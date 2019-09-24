Archon Capital Management Llc increased Cutera Inc (CUTR) stake by 20.89% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Archon Capital Management Llc acquired 62,689 shares as Cutera Inc (CUTR)’s stock rose 40.44%. The Archon Capital Management Llc holds 362,729 shares with $7.54M value, up from 300,040 last quarter. Cutera Inc now has $444.88M valuation. The stock increased 0.74% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $31.4. About 202,346 shares traded or 54.75% up from the average. Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR) has declined 33.87% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.87% the S&P500. Some Historical CUTR News: 16/03/2018 CUTERA INC FILES FOR NON-TIMELY 10-K – SEC FILING; 08/05/2018 – CUTERA INC CUTR.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $178 MLN TO $181 MLN; 28/03/2018 – Cutera at Sidoti & Company Spring Investor Conference Tomorrow; 23/04/2018 – DJ Cutera Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CUTR); 08/05/2018 – CUTERA INC CUTR.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE UP 18 TO 20 PCT; 14/05/2018 – Cutera Company Marketing Set By Stephens Inc. for May. 21-22; 08/05/2018 – Cutera 1Q Rev $34.1M; 08/05/2018 – CUTERA INC CUTR.O SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR $1.03 TO $1.11; 08/05/2018 – CUTERA INC CUTR.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $0.95, REV VIEW $179.0 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 08/05/2018 – Cutera 1Q Loss/Shr 15c

AVICHINA INDUSTRY & TECHNOLOGY ORDIN (OTCMKTS:AVIJF) had a decrease of 5.01% in short interest. AVIJF’s SI was 19.07 million shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 5.01% from 20.08M shares previously. It closed at $0.53 lastly. It is up 0.00% since September 24, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Another recent and important AviChina Industry & Technology Company Limited (OTCMKTS:AVIJF) news was published by Seekingalpha.com which published an article titled: “China’s Fast-Growing Airliner Market: Airbus Or Boeing? – Seeking Alpha” on June 08, 2016.

AviChina Industry & Technology Company Limited, through its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of civil aviation products and related engineering services in the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China and internationally. The company has market cap of $. The firm operates through three divisions: Aviation Entire Aircraft, Aviation Parts and Components, and Aviation Engineering Services. It currently has negative earnings. It is involved in the development, manufacture, sale, and upgrade of aviation products, such as helicopters, trainers, general-purpose aircrafts, regional jets, and other aero products.

Since May 31, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $474,431 activity. On Tuesday, June 11 PLANTS J DANIEL bought $3,294 worth of Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR) or 200 shares.

More notable recent Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR) news were published by: 247Wallst.com which released: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Apple, Blackstone, CBS, Disney, Global Payments, Netflix, Ralph Lauren, Wynn Resorts and More – 24/7 Wall St.” on September 24, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Cutera (CUTR) Receives Additional Approval from Health Canada for its truSculpt iD Body Sculpting Technology – StreetInsider.com” published on September 12, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “New Strong Buy Stocks for August 30th – Nasdaq” on August 30, 2019. More interesting news about Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Expanded use of Cutera truSculpt iD OK’d in Canada – Seeking Alpha” published on September 12, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Now The Time To Look At Buying Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 08, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.24, from 1.31 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 12 investors sold CUTR shares while 34 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 34 raised stakes. 16.37 million shares or 34.14% more from 12.20 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan owns 10,000 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Teton Advsr Inc holds 0.79% of its portfolio in Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR) for 389,940 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue invested 0% of its portfolio in Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR). Spark Investment Mngmt Lc holds 0.14% of its portfolio in Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR) for 98,200 shares. American Intl has 0% invested in Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR). Lapides Asset Management Ltd Co holds 0.39% of its portfolio in Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR) for 40,200 shares. Sun Life stated it has 980 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Employees Retirement System Of Texas owns 14,000 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. 69,306 were reported by Morgan Stanley. Geode Capital Management Lc has invested 0% of its portfolio in Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR). Principal Financial Group accumulated 114,704 shares. Blackrock accumulated 2.05M shares. Greenwood Cap Assoc Lc invested 0.15% of its portfolio in Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR). New York State Teachers Retirement has 8,713 shares. Bogle LP De reported 84,718 shares.