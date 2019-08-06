Archon Capital Management Has Decreased Stake in Agilysys (AGYS) as Stock Rose; As Facebook (FB) Share Price Rose, Holder Ntv Asset Management Has Lowered Stake

Archon Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Agilysys Inc (AGYS) by 29.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Archon Capital Management Llc sold 351,024 shares as the company’s stock rose 29.86% . The hedge fund held 844,414 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.88M, down from 1.20 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Archon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Agilysys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $586.44 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.18% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $24.77. About 142,248 shares traded or 35.92% up from the average. Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) has risen 51.89% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 51.89% the S&P500. Some Historical AGYS News: 24/05/2018 – Agilysys Fiscal 2018 Fourth Quarter Revenue Rises 5% to $32.1 Million Inclusive of 32% Increase in SAAS Revenue; 23/03/2018 – Agilysys Appoints Two New Senior Executives to Lead Technology and Marketing Initiatives; 23/03/2018 – AGILYSYS NAMES PRABUDDHA BISWAS CTO, REPLACING LARRY STEINBERG; 21/04/2018 – DJ Agilysys Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AGYS); 15/03/2018 – Agilysys to Sponsor Crescent Hotels & Resorts Leadership Conference; 22/03/2018 – Agilysys Participates in HTNG Whitepaper on GDPR; 24/05/2018 – AGILYSYS INC AGYS.O SEES FY 2019 REVENUE GROWTH OF ABOUT 10 PCT; 15/05/2018 – Release of New Eatec® Version Brings Simplified Installation and Enhanced Integrations; 23/03/2018 – Agilysys: Prabuddha Biswas Appointed Chief Technology Officer, Effective April 19; 23/03/2018 – Agilysys: Heather Varian Foster Appointed VP of Marketing, a New Position at Agilysys, Effective March 29

Ntv Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 7.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ntv Asset Management Llc sold 1,965 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 22,873 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.81M, down from 24,838 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ntv Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $528.64B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.86% or $7.29 during the last trading session, reaching $181.73. About 20.93M shares traded or 24.43% up from the average. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 22/03/2018 – EU leaders tell social networks to guarantee users’ privacy; 21/03/2018 – EU LEADERS MAY DISCUSS FACEBOOK AT THURSDAY SUMMIT: OFFICIAL; 25/05/2018 – MEDIA-Facebook Is Designing Its Own Chips to Help Filter Live Videos- Bloomberg; 20/03/2018 – The probes follow a weekend of turmoil for Facebook after reports that Cambridge Analytica gained access to the data of more than 50 million users; 10/03/2018 – BlackBerry is suing Facebook for patent infringement, and Facebook ‘intends to fight’:; 11/04/2018 – Dealbook: Did Mark Zuckerberg Do Enough to Protect Facebook?: DealBook Briefing; 19/03/2018 – Facebook Hires Digital-audit Firm To Investigate Recent User-data Problem — MarketWatch; 04/04/2018 – FACEBOOK: MAKING TERMS CLEARER WITHOUT NEW RIGHTS TO USE DATA; 08/05/2018 – Facebook has initiated its biggest executive shakeup in its 15-year history, putting new people in charge at WhatsApp, Messenger, and Facebook’s core app. It’s also launching a new team focused on the blockchain; 10/04/2018 – Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg aims to pacify U.S. lawmakers

Archon Capital Management Llc, which manages about $475.28 million and $366.59 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (Put) (IWM) by 366,800 shares to 796,500 shares, valued at $121.94M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $-0.09 EPS, up 43.75% or $0.07 from last year’s $-0.16 per share. After $-0.07 actual EPS reported by Agilysys, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 28.57% negative EPS growth.

Since March 26, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 23 selling transactions for $10.12 million activity. SRINIVASAN RAMESH also bought $270,490 worth of Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) on Wednesday, July 31.

