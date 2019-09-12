Archon Capital Management Has Lowered Its Zix (ZIXI) Position by $4.57 Million; As Constellium Nv (CSTM) Stock Rose, Skytop Capital Management Upped by $6.17 Million Its Position

Archon Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Zix Corp (ZIXI) by 91.03% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Archon Capital Management Llc sold 507,942 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.89% . The hedge fund held 50,049 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $455,000, down from 557,991 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Archon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Zix Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $440.90M market cap company. The stock increased 3.52% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $7.93. About 666,475 shares traded. Zix Corporation (NASDAQ:ZIXI) has risen 70.60% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 70.60% the S&P500. Some Historical ZIXI News: 29/05/2018 – Zix Presenting at Cowen Conference Tomorrow; 30/05/2018 – Zix to Webcast 2018 Annual Meeting of Shareholders on June 6; 21/03/2018 New ZixCorp Channel with Progress Distribution and Proact IT Group AB to Help UK and European Enterprises Comply with New GDPR Rules; 02/05/2018 – Zix Sees 2Q Adj EPS 7c; 19/04/2018 – DJ Zix Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ZIXI); 02/05/2018 – Zix Sees FY18 Adj EPS 30c; 02/05/2018 – Zix 1Q Adj EPS 8c; 23/05/2018 – Zix at B. Riley FBR Institutional Investor Conference Tomorrow; 10/04/2018 – Zix Strengthens MSP Program; 02/05/2018 – Zix Sees FY18 Rev $69M-$70.5M

Skytop Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Constellium Nv (CSTM) by 53.65% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Skytop Capital Management Llc bought 616,919 shares as the company’s stock rose 31.83% . The hedge fund held 1.77M shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $17.74 million, up from 1.15M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Skytop Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Constellium Nv for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.90 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.81% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $13.92. About 2.26M shares traded or 122.74% up from the average. Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) has declined 6.90% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.90% the S&P500. Some Historical CSTM News: 26/04/2018 – Constellium says extension of Rusal deadline good for aluminium sector; 02/05/2018 – Constellium supplies aluminium Auto Body Sheet for new Mercedes-Benz CLS model; 26/04/2018 – Constellium Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – CONSTELLIUM NV – CONTINUE TO EXPECT ADJ EBITDA GROWTH IN HIGH SINGLE DIGITS ANNUALLY THROUGH 2020, LEADING TO OVER EUR 500 MLN OF ADJ EBITDA IN 2020; 26/04/2018 – CONSTELLIUM NV – CURRENTLY EXPECTS TO BE ABLE TO MEET ITS ALUMINIUM CONSUMPTION REQUIREMENTS; 24/04/2018 Constellium Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 27/04/2018 – CONSTELLIUM NV CSTM.N : SEAPORT GLOBAL RAISES TO BUY, RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $16 FROM $14; 17/05/2018 – CONSTELLIUM PARIS: CONSTELLIUM TO EXPAND OPS IN DECIN, CZECH; 02/05/2018 – CSTM TO SUPPLY ALUMINIUM BODY SHEET FOR MERCEDES-BENZ CLS MODEL; 26/04/2018 – Constellium 1Q Loss/Shr EUR0.18

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.07, from 1.25 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 28 investors sold ZIXI shares while 33 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 34 raised stakes. 36.87 million shares or 2.16% more from 36.10 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Archon Capital Management Llc, which manages about $475.28 million and $545.13M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cutera Inc (NASDAQ:CUTR) by 62,689 shares to 362,729 shares, valued at $7.54 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Volt Information Sciences In (NYSEMKT:VISI) by 272,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 707,285 shares, and has risen its stake in Apyx Med Corp.