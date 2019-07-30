Archon Capital Management Has Decreased Zix (ZIXI) Holding; CMG HOLDINGS GROUP (CMGO) SI Increased By 1.83%

CMG HOLDINGS GROUP INC (OTCMKTS:CMGO) had an increase of 1.83% in short interest. CMGO’s SI was 22,200 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 1.83% from 21,800 shares previously. It closed at $0.0062 lastly. It is down 0.00% since July 30, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Archon Capital Management Llc decreased Zix Corp (ZIXI) stake by 63.64% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Archon Capital Management Llc sold 976,798 shares as Zix Corp (ZIXI)’s stock rose 12.97%. The Archon Capital Management Llc holds 557,991 shares with $3.84M value, down from 1.53M last quarter. Zix Corp now has $489.93M valuation. The stock increased 0.57% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $8.82. About 501,902 shares traded. Zix Corporation (NASDAQ:ZIXI) has risen 76.85% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 72.42% the S&P500. Some Historical ZIXI News: 29/05/2018 – Zix Presenting at Cowen Conference Tomorrow; 10/04/2018 – Zix Strengthens MSP Program; 19/04/2018 – DJ Zix Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ZIXI); 03/04/2018 – ZIX BUYS SEATTLE-BASED ERADO TO EXPAND UNIFIED ARCHIVING,; 22/05/2018 – Zix Sets May 2018 Financial Conference Schedule; 02/05/2018 – Zix Sees 2Q EPS 3c-EPS 4c; 02/05/2018 – Zix Sees FY18 EPS 15c-EPS 16c; 03/04/2018 – Zix Acquires Seattle-Based Erado To Expand Its Unified Archiving, EDiscovery And Compliance Solutions; 22/05/2018 – Zix at B. Riley FBR Institutional Investor Conference May 24; 23/05/2018 – Zix at B. Riley FBR Institutional Investor Conference Tomorrow

CMG Holdings Group, Inc., a marketing communications company, engages in the operation of organizations in the alternative advertising, digital media, experiential and interactive marketing, and entertainment sectors. The company has market cap of $1.12 million. The firm is involved in the production and promotion, event design, sponsorship evaluation, negotiation and activation, talent buying, show production, stage and set design, and data analysis and management activities. It currently has negative earnings. It also offers branding and design services, such as graphic, industrial and package creates across traditional and new media, public relations, social media, media development and relations, and interactive marketing platforms to provide its clients with customary private digital media networks to design and develop individual broadcasting digital media channels to sell, promote, and enhance their digital media video content through mobile, online, and social mediums.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.36, from 1.61 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 12 investors sold ZIXI shares while 44 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 37 raised stakes. 36.10 million shares or 3.36% less from 37.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 555,431 were accumulated by Jpmorgan Chase. Clarivest Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corp stated it has 0.09% in Zix Corporation (NASDAQ:ZIXI). Prudential Financial holds 32,048 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 440,889 are owned by Cadence Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability. Us Bancorporation De reported 0% stake. Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation reported 239,955 shares. Credit Suisse Ag holds 0% or 10,737 shares. Zebra Management Limited Liability holds 15,949 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Moreover, American Gru has 0% invested in Zix Corporation (NASDAQ:ZIXI) for 33,322 shares. Sg Americas Securities Limited Liability Corp holds 20,812 shares. Rhumbline Advisers has 0% invested in Zix Corporation (NASDAQ:ZIXI) for 66,903 shares. Martin And Incorporated Tn has invested 0.54% in Zix Corporation (NASDAQ:ZIXI). California Employees Retirement Sys reported 228,299 shares. Eam Investors Ltd holds 287,388 shares or 0.49% of its portfolio. Renaissance Techs Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 4.19 million shares.

Analysts await Zix Corporation (NASDAQ:ZIXI) to report earnings on August, 1 after the close. They expect $0.07 earnings per share, up 133.33% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.03 per share. ZIXI’s profit will be $3.89M for 31.50 P/E if the $0.07 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.01 actual earnings per share reported by Zix Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 600.00% EPS growth.

Among 2 analysts covering Zix Corporation (NASDAQ:ZIXI), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Zix Corporation had 7 analyst reports since March 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel.