Archon Capital Management Has Decreased By $1.09 Million Its Digi Intl (DGII) Stake; Just Eat plc (LON:JE) Covered By 1 Bullish Analysts Last Week

Among 5 analysts covering Just Eat (LON:JE), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 20% are positive. Just Eat had 51 analyst reports since January 9, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank on Monday, April 29 with “Hold”. The firm has “Overweight” rating by JP Morgan given on Monday, April 29. The firm has “Sell” rating given on Monday, February 4 by Peel Hunt. UBS maintained Just Eat plc (LON:JE) rating on Wednesday, June 19. UBS has “Neutral” rating and GBX 650 target. The firm has “Buy” rating by Liberum Capital given on Monday, January 21. The rating was downgraded by JP Morgan on Wednesday, May 1 to “Underweight”. The firm has “Conviction Buy” rating by Goldman Sachs given on Tuesday, March 12. The rating was maintained by JP Morgan with “Underweight” on Thursday, June 27. The company was maintained on Tuesday, February 26 by Goldman Sachs. The stock has “Overweight” rating by JP Morgan on Thursday, January 24. See Just Eat plc (LON:JE) latest ratings:

27/06/2019 Broker: JP Morgan Rating: Underweight Old Target: GBX 677.00 New Target: GBX 600.00 Maintain

19/06/2019 Broker: UBS Rating: Neutral Old Target: GBX 870.00 New Target: GBX 650.00 Unchanged

18/06/2019 Broker: JP Morgan Rating: Underweight Old Target: GBX 682.00 New Target: GBX 677.00 Maintain

17/06/2019 Broker: Peel Hunt Rating: Sell Old Target: GBX 520.00 Maintain

31/05/2019 Broker: Peel Hunt Rating: Sell Old Target: GBX 520.00 Maintain

17/05/2019 Broker: Peel Hunt Rating: Sell Old Target: GBX 520.00 Maintain

17/05/2019 Broker: Liberum Capital Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 1360.00 Maintain

02/05/2019 Broker: Liberum Capital Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 1320.00 New Target: GBX 1360.00 Maintain

01/05/2019 Broker: JP Morgan Rating: Underweight Old Target: GBX 822.00 New Target: GBX 682.00 Downgrade

29/04/2019 Broker: JP Morgan Rating: Overweight Old Target: GBX 859.00 New Target: GBX 822.00 Maintain

Archon Capital Management Llc decreased Digi Intl Inc (DGII) stake by 56.88% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Archon Capital Management Llc sold 90,645 shares as Digi Intl Inc (DGII)’s stock declined 10.78%. The Archon Capital Management Llc holds 68,729 shares with $871,000 value, down from 159,374 last quarter. Digi Intl Inc now has $362.81M valuation. The stock increased 1.89% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $12.93. About 120,211 shares traded. Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII) has declined 0.59% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.02% the S&P500. Some Historical DGII News: 21/03/2018 – Digi Communications N.V.: Convocation of the Company’s General Shareholders Meeting for 2 May 2018 for the Approval of, among Others, the 2017 Annual Report and of the 2017 Financial Statements; 23/04/2018 – MTBOT – Largest Yellow Taxicab Trade Association in NYC – Announces Major Investment Deal with STRONG for Traditional and Digi; 21/05/2018 – Panduit Recognizes Digi-Key as 2017 Highest Sales Growth Distributor; 07/03/2018 Digi Music News: After Acquiring Beats for $3 Billion, Apple Decides to Develop Its Own Pair of Headphones; 04/04/2018 – DIGI INTERNATIONAL SAYS ANNOUNCED RESTRUCTURING PLAN ON APRIL 2 UNDER WHICH CO TO ELIMINATE ABOUT 60 EMPLOYMENT POSITIONS – SEC FILING; 24/04/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for AeroVironment, PS Business Parks, Genomic Health, Digi International, Sens; 15/05/2018 – Yageo Recognizes Digi-Key as 2017 Global Distributor of the Year in North America; 13/04/2018 – DiGi com Bhd 1Q EPS MYR0.0497; 04/04/2018 – DIGI INTERNATIONAL – THE 60 EMPLOYMENT POSITIONS TO BE ELIMINATED SPAN CURRENT FISCAL QTR ENDING JUNE 30 AND SUBSEQUENT FISCAL QTR ENDING SEPT. 30; 21/05/2018 – Schaffner Recognizes Digi-Key with Distributor of the Year Award for 6th Straight Year

Investors sentiment increased to 2.14 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.48, from 1.66 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 8 investors sold DGII shares while 29 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 48 raised stakes. 22.73 million shares or 1.26% more from 22.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Goldman Sachs owns 0% invested in Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII) for 138,686 shares. Ameritas Investment Partners reported 0% of its portfolio in Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII). Mackay Shields Ltd Company accumulated 31,900 shares. Moreover, Parkside Retail Bank & Tru has 0% invested in Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII) for 75 shares. Pinebridge LP has invested 0.01% in Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII). Mutual Of America Cap Mngmt Limited Liability has invested 0% of its portfolio in Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII). New York-based Morgan Stanley has invested 0% in Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII). Aqr Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0% of its portfolio in Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII). 195,536 are held by D E Shaw And. 20,721 are held by Grp. Teton Advsr invested in 0.15% or 116,620 shares. Barclays Public Limited Liability Corp reported 0% in Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII). Tiaa Cref Investment Management Lc holds 0% or 74,749 shares in its portfolio. State Of Wisconsin Inv Board, Wisconsin-based fund reported 280,674 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can owns 36,009 shares.

Since February 5, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 4 selling transactions for $2.13 million activity. On Tuesday, February 5 Riley Kevin C. sold $553,484 worth of Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII) or 41,000 shares. On Monday, February 11 the insider Nyland Jon A. sold $437,395.

Analysts await Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $0.04 earnings per share, down 55.56% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.09 per share. DGII’s profit will be $1.12M for 80.81 P/E if the $0.04 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.04 actual earnings per share reported by Digi International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Just Eat plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates digital marketplace for takeaway food delivery. The company has market cap of 4.25 billion GBP. The firm enables clients to order and pay for food from its restaurant partners. It has a 51.54 P/E ratio. It operates in the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, Denmark, France, Ireland, Norway, Switzerland, Italy, Mexico, and Spain.