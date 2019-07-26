Archon Capital Management Increases Position in Synchronoss Technologies (SNCR); Fred Alger Management Cut Its Position in Gw Pharmaceuticals Adr (GWPH) as Share Value Rose

Archon Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Synchronoss Technologies Inc (SNCR) by 20.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Archon Capital Management Llc bought 418,580 shares as the company’s stock declined 21.42% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 2.47M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.00M, up from 2.05M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Archon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Synchronoss Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $343.71 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.64% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $7.81. About 179,165 shares traded. Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) has risen 7.76% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.33% the S&P500. Some Historical SNCR News: 09/03/2018 – Synchronoss Technologies: Co Hasn’t Filed Annual Report on Form 10-K for Yr Ended Dec. 31; 11/04/2018 – Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. Reports Inducement Grants to Employees Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4); 04/05/2018 – Synchronoss Technologies: Honeybee Acquisition to Close Toward End of May; 04/05/2018 – SYNCHRONOSS TECHNOLOGIES INC – HAS SIGNED AN AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE DIXONS CARPHONE PLC’S HONEYBEE SOFTWARE BUSINESS; 09/03/2018 – SYNCHRONOSS TECHNOLOGIES INC FILES FOR NON-TIMELY 10-K – SEC FILING; 09/05/2018 – Synchronoss Requires Additional Time to Comply with Nasdaq Listing Requirements; 09/03/2018 – Synchronoss Technologies: Plans to Become Current in SEC Filings on or Before May 10; 04/05/2018 – SYNCHRONOSS TECHNOLOGIES IN PACT TO BUY HONEYBEE; 22/03/2018 – SYNCHRONOSS RENEWS PACT TO POWER VERIZON CLOUD; 09/05/2018 – SYNCHRONOSS TECHNOLOGIES – DOES NOT EXPECT TO REGAIN COMPLIANCE WITH CONTINUED LISTING REQUIREMENTS SET BY NASDAQ HEARINGS PANEL PRIOR TO MAY 10, 2018

Fred Alger Management Inc decreased its stake in Gw Pharmaceuticals Adr (GWPH) by 40.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fred Alger Management Inc sold 283,238 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.15% with the market. The institutional investor held 413,356 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $69.68M, down from 696,594 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fred Alger Management Inc who had been investing in Gw Pharmaceuticals Adr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.98B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.52% or $0.84 during the last trading session, reaching $161.1. About 349,606 shares traded. GW Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:GWPH) has risen 23.83% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.40% the S&P500. Some Historical GWPH News: 16/05/2018 – GW Pharmaceuticals: Epidiolex Reduced Monthly Frequency of Drop Seizures; 19/04/2018 – GW Pharmaceuticals and U.S. Subsidiary Greenwich Biosciences Announces the Unanimous Positive Result of FDA Advisory Committee; 19/04/2018 – FDA Advisory Panel Backs GW Pharmaceuticals’ Proposed Drug for Epilepsy; 12/04/2018 – ADRs End Higher; GW Pharmaceuticals, Infosys and ArcelorMittal Trade Actively; 12/04/2018 – ICC Labs Enters Into Term Sheet for Export of Cannabidiol to Sundial in Canada; 26/03/2018 – Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Announces Publication of Preclinical Data in Neuropsychopharmacology Demonstrating Effect of Cannabidiol Gel Treatment in Reduction of Relapse in an Addiction Model; 08/03/2018 Cannabidiol-infused Beverages Could Be Canada’s Next Big Industry; 13/03/2018 – GW Pharmaceuticals Announces Receipt of Notices of Allowance by the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) for Five New Epidiolex® (cannabidiol) Patents; 17/04/2018 – Top 3 today — #1 GW Pharma’s cannabis-based drug appears poised for a groundbreaking FDA approval as internal review offers a clear thumbs up $GWPH; 19/04/2018 – GW PHARMACEUTICALS AND U.S. SUBSIDIARY GREENWICH BIOSCIENCES ANNOUNCES THE UNANIMOUS POSITIVE RESULT OF FDA ADVISORY COMMITTEE MEETING FOR FIRST PLANT-BASED PHARMACEUTICAL CANNABIDIOL TREATMENT

Fred Alger Management Inc, which manages about $21.12 billion and $25.11B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK) by 65,212 shares to 172,199 shares, valued at $14.32 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Acadia Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ACAD) by 36,295 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.10 million shares, and has risen its stake in Verisign Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN).

Analysts await GW Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:GWPH) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $-0.13 earnings per share, up 89.68% or $1.13 from last year’s $-1.26 per share. After $-1.68 actual earnings per share reported by GW Pharmaceuticals plc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -92.26% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.72 in Q1 2019. Its down 59.28, from 61 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 9 investors sold SNCR shares while 16 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 23 raised stakes. 17.16 million shares or 47.27% less from 32.55 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 55,000 are owned by Palisade Ltd Nj. Pnc Financial Services Gru Inc invested in 0% or 224 shares. Archon Cap Mngmt Ltd Company accumulated 4.09% or 2.47 million shares. Tower Cap Llc (Trc) accumulated 4,975 shares. First Washington has invested 2.08% in Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR). Citadel Ltd stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR). California Public Employees Retirement Sys reported 185,700 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Royal Bancshares Of Canada invested in 555,074 shares or 0% of the stock. Regions Financial accumulated 35 shares. Gsa Capital Ptnrs Llp invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR). Ohio-based Public Employees Retirement Of Ohio has invested 0% in Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR). Charles Schwab Investment Management has invested 0% in Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR). State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D accumulated 1.22M shares. Fincl Mgmt Inc invested in 50 shares or 0% of the stock. United Automobile Association invested 0% in Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR).

Archon Capital Management Llc, which manages about $475.28 million and $366.59 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Onespan Inc by 161,054 shares to 208,011 shares, valued at $4.00M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Zix Corp (NASDAQ:ZIXI) by 976,798 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 557,991 shares, and cut its stake in Digi Intl Inc (NASDAQ:DGII).

