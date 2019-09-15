Archon Capital Management Increases Position in Cutera (CUTR); Nextera Energy (NEE) Market Value Rose While Massmutual Trust Company Fsb Has Decreased by $343,128 Its Holding

Massmutual Trust Company Fsb decreased its stake in Nextera Energy Inc (NEE) by 5.18% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Massmutual Trust Company Fsb sold 1,682 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.19% . The institutional investor held 30,778 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.31M, down from 32,460 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Massmutual Trust Company Fsb who had been investing in Nextera Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $106.79 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.02% or $2.25 during the last trading session, reaching $218.49. About 2.05 million shares traded or 7.07% up from the average. NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) has risen 24.63% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.63% the S&P500. Some Historical NEE News: 21/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms NextEra’s ‘A-‘ IDR Following Florida Assets Acquisition Announcement; 21/05/2018 – Southern Co To Sell Gulf Power Co, Florida City Gas, Entities Holding Southern Power’s Interests in Plant Oleander and Plant Stanton to NextEra Energy for $6.475B; 24/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC – QTRLY ADJ SHR $1.94; 24/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY SEES FY ADJ EPS $7.45 TO $7.95, EST. $7.73; 30/03/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC – IN CONJUNCTION WITH THE AGREEMENT, JINKOSOLAR IS OPENING ITS FIRST U.S. FACTORY IN JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA; 24/04/2018 – NextEra Energy: GAAP Results Reflect Gains From Deconsolidation of NextEra Energy Partners, LP from NextEra Energy’s Financial Statements; 08/03/2018 – AutoGrid Names Nancy Covey Vice President of Marketing; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO – TO ALSO SELL ENTITIES HOLDING SOUTHERN POWER’S INTERESTS IN PLANT OLEANDER AND PLANT STANTON TO NEXTERA ENERGY; 24/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY SEES FY ADJ EPS $7.45 TO $7.95; 22/03/2018 – FPL delivers best-ever service reliability in 2017, continuing to rank best among all major energy companies in Florida

Archon Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Cutera Inc (CUTR) by 20.89% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Archon Capital Management Llc bought 62,689 shares as the company’s stock rose 40.44% . The hedge fund held 362,729 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.54 million, up from 300,040 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Archon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Cutera Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $404.21 million market cap company. The stock decreased 4.04% or $1.2 during the last trading session, reaching $28.53. About 125,439 shares traded. Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR) has declined 33.87% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.87% the S&P500. Some Historical CUTR News: 21/05/2018 – Cutera at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc. Today; 22/05/2018 – Cutera Presenting at UBS Conference Tomorrow; 08/05/2018 – Cutera 1Q Loss $2.03M; 23/04/2018 – DJ Cutera Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CUTR); 08/05/2018 – CUTERA INC CUTR.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $0.95, REV VIEW $179.0 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 08/05/2018 – Cutera 1Q Rev $34.1M; 26/04/2018 – Cutera Presenting at UBS Conference May 23; 08/05/2018 – Cutera Sees 2018 Adj EPS $1.03-Adj EPS $1.11; 08/05/2018 – Cutera Backs 2018 Rev $178M-$181M; 14/05/2018 – Cutera Company Marketing Set By Stephens Inc. for May. 21-22

Since May 31, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 insider sales for $474,431 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.24, from 1.31 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 12 investors sold CUTR shares while 34 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 34 raised stakes. 16.37 million shares or 34.14% more from 12.20 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. National Bank Of New York Mellon accumulated 149,895 shares. Prudential Finance Inc accumulated 23,631 shares. Wells Fargo Co Mn owns 35,696 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Invesco holds 100,975 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Vanguard Group Inc Inc reported 895,000 shares. Aperio Gru Lc invested in 0% or 631 shares. Tci Wealth Inc stated it has 24 shares. Amer Gru holds 10,391 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Jacobs Levy Equity Mgmt reported 137,622 shares stake. Barclays Public invested in 0% or 16,265 shares. Legal & General Group Pcl stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR). Ls Limited Co holds 448 shares. Kennedy Mgmt holds 0.14% or 285,460 shares. Spark Limited Co invested in 0.14% or 98,200 shares. California-based California State Teachers Retirement Systems has invested 0% in Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR).

Analysts await NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.19 EPS, up 0.46% or $0.01 from last year’s $2.18 per share. NEE’s profit will be $1.07 billion for 24.94 P/E if the $2.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.35 actual EPS reported by NextEra Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.81% negative EPS growth.

Massmutual Trust Company Fsb, which manages about $1.45B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 340 shares to 13,364 shares, valued at $25.31 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 3,230 shares in the quarter, for a total of 166,598 shares, and has risen its stake in Merit Medical Systems Inc (NASDAQ:MMSI).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.02, from 1.25 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 42 investors sold NEE shares while 374 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 412 raised stakes. 346.38 million shares or 0.39% more from 345.04 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Aviva Public Ltd Com holds 0.65% or 462,300 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity Mgmt Inc reported 0% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Calamos Wealth Mgmt Ltd has 0.88% invested in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) for 31,764 shares. Lakeview Capital Partners Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.39% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Bingham Osborn & Scarborough Ltd owns 1,316 shares. Lodestar Investment Counsel Ltd Il owns 2,699 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. 30 are owned by Destination Wealth. B Riley Wealth Management Incorporated invested 0.05% of its portfolio in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Israel-based Menora Mivtachim Hldgs has invested 2.68% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Fdx Advsrs has invested 0.19% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Chesley Taft And Ltd Llc invested in 0.37% or 22,959 shares. Pitcairn reported 8,632 shares. Lombard Odier Asset Mgmt (Europe) reported 5,057 shares. Geode Management Lc reported 6.54 million shares stake. Janney Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 1,269 shares.

