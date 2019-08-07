Archon Capital Management Lifted Its Synchronoss Technologies (SNCR) Position; Boeing Co (BA) Shareholder Burns J W & Co Has Upped Its Holding by $885,825 as Stock Declined

Burns J W & Co Inc increased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 36.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Burns J W & Co Inc bought 2,325 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 8,672 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.31M, up from 6,347 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Burns J W & Co Inc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $184.39 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.43% or $4.77 during the last trading session, reaching $327.68. About 2.12 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 22/03/2018 – ANA 9202.T SAYS TO BUY TWO BOEING 777F AIRCRAFT; 25/05/2018 – Boeing 737 MAX 8 joins Sunwing Fleet; inaugural flight Seattle-Toronto brings first of four aircraft home; 17/05/2018 – BOEING OUTLOOK STABLE BY FITCH; 14/03/2018 – Dow drops more than 150 points, led by Boeing on fears of a China trade war; 27/03/2018 – Adient and Boeing to showcase their collaboration in aircraft seating at Aircraft Interiors Expo; 29/05/2018 – Rolls-Royce says tripling capacity to fix Trent 1000 engine problems; 12/04/2018 – BOEING-EMBRAER TALKS HAVE NOT SETTLED STAKES IN NEW COMMERCIAL AVIATION VENTURE, BOEING LIKELY TO PAY CASH FOR ROUGHLY 80 PCT STAKE; 18/05/2018 – INDIA’S JET AIRWAYS PLANNING FOLLOW-ON BOEING 737 MAX ORDER; 23/03/2018 – Boeing set to win wide-body jet order from American; 25/04/2018 – BOEING CEO SAYS CONFIDENT WILL MEET 737 DELIVERY TARGETS, COMPANY IS ON TOP OF RECENT ENGINE, FUSELAGE SUPPLY ISSUES

Archon Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Synchronoss Technologies Inc (SNCR) by 20.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Archon Capital Management Llc bought 418,580 shares as the company’s stock rose 49.26% . The hedge fund held 2.47M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.00 million, up from 2.05 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Archon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Synchronoss Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $353.02M market cap company. The stock increased 2.48% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $8.25. About 264,253 shares traded. Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) has risen 99.26% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 99.26% the S&P500. Some Historical SNCR News: 22/03/2018 – Synchronoss Renews Agreement to Power Verizon Cloud; 04/05/2018 – SYNCHRONOSS TECHNOLOGIES INC – HAS SIGNED AN AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE DIXONS CARPHONE PLC’S HONEYBEE SOFTWARE BUSINESS; 09/03/2018 – Synchronoss Technologies: Notification of Noncompliance Has No Immediate Effect on Trading; 11/05/2018 – Synchronoss Previously Said It Wouldn’t Meet May 10 Deadline for Regaining Nasdaq Compliance; 22/03/2018 – Verizon to Pay Monthly Fee for Each Subscriber Utilizing Synchronoss Content Hub Software With Fixed Minimum Monthly Amount; 09/03/2018 – SYNCHRONOSS TECHNOLOGIES INC FILES FOR NON-TIMELY 10-K – SEC FILING; 22/03/2018 – SYNCHRONOSS RENEWS PACT TO POWER VERIZON CLOUD; 09/05/2018 – SYNCHRONOSS NEEDS MORE TIME TO COMPLY WITH NASDAQ REQUIREMENTS; 22/03/2018 – Synchronoss and Verizon Amend Existing Application Service Provider Agreement; 23/04/2018 – DJ Synchronoss Technologies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SNCR)

More notable recent The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “In The Thick Of It: Bank Results Highlight Morning, With NFLX At Center Screen Late – Benzinga” on July 17, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Boeing 787: The Dream During A Crisis – Seeking Alpha” published on July 23, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Boeing Sinks As Trade War Escalates – Seeking Alpha” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) were released by: Livetradingnews.com and their article: “The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) 737 Max project flawed – Live Trading News” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “CFRA Analyst Is Bullish On Boeing – Benzinga” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

Burns J W & Co Inc, which manages about $404.35M and $410.05M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Deluxe Corp (NYSE:DLX) by 22,149 shares to 33,702 shares, valued at $1.47M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since February 8, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 5 insider sales for $9.92 million activity. 2,916 shares valued at $1.20M were sold by CAPOZZI HEIDI B on Wednesday, February 13. Shares for $7.83M were sold by Smith Gregory D on Friday, February 8. McAllister Kevin G sold 12,637 shares worth $5.03 million. COLBERT THEODORE III sold $873,712 worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) on Monday, February 11.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sumitomo Mitsui Tru Hldgs Inc invested in 0.82% or 2.32M shares. Stephens Inc Ar invested in 0.34% or 37,865 shares. 2,873 are held by Cim Mangement. Warren Averett Asset Management Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.05% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Moreover, Lvm Capital Mi has 4.63% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 52,944 shares. Lynch Associate In owns 20,941 shares for 2.65% of their portfolio. Jag Limited Liability Com holds 0.05% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) or 832 shares. Field & Main Bank & Trust has invested 1.91% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Janney Montgomery Scott Lc holds 216,044 shares. Linscomb & Williams Inc stated it has 4,885 shares or 0.16% of all its holdings. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt has 578,024 shares for 0.31% of their portfolio. Caxton Assoc Limited Partnership holds 0.1% or 1,724 shares in its portfolio. Kcm Inv Ltd reported 42,667 shares. Nadler Grp invested in 928 shares or 0.11% of the stock. Moreover, Picton Mahoney Asset has 0.93% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.72 in 2019 Q1. Its down 59.28, from 61 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 9 investors sold SNCR shares while 16 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 23 raised stakes. 17.16 million shares or 47.27% less from 32.55 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. California Public Employees Retirement Systems invested in 185,700 shares or 0% of the stock. Archon Cap Ltd Liability Com holds 2.47M shares or 4.09% of its portfolio. Charles Schwab Invest, California-based fund reported 15,860 shares. Regions Financial has 35 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Tower Research Limited Com (Trc) accumulated 4,975 shares. Panagora Asset holds 0% in Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) or 4,870 shares. Moreover, Kbc Gp Nv has 0% invested in Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR). Benjamin F Edwards & Incorporated reported 0% stake. Bluecrest Mngmt holds 0.01% or 45,470 shares in its portfolio. Columbia Pacific Advsr Ltd Liability Com accumulated 781,334 shares. Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio holds 0% of its portfolio in Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) for 38,220 shares. Deutsche Bancorp Ag holds 0% or 82,593 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Sei Invs has 0% invested in Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR). Goldman Sachs Grp Inc Inc Inc has invested 0% in Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR). Axa holds 0% or 184,200 shares.