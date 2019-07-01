Archon Capital Management Has Lowered Digi Intl (DGII) Stake by $1.09 Million; Market Value Declined; Valley National Advisers Lowered Holding in V F (VFC) by $1.29 Million as Share Price Rose

Archon Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Digi Intl Inc (DGII) by 56.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Archon Capital Management Llc sold 90,645 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.78% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 68,729 shares of the computer communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $871,000, down from 159,374 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Archon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Digi Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $358.88M market cap company. The stock increased 0.87% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $12.79. About 49,743 shares traded. Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII) has declined 0.59% since July 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.02% the S&P500. Some Historical DGII News: 18/05/2018 – TDK-Lambda Americas Awards Digi-Key “In Recognition of Exceptional Sales Growth – Star Performer Term T122”; 18/05/2018 – Bel Fuse, Inc. Awards Digi-Key with Distributor of the Year for 2017; 24/04/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for AeroVironment, PS Business Parks, Genomic Health, Digi International, Sens; 21/05/2018 – Schaffner Recognizes Digi-Key with Distributor of the Year Award for 6th Straight Year; 16/05/2018 – ECS Inc. International Recognizes Digi-Key with 2017 Top Global Distributor Award; 15/05/2018 – Carlo Gavazzi Honors Digi-Key with Outstanding Distributor Achievement Award, 2018; 26/04/2018 – DIGI INTERNATIONAL INC DGII.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $215 MLN TO $223 MLN; 16/05/2018 – Digi Communications NV Announces the Availability of the Instructions on the 2017 Share Dividend Payment; 26/04/2018 – Digi Intl 2Q Loss/Shr 1c; 13/04/2018 – DIGI.COM BHD – BOARD DECLARED 1ST INTERIM DIVIDEND OF 4.9 SEN PER SHARE

Valley National Advisers Inc decreased its stake in V F Corp (VFC) by 95.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Valley National Advisers Inc sold 14,866 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.88% with the market. The institutional investor held 632 shares of the apparel company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $55,000, down from 15,498 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc who had been investing in V F Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $34.97B market cap company. The stock increased 0.79% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $88.04. About 524,366 shares traded. V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) has risen 16.91% since July 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.48% the S&P500. Some Historical VFC News: 14/03/2018 – VF: PACT TO BUY ALTRA®, AN ATHLETIC, PERFORMANCE-BASED; 04/05/2018 – VF CORP VFC.N SEES FY 2019 ADJUSTED SHR $3.48 TO $3.53; 19/03/2018 – VF CORP – ENTERED INTO DEAL TO SELL NAUTICA BRAND BUSINESS TO AUTHENTIC BRANDS GROUP LLC; 05/04/2018 – Nine West nears bankruptcy with plan to sell footwear brand; 14/03/2018 – VF CORPORATION ANNOUNCES DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE ALTRA®, AN ATHLETIC AND PERFORMANCE-BASED LIFESTYLE FOOTWEAR BRAND, FROM ICON HEALTH & FITNESS; 31/05/2018 – Business Capital’s Managing Director Moderates Panel Discussing Key Differentiators for Corporate Success; 19/03/2018 – Monetate Launches Revolutionary Product Recommendation Tool; 03/04/2018 – VF Corp: Icebreaker Brand Is Expected to Be Immediately Accretive to VF’s EPS; 04/05/2018 – Vans shoes maker VF’s quarterly revenue top estimates; 04/05/2018 – VF Corp Sees FY19 Adj EPS $3.48-Adj EPS $3.53

Since January 28, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 insider sales for $3.94 million activity. Another trade for 12,552 shares valued at $1.04 million was made by MCCOLLOUGH W ALAN on Monday, January 28. $759,462 worth of V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) was sold by MEAGHER LAURA C on Monday, February 11.

More notable recent V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Better Denim Buy: Levi’s or Wrangler? – The Motley Fool” on June 04, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On Ford Motor Company (F) ? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 07, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “Kontoor to ring opening bell on Wall Street this morning – Triad Business Journal” on June 05, 2019. More interesting news about V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is V.F. Corporationâ€™s (NYSE:VFC) 25% ROCE Any Good? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 02, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “V.F. Corp +10% after strong earnings – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: January 18, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 54 investors sold VFC shares while 238 reduced holdings. 91 funds opened positions while 227 raised stakes. 388.62 million shares or 1.79% less from 395.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Argent Cap Mgmt Ltd has invested 2.06% of its portfolio in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC). Bryn Mawr Tru accumulated 98,659 shares or 0.47% of the stock. Moreover, Natixis Advsr LP has 0.12% invested in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC). Mycio Wealth Prtnrs Ltd Co has 29,820 shares. First Corp In owns 2,440 shares for 0.16% of their portfolio. Chem Retail Bank holds 26,282 shares or 0.26% of its portfolio. Martin Currie Limited holds 99,757 shares or 0.61% of its portfolio. Mirae Asset Glob Invs stated it has 34,845 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. First Republic Investment accumulated 0.1% or 212,506 shares. Profund Advsr Llc stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC). 950 were accumulated by Focused Wealth. Parsons Capital Mngmt Inc Ri accumulated 0.13% or 13,750 shares. State Street Corp reported 18.54M shares stake. Estabrook Cap Mgmt has invested 0% in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC). Eastern Bancshares reported 0.03% in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC).

Valley National Advisers Inc, which manages about $555.94M and $349.11M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHB) by 83,820 shares to 392,508 shares, valued at $26.71M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Marathon Pete Corp (NYSE:MPC) by 5,729 shares in the quarter, for a total of 21,102 shares, and has risen its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX).

Since February 5, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 4 insider sales for $2.13 million activity. Riley Kevin C. sold $553,484 worth of Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII) on Tuesday, February 5.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.14 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.48, from 1.66 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 8 investors sold DGII shares while 29 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 48 raised stakes. 22.73 million shares or 1.26% more from 22.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 60,396 are owned by Wells Fargo And Mn. 10,637 are owned by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund. Geode Management Ltd Liability has invested 0% of its portfolio in Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII). Punch And Associate Investment Inc has invested 1.31% in Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII). Alps Incorporated reported 30,760 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund reported 18,791 shares. 325,866 are owned by Commercial Bank Of Ny Mellon Corporation. Acadian Asset Management Ltd Llc holds 46,023 shares. Loomis Sayles & Company Ltd Partnership owns 556,928 shares. Arizona State Retirement Sys has 42,692 shares. Arrowstreet Capital Lp has 319,490 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Bridgeway Mngmt Inc stated it has 72,025 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. State Of Wisconsin Invest Board owns 280,674 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Comerica Savings Bank owns 27,337 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII).

Archon Capital Management Llc, which manages about $475.28M and $366.59 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Conformis Inc by 560,000 shares to 8.17 million shares, valued at $23.53 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $0.04 earnings per share, down 55.56% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.09 per share. DGII’s profit will be $1.12 million for 79.94 P/E if the $0.04 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.04 actual earnings per share reported by Digi International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.