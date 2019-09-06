Archon Capital Management Has Increased Synchronoss Technologies (SNCR) Holding by $2.51 Million; Polar Securities Stake in World Wrestling Entmt (WWE) Trimmed by $4.92 Million as Share Price Declined

Polar Securities Inc decreased its stake in World Wrestling Entmt Inc (WWE) by 19.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Polar Securities Inc sold 57,201 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.92% . The institutional investor held 237,399 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.60M, down from 294,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Polar Securities Inc who had been investing in World Wrestling Entmt Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.62B market cap company. The stock increased 0.54% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $71.37. About 795,573 shares traded. World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) has declined 7.29% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.29% the S&P500. Some Historical WWE News: 29/03/2018 – RTL Televizija to Broadcast WWE Programming for the First Time in Croatia; 05/03/2018 – WWE & SNICKERS EXPAND WRESTLEMANIA PARTNERSHIP; 27/04/2018 – Last month, the WWE signed a 10-year deal with Saudi Arabia; 03/05/2018 – WWE SEES 2018 ADJ. OIBDA TO AT LEAST $150M, SAW AT LEAST $145M; 03/05/2018 – WORLD WRESTLING ENTERTAINMENT INC QTRLY ADJUSTED OIBDA INCREASED 40% TO $35.2 MLN; 05/03/2018 – Saudi Arabia to Host the Greatest Royal Rumble®; 17/04/2018 – Two More Championship Matches Set for the Greatest Royal Rumble®; 23/04/2018 – The Greatest Royal Rumble® is Sold Out; 08/03/2018 – WWE, GOL IN PACT TO BROADCAST WEEKLY WWE HIGHLIGHT SHOWS; 15/05/2018 – Davidson Kempner Capital Mgmt LP Exits Position in WWE

Archon Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Synchronoss Technologies Inc (SNCR) by 20.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Archon Capital Management Llc bought 418,580 shares as the company’s stock rose 49.26% . The hedge fund held 2.47 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.00M, up from 2.05 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Archon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Synchronoss Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $327.55 million market cap company. The stock decreased 8.32% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $7.38. About 1.24 million shares traded or 209.39% up from the average. Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) has risen 99.26% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 99.26% the S&P500. Some Historical SNCR News: 09/03/2018 – SYNCHRONOSS TECHNOLOGIES INC FILES FOR NON-TIMELY 10-K – SEC FILING; 22/03/2018 – Synchronoss and Verizon Amend Existing Application Service Provider Agreement; 22/03/2018 – SYNCHRONOSS TECHNOLOGIES INC – RENEWED EXISTING AGREEMENT WITH VERIZON TO POWER VERIZON’S CLOUD SOLUTION FOR WIRELESS CUSTOMERS FOR ADDITIONAL 5 YEARS; 04/05/2018 – SYNCHRONOSS TECHNOLOGIES IN PACT TO BUY HONEYBEE; 04/05/2018 – SYNCHRONOSS TECHNOLOGIES INC – HAS SIGNED AN AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE DIXONS CARPHONE PLC’S HONEYBEE SOFTWARE BUSINESS; 09/03/2018 Synchronoss Receives NASDAQ Letter; 22/03/2018 – Verizon to Pay Monthly Fee for Each Subscriber Utilizing Synchronoss Content Hub Software With Fixed Minimum Monthly Amount; 09/03/2018 – Synchronoss Technologies: Nasdaq Notifes Co of Its Noncompliance With Nasdaq Listing Rule; 21/03/2018 – Synchronoss Announces Date of Business Update Call; 09/05/2018 – SYNCHRONOSS TECHNOLOGIES – DOES NOT EXPECT TO REGAIN COMPLIANCE WITH CONTINUED LISTING REQUIREMENTS SET BY NASDAQ HEARINGS PANEL PRIOR TO MAY 10, 2018

Polar Securities Inc, which manages about $4.56 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dexcom Inc (Prn) by 2.50 million shares to 7.50M shares, valued at $10.09 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pensare Acquisition Corp by 995,854 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.17 million shares, and has risen its stake in Rogers Corp (NYSE:ROG).

More notable recent World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Wednesday – Benzinga” on September 04, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE): Time For A Financial Health Check – Yahoo Finance” published on May 31, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “WWE moves into podcasting – Seeking Alpha” on August 22, 2019. More interesting news about World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “World Wrestling Entertainment – Remember, Stocks Don’t Grow To The Sky – Seeking Alpha” published on January 07, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “The Lesson From The Capital One Data Breach: The Cloud Is Vulnerable, And We Shouldn’t Forget It – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 09, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.95 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.80, from 1.15 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 18 investors sold WWE shares while 62 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 90 raised stakes. 51.07 million shares or 3.46% more from 49.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Principal accumulated 0.03% or 340,702 shares. California-based Dorsey Wright And Assocs has invested 0.79% in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE). Employees Retirement Sys Of Texas holds 24,000 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Profund Advsrs Lc has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE). Raymond James And Assocs accumulated 2,344 shares. 9,200 were accumulated by Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky. Tower Cap Ltd Co (Trc) has invested 0% of its portfolio in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE). Needham Llc invested 0.41% in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE). Bancshares Of Mellon reported 0.01% stake. Paloma Prtn accumulated 5,876 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Ny State Common Retirement Fund invested in 88,038 shares. Moreover, Citadel Advsr Ltd Co has 0.07% invested in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE). Invesco invested in 448,959 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Metropolitan Life Ins has invested 0.01% in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE). Prudential Fincl invested in 0% or 27,940 shares.

Analysts await World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $-0.01 earnings per share, down 102.86% or $0.36 from last year’s $0.35 per share. After $0.11 actual earnings per share reported by World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -109.09% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.72 in Q1 2019. Its down 59.28, from 61 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 9 investors sold SNCR shares while 16 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 23 raised stakes. 17.16 million shares or 47.27% less from 32.55 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Services Automobile Association has 11,700 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Savings Bank Of Ny Mellon Corp stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR). Engineers Gate Manager LP stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR). Us State Bank De holds 0% of its portfolio in Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) for 18,160 shares. 38,220 are owned by Pub Employees Retirement System Of Ohio. Royal Bancshares Of Canada owns 555,074 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Vanguard Grp owns 582,985 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Palisade Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Co Nj holds 55,000 shares. Arrowstreet Capital Partnership reported 355,093 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Millennium Llc accumulated 480,936 shares. Bluecrest Management Ltd invested in 0.01% or 45,470 shares. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan invested in 60,000 shares. Tower Capital Llc (Trc) stated it has 4,975 shares. Dorsey Whitney Trust Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0.02% or 25,610 shares. First Washington Corporation invested in 2.08% or 675,903 shares.

Archon Capital Management Llc, which manages about $475.28M and $366.59M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sabre Corp (NASDAQ:SABR) by 195,577 shares to 97,257 shares, valued at $2.08M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vericel Corp by 272,259 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 694,459 shares, and cut its stake in Onespan Inc.

More notable recent Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Laurie L. Harris Joins Synchronoss Technologies Board of Directors – GlobeNewswire” on August 02, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Synchronoss -7.5% as revenues dip and miss – Seeking Alpha” published on March 12, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Synchronoss gains a bull – Seeking Alpha” on August 27, 2019. More interesting news about Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Why Shares of Synchronoss Technologies Were Suspended Today – Nasdaq” published on May 14, 2018 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Synchronoss Technologies to host Investor Day in NYC – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: May 30, 2019.