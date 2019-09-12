Archon Capital Management Holding in Edap Tms S A (EDAP) Has Cut as Valuation Declined; As Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co (GLDD) Stock Value Rose, Holder Citigroup Boosted Its Position

Citigroup Inc increased its stake in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co (GLDD) by 260.03% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Citigroup Inc bought 36,940 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.04% . The institutional investor held 51,146 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $565,000, up from 14,206 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Citigroup Inc who had been investing in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $649.11 million market cap company. The stock increased 3.35% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $10.17. About 386,014 shares traded. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation (NASDAQ:GLDD) has risen 104.38% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 104.38% the S&P500. Some Historical GLDD News: 31/05/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Great Lakes Gas Transmission At ‘BBB-‘; 30/03/2018 – DoD – US Navy: SWOSU Great Lakes Hosts LDO/CWO program; 15/03/2018 – Navy News Stand: SWOSU, CSCSU Great Lakes Host CAPS Program Participants; 15/03/2018 – AdvisorHub: Schwab Terminates Custody Agreement with Great Lakes & Atlantic; 23/03/2018 – Sen. Baldwin: U.S. Senator Tammy Baldwin Secures Full Funding for Great Lakes Restoration Initiative; 26/04/2018 – Rep. Walberg: Walberg Presses EPA Administrator Pruitt on Great Lakes Funding, Asian Carp; 20/03/2018 – Explore Bay Harbor Announces 2018 Magazine and Great Lakes Center for the Arts Summer Lineup; 02/05/2018 – Great Lakes Dredge 1Q Loss/Shr 15c; 18/04/2018 – WV MetroSources: Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority members meet in Charleston for annual Great Lakes Regional Conference; 28/03/2018 – Michigan PSC: Gov. Snyder welcomes Chicago as newest member of Great Lakes Basin Partnership to Block Asian Carp

Archon Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Edap Tms S A (EDAP) by 31.51% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Archon Capital Management Llc sold 313,015 shares as the company’s stock declined 35.08% . The hedge fund held 680,494 shares of the electromedical & electrotherapeutic apparatus company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.84M, down from 993,509 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Archon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Edap Tms S A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $110.19 million market cap company. The stock decreased 4.52% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $3.8. About 87,440 shares traded. EDAP TMS S.A. (NASDAQ:EDAP) has risen 1.90% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.90% the S&P500. Some Historical EDAP News: 03/04/2018 – EDAP TMS: Results Confirm HIFU’s Safety, Efficacy and Benefits for Patients’ Quality of Life; 14/05/2018 – EDAP TMS 1Q EPS 0c; 27/03/2018 – EDAP TMS SA : EDAP Reports 2017 Annual Results; 21/03/2018 – EDAP SAYS CIGNA TO COVER HIFU FOR PROSTATE PROCEDURE; 21/03/2018 – EDAP TMS SA : EDAP Announces CIGNA as First Major U.S. Private Health Insurer to Cover HIFU for Prostate Procedure; 17/05/2018 – Edap TMS SA at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By LifeSci Advisors; 03/04/2018 – EDAP TMS SA : EDAP Reports First US Cohort Study Results of Focal HIFU Prostate Ablation Shows Promising Outcomes; 01/04/2018 – Edap TMS SA Conference Set By H.C. Wainwright for Apr. 8-10; 11/05/2018 – Edap TMS SA Access Event Set By LifeSci Advisors for May. 18; 27/03/2018 – EDAP TMS 4Q Rev $12.6M

Investors sentiment increased to 2.09 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.19, from 1.9 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 12 investors sold GLDD shares while 31 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 59 raised stakes. 50.43 million shares or 6.20% more from 47.49 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Hillsdale Inv holds 0.37% of its portfolio in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation (NASDAQ:GLDD) for 338,300 shares. Harvey Prns Ltd Limited Liability Company has 4.38% invested in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation (NASDAQ:GLDD) for 287,600 shares. Victory Cap Mgmt holds 141,000 shares. Bailard Incorporated reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation (NASDAQ:GLDD). Washington-based Cornerstone Advsrs Inc has invested 0% in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation (NASDAQ:GLDD). Quantbot LP reported 0% of its portfolio in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation (NASDAQ:GLDD). Arrowstreet Capital Ltd Partnership, Massachusetts-based fund reported 12,772 shares. Principal Fincl Group Inc Inc reported 32,979 shares. Moreover, Menta Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.1% invested in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation (NASDAQ:GLDD). United Service Automobile Association reported 0.01% stake. Ameritas Investment Prtnrs accumulated 5,123 shares. Mackenzie Financial Corp, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 73,330 shares. Gotham Asset Lc owns 73,205 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Century holds 297,038 shares. Raymond James And Assoc reported 19,467 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

Citigroup Inc, which manages about $123.79B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Delphi Technologies Plc by 52,811 shares to 20,400 shares, valued at $408,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Marathon Pete Corp (Put) (NYSE:MPC) by 154,958 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 207,258 shares, and cut its stake in Zoetis Inc (Call) (NYSE:ZTS).

Archon Capital Management Llc, which manages about $475.28 million and $545.13 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Domo Inc by 133,070 shares to 291,795 shares, valued at $7.97M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Accuray Inc (NASDAQ:ARAY) by 708,313 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.90M shares, and has risen its stake in Apyx Med Corp.

