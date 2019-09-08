Archon Capital Management Lifted Synchronoss Technologies (SNCR) Stake by $2.51 Million; Spirit Of America Management Has Cut Marathon Petroleum Corp. (MPC) Stake by $1.94 Million as Stock Price Declined

Spirit Of America Management Corp decreased its stake in Marathon Petroleum Corp. (MPC) by 14.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spirit Of America Management Corp sold 32,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.94% . The institutional investor held 188,336 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.27M, down from 221,236 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spirit Of America Management Corp who had been investing in Marathon Petroleum Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $32.39 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.02% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $52.47. About 5.21 million shares traded. Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) has declined 30.81% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.81% the S&P500. Some Historical MPC News: 21/05/2018 – Easing Inflation, Stable Naira Show Nigeria MPC May Be Right; 24/05/2018 – S.AFRICA’S CBANK STATEMENT: MPC STILL ASSESSES MONETARY POLICY STANCE AS ACCOMMODATIVE; 26/03/2018 – Ghana MPC Statement on Rate Cut to 18%: Bank of Ghana Link; 12/03/2018 – Marathon Petroleum Corp. names Kristina A. Kazarian vice president of Investor Relations; 30/04/2018 – MARATHON PETROLEUM CONFIRMS DEAL TO BUY ANDEAVOR; 23/05/2018 – Fitch Upgrades Gilbert, AZ Water Resource MPC Utility System Rev Bonds to ‘AAA’; Outlook to Stable; 14/05/2018 – RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES EXITED MPC, LOW, GOOGL, MDT, ANDV IN; 17/05/2018 – DGAP-NEWS: MPC CAPITAL AG: KEY FIGURES FOR THE 1ST QUARTER 2018; 16/05/2018 – GLAPINSKI SAYS HIS VIEW ON RATES IS MAINSTREAM IN POLISH MPC; 19/04/2018 – INDIA MPC MEMBER GHATE CREDIT GROWTH CONTINUES TO PICK UP, AFTER LAGGING BEHIND NOMINAL GDP GROWTH IN THE LAST TWO YEARS

Archon Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Synchronoss Technologies Inc (SNCR) by 20.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Archon Capital Management Llc bought 418,580 shares as the company’s stock rose 49.26% . The hedge fund held 2.47M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.00 million, up from 2.05 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Archon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Synchronoss Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $288.49 million market cap company. The stock decreased 11.92% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $6.5. About 2.90 million shares traded or 565.06% up from the average. Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) has risen 99.26% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 99.26% the S&P500. Some Historical SNCR News: 04/05/2018 – Synchronoss Technologies Signs Agreement To Acquire Honeybee; 22/03/2018 – Verizon to Pay Monthly Fee for Each Subscriber Utilizing Synchronoss Content Hub Software With Fixed Minimum Monthly Amount; 09/05/2018 – SYNCHRONOSS TECHNOLOGIES – DOES NOT EXPECT TO REGAIN COMPLIANCE WITH CONTINUED LISTING REQUIREMENTS SET BY NASDAQ HEARINGS PANEL PRIOR TO MAY 10, 2018; 21/03/2018 – Synchronoss Announces Date of Business Update Call; 04/05/2018 – Synchronoss Technologies: Honeybee Acquisition to Close Toward End of May; 11/04/2018 – Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. Reports Inducement Grants to Employees Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4); 09/03/2018 – Synchronoss Technologies: Plans to Become Current in SEC Filings on or Before May 10; 04/05/2018 – SYNCHRONOSS TECHNOLOGIES IN PACT TO BUY HONEYBEE; 22/03/2018 – Synchronoss Renews Agreement to Power Verizon Cloud; 09/03/2018 Synchronoss Receives NASDAQ Letter

More notable recent Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Why Synchronoss Technologies Stock Soared Today – Nasdaq” on June 18, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Why Synchronoss Technologies Stock Jumped Today – Motley Fool” published on May 10, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Synchronoss teams up with Amazon to Provide Global Service Integration to Mobile Operators – GlobeNewswire” on May 08, 2019. More interesting news about Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “CRWD, DOCU, GWRE and WORK among tech movers – Seeking Alpha” published on September 06, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Synchronoss -7.5% as revenues dip and miss – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: March 12, 2019.

Archon Capital Management Llc, which manages about $475.28M and $366.59 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Viewray Inc by 569,714 shares to 316,671 shares, valued at $2.34 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vericel Corp by 272,259 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 694,459 shares, and cut its stake in Zix Corp (NASDAQ:ZIXI).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.72 in 2019 Q1. Its down 59.28, from 61 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 9 investors sold SNCR shares while 16 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 23 raised stakes. 17.16 million shares or 47.27% less from 32.55 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Columbia Pacific Advsrs stated it has 781,334 shares. Dorsey & Whitney Trust Ltd Liability has invested 0.02% in Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR). Gru One Trading LP holds 0% or 224 shares. Zacks Investment Management accumulated 11,507 shares. Charles Schwab Mgmt has invested 0% of its portfolio in Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR). 1.70 million are owned by Dimensional Fund L P. Pub Employees Retirement Of Ohio invested 0% in Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR). Archon Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Company holds 4.09% or 2.47M shares. Ellington Mngmt Gp Ltd Liability Com reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR). Bancorporation Of Mellon holds 0% or 34,579 shares in its portfolio. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D invested in 1.22M shares. Jacobs Levy Equity has 280,239 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Wells Fargo & Co Mn holds 44,481 shares. 36,000 are held by Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj. California Public Employees Retirement Systems owns 185,700 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

Analysts await Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $1.55 earnings per share, down 8.82% or $0.15 from last year’s $1.7 per share. MPC’s profit will be $956.82 million for 8.46 P/E if the $1.55 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.73 actual earnings per share reported by Marathon Petroleum Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.40% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.61, from 1.86 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 59 investors sold MPC shares while 291 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 314 raised stakes. 493.72 million shares or 0.32% more from 492.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rhumbline Advisers owns 1.23 million shares. Evergreen Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) for 3,532 shares. Van Hulzen Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company accumulated 22,094 shares. Credit Agricole S A accumulated 1,069 shares. Victory Capital Management stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Hotchkis And Wiley Capital accumulated 1.75 million shares or 0.42% of the stock. Employees Retirement System Of Texas reported 32,387 shares. Nomura Asset Mngmt Limited reported 125,291 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Dubuque National Bank And Tru Comm accumulated 37,962 shares. Silvercrest Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Co stated it has 4,746 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Legal & General Public Limited Company reported 4.40 million shares. Aldebaran Financial Inc accumulated 28,414 shares or 1.2% of the stock. South State Corp reported 0.08% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Moreover, Wesbanco Comml Bank has 0.3% invested in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Vanguard invested in 54.88 million shares.

More notable recent Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC): The Best Of Both Worlds – Yahoo Finance” on July 19, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Marathon Petroleum Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on May 07, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Elliott Management Enters Marathon Petroleum (MPC) – 13F – StreetInsider.com” on August 14, 2019. More interesting news about Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) were released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: “Goldman Sachs Very Positive on Top Refining Stocks for Rest of 2019 – 24/7 Wall St.” published on August 29, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Introducing Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC), The Stock That Dropped 33% In The Last Year – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 05, 2019.