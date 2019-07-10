Archon Capital Management Has Trimmed Its Agilysys (AGYS) Holding as Stock Rose; Disney Walt Co Com Disney (DIS) Holding Has Increased by North Star Investment Management Corp

North Star Investment Management Corp increased its stake in Disney Walt Co Com Disney (DIS) by 15.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. North Star Investment Management Corp bought 5,440 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.21% with the market. The institutional investor held 40,273 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.47 million, up from 34,833 at the end of the previous reported quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp who had been investing in Disney Walt Co Com Disney for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $254.86B market cap company. The stock increased 0.42% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $141.61. About 6.45M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 31.47% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.04% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 09/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – NEW $4 BILLION FIVE-YEAR FACILITY WILL EXPIRE ON MARCH 9, 2023; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST CMCSA.O SAYS NO MEDIA PLURALITY CONCERNS, VERY DIFFERENT REGULATORY PROPOSITION THAN FOX; 10/04/2018 – Earth Friendly Products® Launches Disney ECOS™ For Pets!; 08/03/2018 – Shareholders Elect 10 Directors at the Walt Disney Co. Annual Meeting; 13/05/2018 – “Deadpool 2” faces a tougher release window than its predecessor, coming just one week before Walt Disney’s “Solo: A Star Wars Story” premieres; 09/05/2018 – “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer pushes back on the market’s reaction to Disney expanding its ESPN offerings and Walmart taking a majority stake in Flipkart; 01/05/2018 – The latest Avengers installment had a historic weekend, giving Disney a record number of fast-grossing films; 06/03/2018 – Netflix is worth more than GE or Ford, and it’s creeping up on Disney; 23/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Comcast prepares to top Disney’s $50 billion bid for Fox; 30/05/2018 – Date Set for 21st Century Fox Shareholders to Vote on Disney Deal

Archon Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Agilysys Inc (AGYS) by 29.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Archon Capital Management Llc sold 351,024 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.29% with the market. The hedge fund held 844,414 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.88 million, down from 1.20 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Archon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Agilysys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $529.81M market cap company. The stock increased 0.40% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $22.55. About 37,463 shares traded. Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) has risen 69.17% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 64.74% the S&P500. Some Historical AGYS News: 08/03/2018 – Agilysys to Highlight Next-Generation Hospitality Software Solutions at HT-NEXT in San Diego; 23/03/2018 – Agilysys Appoints Two New Senior Executives to Lead Technology and Marketing Initiatives; 23/03/2018 – Agilysys: Heather Varian Foster Appointed VP of Marketing, a New Position at Agilysys, Effective March 29; 23/03/2018 – Agilysys: Prabuddha Biswas Appointed Chief Technology Officer, Effective April 19; 15/03/2018 – Agilysys to Sponsor Crescent Hotels & Resorts Leadership Conference; 22/03/2018 – Agilysys Participates in HTNG Whitepaper on GDPR; 23/03/2018 – AGILYSYS NAMES PRABUDDHA BISWAS CTO, REPLACING LARRY STEINBERG; 24/05/2018 – Agilysys Fiscal 2018 Fourth Quarter Revenue Rises 5% to $32.1 Million Inclusive of 32% Increase in SAAS Revenue; 21/04/2018 – DJ Agilysys Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AGYS); 24/05/2018 – AGILYSYS INC AGYS.O SEES FY 2019 REVENUE GROWTH OF ABOUT 10 PCT

Analysts await Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $-0.09 EPS, down 12.50% or $0.01 from last year’s $-0.08 per share. After $-0.16 actual EPS reported by Agilysys, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -43.75% EPS growth.