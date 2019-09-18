Archon Capital Management Has Decreased Edap Tms S A (EDAP) Stake By $626,030; Grandeur Peak Global Advisors Has Cut By $6.26 Million Its 51Job (JOBS) Position

Grandeur Peak Global Advisors Llc decreased 51Job Inc (JOBS) stake by 31.43% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors Llc sold 83,500 shares as 51Job Inc (JOBS)’s stock declined 16.70%. The Grandeur Peak Global Advisors Llc holds 182,175 shares with $13.75 million value, down from 265,675 last quarter. 51Job Inc now has $4.86 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.09% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $73.17. About 55,062 shares traded. 51job, Inc. (NASDAQ:JOBS) has declined 13.53% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.53% the S&P500. Some Historical JOBS News: 03/05/2018 – 51JOB 1Q NET REV. $129.3M, EST. $121.7M (2 EST.); 03/05/2018 – 51JOB SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 59C TO 64C, EST. 62C (2 EST.); 03/05/2018 – 51JOB 1Q ADJ EPS 60C, EST. 54C (2 EST.); 30/03/2018 51job, Inc. Files Annual Report on Form 20-F

Archon Capital Management Llc decreased Edap Tms S A (EDAP) stake by 31.51% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Archon Capital Management Llc sold 313,015 shares as Edap Tms S A (EDAP)’s stock declined 35.08%. The Archon Capital Management Llc holds 680,494 shares with $1.84 million value, down from 993,509 last quarter. Edap Tms S A now has $127.62M valuation. The stock increased 6.82% or $0.281 during the last trading session, reaching $4.401. About 285,415 shares traded or 78.71% up from the average. EDAP TMS S.A. (NASDAQ:EDAP) has risen 1.90% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.90% the S&P500. Some Historical EDAP News: 11/05/2018 – Edap TMS SA Access Event Set By LifeSci Advisors for May. 18; 21/03/2018 – EDAP TMS SA : EDAP Announces CIGNA as First Major U.S. Private Health Insurer to Cover HIFU for Prostate Procedure; 27/03/2018 – EDAP TMS SA : EDAP Reports 2017 Annual Results; 01/04/2018 – Edap TMS SA Conference Set By H.C. Wainwright for Apr. 8-10; 21/03/2018 – EDAP SAYS CIGNA TO COVER HIFU FOR PROSTATE PROCEDURE; 14/03/2018 EDAP TMS SA : EDAP TMS to Announce Year End 2017 Financial Results on Tuesday, March 27, 2018; 27/03/2018 – EDAP TMS 4Q EPS EUR0.00; 14/05/2018 – EDAP TMS 1Q EPS 0c; 17/05/2018 – Edap TMS SA at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By LifeSci Advisors; 27/03/2018 – EDAP TMS 4Q Rev $12.6M

Archon Capital Management Llc increased Apyx Med Corp stake by 1.27 million shares to 2.79 million valued at $18.78M in 2019Q2. It also upped Domo Inc stake by 133,070 shares and now owns 291,795 shares. Ishares Tr (Put) (IWM) was raised too.

More notable recent EDAP TMS S.A. (NASDAQ:EDAP) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “EDAP Reports 2019 Second Quarter Results – Nasdaq” on August 28, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why EDAP TMS S.A.â€™s (NASDAQ:EDAP) Use Of Investor Capital Doesnâ€™t Look Great – Yahoo Finance” published on August 30, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “EDAP TMS S.A. (EDAP) CEO Marc Oczachowski on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on August 30, 2019. More interesting news about EDAP TMS S.A. (NASDAQ:EDAP) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “23 Healthcare Stocks Moving In Thursday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” published on August 29, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “The Week Ahead In Biotech: A Quiet One Ahead Of Labor Day Weekend – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 25, 2019.