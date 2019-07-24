Archon Capital Management Has Cut Zix (ZIXI) Holding by $5.86 Million; As Aircastle LTD (AYR) Stock Price Declined, Shareholder Sankaty Advisors Cut Its Stake by $1.00 Million

Archon Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Zix Corp (ZIXI) by 63.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Archon Capital Management Llc sold 976,798 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.97% with the market. The hedge fund held 557,991 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.84M, down from 1.53M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Archon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Zix Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $498.26 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.67% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $8.97. About 511,547 shares traded. Zix Corporation (NASDAQ:ZIXI) has risen 76.85% since July 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 72.42% the S&P500. Some Historical ZIXI News: 02/05/2018 – Zix 1Q EPS 4c; 19/04/2018 – DJ Zix Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ZIXI); 21/03/2018 New ZixCorp Channel with Progress Distribution and Proact IT Group AB to Help UK and European Enterprises Comply with New GDPR Rules; 02/05/2018 – Zix 1Q Adj EPS 8c; 10/04/2018 – Zix Strengthens MSP Program; 23/05/2018 – Zix at B. Riley FBR Institutional Investor Conference Tomorrow; 02/05/2018 – Zix Sees 2Q Adj EPS 7c; 02/05/2018 – Zix Sees FY18 Adj EPS 30c

Sankaty Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Aircastle Ltd (AYR) by 17.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sankaty Advisors Llc sold 50,042 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.94% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 241,036 shares of the diversified commercial services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.88 million, down from 291,078 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sankaty Advisors Llc who had been investing in Aircastle Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.61B market cap company. The stock increased 2.68% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $21.46. About 170,797 shares traded. Aircastle Limited (NYSE:AYR) has declined 11.60% since July 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.03% the S&P500. Some Historical AYR News: 08/05/2018 – Aircastle Announces Placement of Airbus A321 with Nordwind Airlines; 08/05/2018 – AIRCASTLE PLACES AIRBUS A321 WITH NORDWIND AIRLINES; 18/05/2018 – S&P REVISES AIRCASTLE LTD. TO RATING ‘BBB-‘ FROM ‘BB+’; 18/05/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades Aircastle Ltd. To ‘BBB-‘ From ‘BB+’, Outlk Stbl; 03/05/2018 – AIRCASTLE 1Q ADJ EPS 72C, EST. 52C; 03/05/2018 – Aircastle 1Q Rev $202.7M; 03/05/2018 – Aircastle 1Q EPS 73c; 07/05/2018 – Aircastle at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 27/03/2018 Aircastle Posts 2017 Passive Foreign Investment Company (“PFIC”) Annual Information Statements to Website; 22/04/2018 – DJ Aircastle Limited, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AYR)

Sankaty Advisors Llc, which manages about $24.15 billion and $71.07 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Parsley Energy Inc (NYSE:PE) by 156,000 shares to 282,164 shares, valued at $5.45 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Aircastle Limited (NYSE:AYR) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $0.46 EPS, down 28.13% or $0.18 from last year’s $0.64 per share. AYR’s profit will be $34.55 million for 11.66 P/E if the $0.46 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.46 actual EPS reported by Aircastle Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.47 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.49, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 11 investors sold AYR shares while 34 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 44 raised stakes. 42.38 million shares or 1.01% less from 42.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Affinity Limited Liability Corp has 0.09% invested in Aircastle Limited (NYSE:AYR) for 21,487 shares. The Maryland-based Campbell & Adviser Ltd has invested 0.11% in Aircastle Limited (NYSE:AYR). Citadel Advsrs Ltd Llc has invested 0% in Aircastle Limited (NYSE:AYR). Cubist Systematic Strategies Lc stated it has 16,780 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. James Invest Rech, Ohio-based fund reported 46,955 shares. 4,779 were accumulated by Ameritas Ptnrs. Aqr Mgmt Limited Company has invested 0% of its portfolio in Aircastle Limited (NYSE:AYR). Hotchkis And Wiley Cap Management Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.01% in Aircastle Limited (NYSE:AYR). Morgan Stanley reported 255,919 shares. 343,014 were reported by Advisors Capital Ltd. Jpmorgan Chase & holds 0% or 19,046 shares in its portfolio. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa owns 0% invested in Aircastle Limited (NYSE:AYR) for 12,842 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsrs LP reported 0.05% in Aircastle Limited (NYSE:AYR). Pinnacle Limited Com invested in 77,339 shares. Tradewinds Capital Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0.01% or 1,000 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.36, from 1.61 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 12 investors sold ZIXI shares while 44 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 37 raised stakes. 36.10 million shares or 3.36% less from 37.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mirae Asset Investments Co Ltd holds 0% or 28,116 shares. Cadence Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Company invested 0.27% in Zix Corporation (NASDAQ:ZIXI). Bancshares Of America Corp De accumulated 0% or 25,045 shares. Us Bankshares De holds 400 shares. Bogle Investment LP De holds 139,704 shares. State Street Corporation accumulated 0% or 1.24 million shares. Fincl Bank Of Montreal Can has invested 0% in Zix Corporation (NASDAQ:ZIXI). Natl Bank Of Mellon Corp has invested 0% in Zix Corporation (NASDAQ:ZIXI). Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan holds 32,000 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. First Manhattan holds 0% in Zix Corporation (NASDAQ:ZIXI) or 11,600 shares. Tower Research Capital Limited Liability Corp (Trc) stated it has 1,099 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Gmt Cap Corp holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Zix Corporation (NASDAQ:ZIXI) for 24,250 shares. 197,438 are owned by Wedge Mngmt L Ltd Partnership Nc. Arrowstreet Ltd Partnership stated it has 644,949 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Perritt Capital Mgmt has 0.26% invested in Zix Corporation (NASDAQ:ZIXI).

Analysts await Zix Corporation (NASDAQ:ZIXI) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $0.07 earnings per share, up 133.33% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.03 per share. ZIXI’s profit will be $3.89 million for 32.04 P/E if the $0.07 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.01 actual earnings per share reported by Zix Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 600.00% EPS growth.

Archon Capital Management Llc, which manages about $475.28M and $366.59 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (Put) (IWM) by 366,800 shares to 796,500 shares, valued at $121.94 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

