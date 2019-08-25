Archon Capital Management Lifted Holding in Synchronoss Technologies (SNCR) by $2.51 Million; Adams Express Company Cut Position in Simon Property Group (SPG) by $8.17 Million

Archon Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Synchronoss Technologies Inc (SNCR) by 20.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Archon Capital Management Llc bought 418,580 shares as the company’s stock rose 49.26% . The hedge fund held 2.47 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.00M, up from 2.05M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Archon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Synchronoss Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $344.46M market cap company. The stock decreased 2.31% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $8.05. About 266,378 shares traded. Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) has risen 99.26% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 99.26% the S&P500. Some Historical SNCR News: 09/05/2018 – SYNCHRONOSS TECHNOLOGIES – DOES NOT EXPECT TO REGAIN COMPLIANCE WITH CONTINUED LISTING REQUIREMENTS SET BY NASDAQ HEARINGS PANEL PRIOR TO MAY 10, 2018; 11/05/2018 – Synchronoss Previously Said It Wouldn’t Meet May 10 Deadline for Regaining Nasdaq Compliance; 04/05/2018 – SYNCHRONOSS TECHNOLOGIES INC – ACQUISITION IS EXPECTED TO CLOSE TOWARDS END OF MAY; 09/03/2018 Synchronoss Receives NASDAQ Letter; 09/03/2018 – Synchronoss Technologies: Plans to Become Current in SEC Filings on or Before May 10; 23/04/2018 – DJ Synchronoss Technologies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SNCR); 09/03/2018 – SYNCHRONOSS TECHNOLOGIES INC FILES FOR NON-TIMELY 10-K – SEC FILING; 22/03/2018 – Verizon to Pay Monthly Fee for Each Subscriber Utilizing Synchronoss Content Hub Software With Fixed Minimum Monthly Amount; 22/03/2018 – SYNCHRONOSS RENEWS PACT TO POWER VERIZON CLOUD; 21/03/2018 – Synchronoss Announces Date of Business Update Call

Adams Express Company decreased its stake in Simon Property Group Inc. (SPG) by 51.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Adams Express Company sold 44,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.75% . The institutional investor held 41,700 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.60M, down from 86,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Adams Express Company who had been investing in Simon Property Group Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $44.98B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.80% or $2.67 during the last trading session, reaching $146.03. About 1.73M shares traded or 9.39% up from the average. Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) has declined 5.62% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.62% the S&P500. Some Historical SPG News: 27/04/2018 – Simon Property Sees FY FFO $11.95/Shr-FFO $12.05/Shr; 27/04/2018 – Simon Property 1Q Portfolio Net Operating Income Rose 4.8%; 20/03/2018 – Simon Property Group Announces Retirement Of Andrew Juster; 27/04/2018 – SIMON PROPERTY GROUP CALL STARTS; CEO DAVID SIMON SPEAKS; 23/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Simon Property Group’s A2 Senior Unsecured Debt Rating, Outlook Is Stable; 27/04/2018 – SIMON PROPERTY GROUP CALL ENDS; 19/03/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Rtgs On Simon Property Group; Otlk Stable; 20/03/2018 – SIMON PROPERTY GROUP REPORTS RETIREMENT OF ANDREW JUSTER; 23/04/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS SIMON PROPERTY GROUP; OUTLOOK IS STABLE; 27/04/2018 – SIMON PROPERTY SPG.N SEES FY 2018 FFO SHR $11.95 TO $12.05

More notable recent Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Why Synchronoss Technologies Stock Jumped Today – Motley Fool” on May 10, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Synchronoss Teams with Arrow to deliver end-to-end smart building solution worldwide – GlobeNewswire” published on August 01, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: LRN, SNCR, GLRE – Nasdaq” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Synchronoss: Limited Upside Left In This Troubled Name – Seeking Alpha” published on August 24, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Factors to Consider Ahead of Synchronoss’ (SNCR) Q1 Earnings – Nasdaq” with publication date: May 07, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.72 in Q1 2019. Its down 59.28, from 61 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 9 investors sold SNCR shares while 16 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 23 raised stakes. 17.16 million shares or 47.27% less from 32.55 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wells Fargo And Mn, a California-based fund reported 44,481 shares. Northern Tru stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR). Parametric Portfolio Assocs Limited Liability Co owns 54,659 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan accumulated 60,000 shares. 480,936 are owned by Millennium Management Limited Co. Brighton Jones Limited Liability Corp reported 0.1% in Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR). Benjamin F Edwards And Co has 0% invested in Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) for 2,500 shares. Fincl Bank Of Mellon reported 34,579 shares. Royal Savings Bank Of Canada accumulated 555,074 shares. Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp stated it has 0% in Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR). Fmr Lc has 0% invested in Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) for 150 shares. 224 were reported by Pnc Financial Service Incorporated. State Street Corporation has invested 0% in Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR). Citadel Ltd Liability owns 24,052 shares. Verition Fund Ltd Liability invested in 19,660 shares or 0% of the stock.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.17, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold SPG shares while 197 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 221 raised stakes. 285.92 million shares or 3.86% less from 297.42 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Personal Fincl Serv reported 0.02% stake. 3,282 are held by Blair William & Il. Aviva Public Limited stated it has 332,229 shares. Cypress Capital Mngmt Llc (Wy) has invested 0% of its portfolio in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG). Ativo Cap Mgmt Limited Company holds 0.95% or 12,360 shares. Ingalls Snyder Ltd Co has invested 0.25% in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG). Tiedemann Lc stated it has 0.02% in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG). Colony Group Ltd Company reported 3,400 shares stake. Quadrant Capital Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 1.38% of its portfolio in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG). Comml Bank Hapoalim Bm invested in 0.07% or 1,630 shares. Point72 Asset Limited Partnership has invested 0.01% in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG). 521 were accumulated by Burt Wealth. World invested in 0.91% or 20.52 million shares. Savings Bank Of Hawaii invested in 1,820 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Jnba Financial Advsrs has 0% invested in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG).

