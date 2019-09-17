Archon Capital Management Increases Holding in Brightcove (BCOV); Hahn Capital Management Increased East West Bancorp (EWBC) Position by $10.63 Billion

Archon Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Brightcove Inc (BCOV) by 1.82% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Archon Capital Management Llc bought 40,460 shares as the company’s stock rose 25.18% . The hedge fund held 2.27 million shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $23.44M, up from 2.23M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Archon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Brightcove Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $416.47 million market cap company. The stock decreased 2.94% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $10.88. About 111,207 shares traded. Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV) has risen 47.69% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.69% the S&P500. Some Historical BCOV News: 16/04/2018 – Brightcove Reports Inducement Grants to CEO Jeff Ray Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4); 21/05/2018 – Brightcove Pushes the Envelope with Video Experiences that Increase Customer ROI; 26/04/2018 – Tribeca Film Festival Selects Brightcove to Deliver Video Content to Film Enthusiasts Around The World; 03/05/2018 – Brightcove Appoints Robert Noreck CFO; 18/03/2018 Mongol TV Goes Live with OTT Service Using Brightcove OTT Flow; 11/04/2018 – Brightcove Names Former FCC Chairman Tom Wheeler and Former Viacom Executive to Board; 11/04/2018 – BRIGHTCOVE INC – WITH NEW APPOINTMENTS, BOARD NOW CONSISTS OF EIGHT MEMBERS; 21/05/2018 – Brightcove Launches OTT Flow X, Powered by Accedo; 15/04/2018 – The Quint India Selects Brightcove For Its Digital-First News Platform; 26/04/2018 – BRIGHTCOVE INC SEES FULL YEAR 2018 NON-GAAP NET INCOME IS EXPECTED TO BE A LOSS OF $0.06 TO INCOME $0.02 PER DILUTED SHARE

Hahn Capital Management Llc increased its stake in East West Bancorp (EWBC) by 53.35% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hahn Capital Management Llc bought 227,248 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.90% . The institutional investor held 653,232 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $30.55B, up from 425,984 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hahn Capital Management Llc who had been investing in East West Bancorp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.69 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.28% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $45.95. About 561,922 shares traded. East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) has declined 26.23% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.23% the S&P500. Some Historical EWBC News: 14/03/2018 – East West Bancorp Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 23/05/2018 – East West Bancorp Presenting at Conference Jun 4; 29/05/2018 – EAST WEST BANCORP BOOSTS QTRLY DIV BY 15% TO $0.23/SHR; 19/04/2018 – EAST WEST BANCORP 1Q ADJ EPS $1.13; 23/04/2018 – EAST WEST BANCORP INC EWBC.O : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $72 FROM $70; 29/05/2018 – East West Bancorp Increases Quarterly Dividend By 15% To $0.23 Per Share; 19/04/2018 – EAST WEST BANCORP INC – OUTLOOK FOR 2018 CURRENTLY ASSUMES TWO ADDITIONAL FED FUNDS RATE INCREASES IN 2018: IN JUNE AND SEPTEMBER

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.27, from 1.12 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 7 investors sold BCOV shares while 26 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 31 raised stakes. 25.84 million shares or 2.37% less from 26.47 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 24,104 were accumulated by American Interest. Renaissance Tech Limited Liability Corp owns 2.19M shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Royal Retail Bank Of Canada accumulated 848 shares or 0% of the stock. 445,547 are held by Geode Cap Management Llc. Metropolitan Life Ny owns 9,938 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. 24,442 are owned by Barclays Public Ltd Com. King Luther Capital Management Corp accumulated 62,500 shares. 319 were accumulated by Federated Investors Pa. Panagora Asset Management, Massachusetts-based fund reported 277,972 shares. Prudential, New Jersey-based fund reported 22,990 shares. Mcclain Value Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 5.7% or 431,738 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys has invested 0% of its portfolio in Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV). Engineers Gate Manager LP accumulated 0.01% or 14,269 shares. Hcsf Mgmt Ltd Llc invested in 100,000 shares or 0.67% of the stock. 168,526 are owned by Nuveen Asset Mngmt Ltd Llc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.71, from 1.66 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 47 investors sold EWBC shares while 119 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 112 raised stakes. 119.00 million shares or 1.38% less from 120.66 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Landscape Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Corp owns 8,440 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Barclays Public Limited Co accumulated 0% or 108,552 shares. Wells Fargo & Mn has 232,784 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 5,266 were accumulated by Counselors Of Maryland Limited Com. Acadian Asset Mgmt Ltd Company reported 232,764 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Pennsylvania-based Pnc Svcs Group has invested 0% in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC). Denali Advisors holds 0.23% or 32,400 shares in its portfolio. Gemmer Asset Ltd Liability Company holds 0% or 338 shares. Earnest Prtnrs Ltd Liability Company reported 59 shares. Stephens Group Inc Inc Ltd reported 44,236 shares. Stifel, Missouri-based fund reported 250,788 shares. Hightower Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp reported 0% of its portfolio in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC). First Manhattan Com reported 1,000 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Twin Tree Mngmt Ltd Partnership has 0% invested in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC). Comerica Bank & Trust accumulated 84,923 shares or 0.03% of the stock.