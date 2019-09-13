Archon Capital Management Has Lowered Its Edap Tms S A (EDAP) Holding by $626,030 as Market Valuation Declined; Nuveen Asset Management Lifted Its First Industrial Realty Trus (FR) Position by $40.07 Million; Valuation Rose

Archon Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Edap Tms S A (EDAP) by 31.51% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Archon Capital Management Llc sold 313,015 shares as the company’s stock declined 35.08% . The hedge fund held 680,494 shares of the electromedical & electrotherapeutic apparatus company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.84 million, down from 993,509 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Archon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Edap Tms S A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $114.54 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.25% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $3.95. About 32,534 shares traded. EDAP TMS S.A. (NASDAQ:EDAP) has risen 1.90% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.90% the S&P500. Some Historical EDAP News: 21/03/2018 – EDAP TMS SA : EDAP Announces CIGNA as First Major U.S. Private Health Insurer to Cover HIFU for Prostate Procedure; 11/05/2018 – Edap TMS SA Access Event Set By LifeSci Advisors for May. 18; 27/03/2018 – EDAP TMS 4Q EPS EUR0.00; 27/03/2018 – EDAP TMS SA : EDAP Reports 2017 Annual Results; 03/04/2018 – EDAP TMS: Results Confirm HIFU’s Safety, Efficacy and Benefits for Patients’ Quality of Life; 17/05/2018 – Edap TMS SA at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By LifeSci Advisors; 03/04/2018 – EDAP TMS SA : EDAP Reports First US Cohort Study Results of Focal HIFU Prostate Ablation Shows Promising Outcomes; 14/05/2018 – EDAP TMS 1Q Rev $11.3M; 27/03/2018 – EDAP TMS 4Q Rev $12.6M; 14/05/2018 – EDAP TMS 1Q EPS 0c

Nuveen Asset Management Llc increased its stake in First Industrial Realty Trus (FR) by 99.3% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nuveen Asset Management Llc bought 1.11M shares as the company’s stock rose 7.88% . The institutional investor held 2.23 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $82.07 million, up from 1.12M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nuveen Asset Management Llc who had been investing in First Industrial Realty Trus for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.95B market cap company. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $39.15. About 139,263 shares traded. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) has risen 19.46% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.46% the S&P500. Some Historical FR News: 21/04/2018 – DJ First Industrial Realty Trust Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FR); 30/04/2018 – FIRST INDUSTRIAL REALTY TRUST OFFERING PRICES AT $30.65/SHR; 16/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms First Industrial Realty’s IDR at ‘BBB’; Outlook Stable; 24/04/2018 – FIRST INDUSTRIAL REALTY TRUST INC FR.N – FOR 2018 SEES NAREIT FFO $1.53 -$1.63 PER SHARE; 24/04/2018 – FIRST INDUSTRIAL REALTY TRUST INC FR.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $1.61 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 16/03/2018 – FIRST INDUSTRIAL REALTY’S IDR OUTLOOK STABLE BY FITCH; 24/04/2018 – First Industrial 1Q FFO 38c/Shr; 04/05/2018 – Barings Buys New 1.2% Position in First Industrial Realty; 24/04/2018 – First Industrial 1Q Rev $99.8M; 16/03/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS FIRST INDUSTRIAL REALTY’S IDR AT ‘BBB’

Nuveen Asset Management Llc, which manages about $253.88 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nushares Etf Tr by 150,000 shares to 700,000 shares, valued at $20.35 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Grupo Aeroportuario Del Sure (NYSE:ASR) by 10,334 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 43,909 shares, and cut its stake in Eros Intl Plc (NYSE:EROS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.41 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.23, from 1.18 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 17 investors sold FR shares while 66 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 81 raised stakes. 117.08 million shares or 1.23% more from 115.65 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Glenmede Na holds 0% or 491 shares in its portfolio. Tortoise Ltd Co, New York-based fund reported 500 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan has 37,400 shares. Mutual Of America Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR). London Communication Of Virginia reported 1.73 million shares. Wolverine Asset Management Lc stated it has 24,827 shares. Millennium Management Lc invested in 0% or 459,852 shares. Moreover, Convergence Invest Prtn Lc has 0.05% invested in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR). Voya Investment Ltd Liability Co holds 0.06% of its portfolio in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) for 750,706 shares. Neuberger Berman Grp Inc Ltd Liability stated it has 0% in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR). Cornercap Invest Counsel Inc stated it has 25,095 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. Thrivent For Lutherans has invested 0.03% in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR). Campbell Investment Adviser Lc stated it has 0.13% in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR). Shelton Management invested in 8,145 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System owns 32,300 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio.

