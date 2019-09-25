Archon Capital Management Has Cut Its Edap Tms S A (EDAP) Holding by $626,030; General Dynamics (GD) Holder Pure Financial Advisors Has Boosted Holding

Archon Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Edap Tms S A (EDAP) by 31.51% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Archon Capital Management Llc sold 313,015 shares as the company’s stock declined 35.08% . The hedge fund held 680,494 shares of the electromedical & electrotherapeutic apparatus company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.84M, down from 993,509 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Archon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Edap Tms S A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $130.49 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $4.5. About 198,514 shares traded or 9.02% up from the average. EDAP TMS S.A. (NASDAQ:EDAP) has risen 1.90% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.90% the S&P500. Some Historical EDAP News: 14/03/2018 EDAP TMS SA : EDAP TMS to Announce Year End 2017 Financial Results on Tuesday, March 27, 2018; 27/03/2018 – EDAP TMS SA : EDAP Reports 2017 Annual Results; 21/03/2018 – EDAP TMS SA : EDAP Announces CIGNA as First Major U.S. Private Health Insurer to Cover HIFU for Prostate Procedure; 14/05/2018 – EDAP TMS 1Q EPS 0c; 21/03/2018 – EDAP SAYS CIGNA TO COVER HIFU FOR PROSTATE PROCEDURE; 14/05/2018 – EDAP TMS 1Q Rev $11.3M; 03/04/2018 – EDAP TMS: Results Confirm HIFU’s Safety, Efficacy and Benefits for Patients’ Quality of Life; 27/03/2018 – EDAP TMS 4Q Rev $12.6M; 27/03/2018 – EDAP TMS 4Q EPS EUR0.00; 01/04/2018 – Edap TMS SA Conference Set By H.C. Wainwright for Apr. 8-10

Pure Financial Advisors Inc increased its stake in General Dynamics Corp (GD) by 43.83% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pure Financial Advisors Inc bought 2,314 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.41% . The institutional investor held 7,593 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.38M, up from 5,279 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc who had been investing in General Dynamics Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $53.77B market cap company. The stock increased 0.78% or $1.44 during the last trading session, reaching $186.14. About 719,637 shares traded. General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) has declined 5.26% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.26% the S&P500. Some Historical GD News: 21/04/2018 – DJ General Dynamics Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GD); 07/03/2018 – General Dynamics Raises Quarterly Dividend By 11% — MarketWatch; 23/05/2018 – General Dynamics Chairman and CEO Novakovic to Speak at Bernstein’s 34th Annual Strategic Decisions Conference; 10/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms General Dynamics at ‘A’; Removes Negative Watch; 18/03/2018 – General Dynamics Inked a $40.75-a-Share Deal to Buy CSRA Last Month; 24/04/2018 – General Dynamics Gulfstream Unit to Build New Service Center at Savannah/Hilton Head Airport; 25/04/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS CORP – TOTAL BACKLOG AT END OF FIRST-QUARTER 2018 WAS $62.1 BLN; 25/04/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS CORP CEO SAYS U.S. CORPORATE TAX REFORM HAS HELPED DEMAND FOR BUSINESS JETS; 28/03/2018 – General Dynamics Wins CSRA Bidding Fight as Competitor Backs Out; 25/04/2018 – General Dynamics 1Q-End Total Backlog $62.1B

Since August 9, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $28,549 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.11 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.10, from 1.01 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 57 investors sold GD shares while 259 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 261 raised stakes. 225.28 million shares or 0.11% less from 225.54 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Alpine Woods Lc, New York-based fund reported 6,900 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Trust owns 204,999 shares or 0.12% of their US portfolio. Price T Rowe Md owns 510,199 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Alps Advisors invested in 2,267 shares. Wesbanco National Bank & Trust reported 1,849 shares. Cetera Ltd invested in 0.04% or 4,526 shares. 1,089 are held by Rech Mgmt. Arizona State Retirement Systems holds 0.11% or 51,644 shares. Laurion Capital Management LP has invested 0.02% in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD). M&T National Bank has 63,543 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Cape Ann Bancshares, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 5,322 shares. Missouri-based First Allied Advisory has invested 0.05% in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD). Scopus Asset Ltd Partnership owns 30,000 shares or 0.16% of their US portfolio. Hrt Fincl Ltd Liability Corp, New York-based fund reported 1,185 shares. Adage Capital Group Incorporated Lc accumulated 833,042 shares or 0.38% of the stock.

Pure Financial Advisors Inc, which manages about $1.02 billion and $557.73M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VNQ) by 7,241 shares to 471,459 shares, valued at $41.21M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Tax Managed Intl Fd (VEA) by 21,137 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 424,424 shares, and cut its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Archon Capital Management Llc, which manages about $475.28M and $545.13 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dhi Group Inc by 581,120 shares to 3.85 million shares, valued at $13.74 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Volt Information Sciences In (NYSEMKT:VISI) by 272,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 707,285 shares, and has risen its stake in Apyx Med Corp.