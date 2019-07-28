Archon Capital Management Holding in Sabre (SABR) Has Decreased by $4.11 Million; As Bristol (BMY) Shares Declined, Cypress Capital Management Has Raised by $586,325 Its Stake

Archon Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Sabre Corp (SABR) by 66.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Archon Capital Management Llc sold 195,577 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.16% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 97,257 shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.08M, down from 292,834 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Archon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Sabre Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.54B market cap company. The stock increased 1.19% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $23.82. About 691,425 shares traded. Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ:SABR) has declined 15.51% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.94% the S&P500. Some Historical SABR News: 08/03/2018 – INTERJET EXPANDS REACH WITH FULL CONTENT DISTRIBUTION ON SABRE; 03/05/2018 – Weber Shandwick Celebrates Wins Across 10 Categories with Clients at 2018 North America SABRE Awards; 10/04/2018 – Sabre makes major innovation announcement to bring industry-first Digital Airline Commercial Platform to market at Sabre Technology Exchange; 09/04/2018 – 5W Public Relations Named Finalist for Gold SABRE Awards; 06/03/2018 Aeromexico renews strategic partnership with Sabre to drive digital transformation and new revenue streams; 22/03/2018 – SABRE INSURANCE GROUP PLC SBRE.L – FY RETURN ON OPENING SCR 92.1% VS 93.2%; 30/04/2018 – Lion Air signs GDS agreement with Sabre to fuel its growth strategy; 02/05/2018 – Ketchum Named Creative Agency of the Year at North America SABRE Awards; 31/05/2018 – Sabre to offer NDC-enabled solutions in 2018; 01/05/2018 – Alaska Airlines successfully migrates Virgin America into their Sabre passenger services system

Cypress Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Bristol (BMY) by 10.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cypress Capital Management Llc bought 12,475 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.53% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 127,345 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.08M, up from 114,870 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cypress Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Bristol for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $74.21B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $45.37. About 20.31M shares traded or 49.69% up from the average. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) has declined 10.36% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical BMY News: 16/04/2018 – DYNAVAX INTERIM DATA FOR SD-101 IN COMBINATION WITH KEYTRUDA® (; 30/04/2018 – Merck Seeks Approval for Keytruda Combo as First-Line Treatment for Metastatic Nonsquamous NSCLC; 17/05/2018 – Syndax Announces Updated Results from Phase 2 ENCORE 601 Trial of Entinostat in Combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab); 04/04/2018 – BlackBook: BlackBook Exclusive: Art Pop Songsmith Henry Green’s Guide to Bristol, UK; 25/04/2018 – EC OKS BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB’S OPDIVO; 23/03/2018 – MERCY INVESTMENT SERVICES SAYS URGES BRISTOL MYERS SHAREHOLDERS TO VOTE FOR PROPOSAL #4 – SEC FILING; 24/05/2018 – Bristol-Myers Presenting at Conference Jun 5; 24/04/2018 – 5.3 MAG. EARTHQUAKE 291KM WSW OF BRISTOL ISLAND SOUTH SANDWICH; 23/04/2018 – Merck: EMA Validates Type II Variation for KEYTRUDA in Combination With Pemetrexed and Platinum Chemotherapy; 30/04/2018 – Merck Has Submitted Keytruda Combination For FDA Approval — MarketWatch

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.56, from 1.5 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 46 investors sold SABR shares while 103 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 106 raised stakes. 241.34 million shares or 0.77% less from 243.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bancorp Of Montreal Can accumulated 2.02 million shares or 0.04% of the stock. Miller Howard Invs Inc owns 2.62 million shares. Zacks Inv Mgmt holds 0.11% in Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ:SABR) or 240,719 shares. Markston Intl has invested 0% in Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ:SABR). Black Creek Inv Management Incorporated reported 0.08% in Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ:SABR). River Road Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 1.93M shares. Bnp Paribas Asset holds 0.44% or 2.48M shares. Moreover, Brookstone Cap Management has 0.05% invested in Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ:SABR) for 38,874 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage holds 124,379 shares. Sg Americas Ltd invested in 0.04% or 193,332 shares. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund invested in 0.03% or 109,713 shares. Chicago Equity Prtn Ltd Liability Corp owns 0.06% invested in Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ:SABR) for 76,945 shares. Toronto Dominion Comml Bank owns 49,567 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Burgundy Asset Mgmt Ltd owns 18.91 million shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board, a New Mexico-based fund reported 55,700 shares.

Archon Capital Management Llc, which manages about $475.28 million and $366.59 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Biolase Inc by 816,737 shares to 1.23M shares, valued at $2.93M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ:SABR) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $0.16 EPS, down 55.56% or $0.20 from last year’s $0.36 per share. SABR’s profit will be $43.96M for 37.22 P/E if the $0.16 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.30 actual EPS reported by Sabre Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -46.67% negative EPS growth.

Since May 16, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $236,440 activity.

Cypress Capital Management Llc, which manages about $611.62M and $540.72M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) by 102,020 shares to 315,533 shares, valued at $13.40M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 27,252 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 199,419 shares, and cut its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).