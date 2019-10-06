Archon Capital Management Increased Its Stericycle (SRCL) Holding by $11.35 Million; As Home Depot (HD) Shares Rose, Advisor Partners Has Raised by $302,634 Its Holding

Archon Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Stericycle Inc (SRCL) by 93.21% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Archon Capital Management Llc bought 241,423 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.30% . The hedge fund held 500,426 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $23.90 million, up from 259,003 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Archon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Stericycle Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.57 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.85% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $49.79. About 370,939 shares traded. Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) has declined 33.80% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.80% the S&P500. Some Historical SRCL News: 21/03/2018 – Stericycle:Robert S. Murley Named Chmn of the Bd; 25/05/2018 – Stericycle Shareholders Vote Against Electing John Patience to Board With 33M Votes For and 39.4M Against; 04/05/2018 – STERICYCLE INC SRCL.O : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $67 FROM $64; 03/05/2018 – Stericycle 1Q Rev $895M; 03/05/2018 – STERICYCLE INC SRCL.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.55, REV VIEW $3.56 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 21/03/2018 – STERICYCLE INC – MURLEY WILL SUCCEED MARK C. MILLER; 03/05/2018 – Stericycle Sees FY EPS $1.78-EPS $1.89; 27/04/2018 – TEAMSTERS – URGES STERICYCLE INC’S SHAREHOLDERS VOTE FOR PRO-RATA VESTING OF EQUITY AWARDS UPON A CHANGE- IN-CONTROL; 03/05/2018 – STERICYCLE INC SEES FULL-YEAR 2018 DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.78 – $1.89; 22/04/2018 – DJ Stericycle Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SRCL)

Advisor Partners Llc increased its stake in Home Depot Inc. (HD) by 3.93% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advisor Partners Llc bought 1,462 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The institutional investor held 38,638 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.04 million, up from 37,176 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advisor Partners Llc who had been investing in Home Depot Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $249.62B market cap company. The stock increased 0.49% or $1.12 during the last trading session, reaching $227.93. About 3.02M shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 15/05/2018 – Home Depot: Slow Start to Spring Selling Season; 20/04/2018 – The Morning Download: Home Depot CIO Expands Staff as Tech Plays Bigger Role in Business; 21/03/2018 – The Associated Press: BREAKING: Texas congressman tells TV station KXAN that Austin suspect bought bomb-making equipment at a; 08/03/2018 – Home Depot to donate $50M to train construction workers, address severe shortage; 23/05/2018 – Lowe’s sees sales recovery, maintains annual targets; 18/04/2018 – Home Depot Hiring at Primary Technology Centers in Atlanta, Austin, Dallas; 24/04/2018 – The Jerusalem Post: BREAKING Two Dallas police officers, civilian shot at Home Depot, police say; 08/03/2018 – Watch Paul Ryan talk taxes at Home Depot facility; 24/04/2018 – HD: Dallas. Officers Down. 11600 Forest Central Drive. Hearing reports of Possibly 2 officers down. Search for suspect underway. Air 1 en route. – ! $HD; 24/04/2018 – Spectrum News Austin: #BREAKING: An arrest has been made after two police officers and a civilian were shot at a Home Depot in

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.06, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 54 investors sold HD shares while 602 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 545 raised stakes. 734.39 million shares or 0.05% more from 734.02 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Td Asset Mngmt holds 1.83M shares. Highlander Mngmt reported 7,531 shares. The United Kingdom-based Gsa Capital Llp has invested 0.08% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). The New York-based Ibm Retirement Fund has invested 0.74% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Financial Bank Of Mellon Corp holds 10.10 million shares. Massmutual Trust Co Fsb Adv holds 1.39% or 96,877 shares. Bahl Gaynor Incorporated reported 3.1% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Lourd Cap Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 0.07% or 3,517 shares. Cubic Asset Mngmt Ltd owns 6,265 shares for 0.39% of their portfolio. Autus Asset Mgmt Lc owns 3,434 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Deutsche Bancorporation Ag holds 6.40M shares or 0.78% of its portfolio. Pennsylvania-based Godshalk Welsh Management has invested 1.68% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). East Coast Asset Management Limited Liability has invested 0.11% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Confluence Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability Corp reported 0.79% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Arizona State Retirement owns 230,731 shares for 0.56% of their portfolio.

Advisor Partners Llc, which manages about $240.00 million and $820.08 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) by 5,783 shares to 17,494 shares, valued at $3.03 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alphabet Inc. Class C by 406 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,436 shares, and cut its stake in Encana Corporation (NYSE:ECA).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.28, from 1.19 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 42 investors sold SRCL shares while 96 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 93 raised stakes. 101.06 million shares or 6.08% more from 95.26 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Lazard Asset Mgmt Limited Liability reported 0.12% stake. Strs Ohio accumulated 10 shares. Parametric Port Associates Lc owns 137,260 shares. Ironwood Investment Counsel Ltd reported 27,203 shares. Clifford Swan Counsel Limited Co has 139,757 shares for 0.35% of their portfolio. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has invested 0% in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL). Bessemer Group Incorporated has 5,090 shares. Jnba Finance Advisors holds 0% or 400 shares in its portfolio. Landscape Cap Mngmt Lc stated it has 5,207 shares. First Citizens Bancshares Trust has invested 0.02% in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL). S&Co owns 49,504 shares. 479 were reported by Ftb Advisors. Manchester Mngmt Limited Company reported 137 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado owns 10,299 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Moreover, Sasco Incorporated Ct has 3.27% invested in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) for 721,708 shares.

