Archon Capital Management Decreased Zix (ZIXI) Stake by $5.86 Million as Stock Value Rose; Mckesson (MCK) Holder Kempner Capital Management Has Increased Position by $316,602

Archon Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Zix Corp (ZIXI) by 63.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Archon Capital Management Llc sold 976,798 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.89% . The hedge fund held 557,991 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.84M, down from 1.53M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Archon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Zix Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $394.12M market cap company. The stock increased 0.55% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $7.35. About 1.10 million shares traded or 49.81% up from the average. Zix Corporation (NASDAQ:ZIXI) has risen 70.60% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 70.60% the S&P500. Some Historical ZIXI News: 02/05/2018 – Zix Sees 2Q Adj EPS 7c; 21/03/2018 New ZixCorp Channel with Progress Distribution and Proact IT Group AB to Help UK and European Enterprises Comply with New GDPR Rules; 30/05/2018 – Zix to Webcast 2018 Annual Meeting of Shareholders on June 6; 03/04/2018 – Zix Acquires Seattle-Based Erado To Expand Its Unified Archiving, EDiscovery And Compliance Solutions; 29/05/2018 – Zix Presenting at Cowen Conference Tomorrow; 10/04/2018 – Zix Strengthens MSP Program; 16/05/2018 – Zix Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 22/05/2018 – Zix at B. Riley FBR Institutional Investor Conference May 24; 03/04/2018 – ZIX BUYS SEATTLE-BASED ERADO TO EXPAND UNIFIED ARCHIVING,; 02/05/2018 – Zix Sees 2Q EPS 3c-EPS 4c

Kempner Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Mckesson Corp (MCK) by 6.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kempner Capital Management Inc bought 2,706 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.75% . The institutional investor held 41,825 shares of the other pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.90M, up from 39,119 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kempner Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Mckesson Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $25.54B market cap company. The stock increased 0.52% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $138.27. About 1.36 million shares traded. McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) has risen 10.37% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.37% the S&P500. Some Historical MCK News: 27/03/2018 – LexisNexis Risk Solutions Provider Data MasterFile™ Integrates with McKesson Pharmacy Systems; 25/04/2018 – McKesson: Will Incur Restructuring and Other Charges in Fiscal 2019; 25/04/2018 – MCKESSON SEES FISCAL 2019 ADJ. EPS $13.00 TO $13.80; 22/03/2018 – McKesson Corp. CDS Widens 5 Bps; 25/04/2018 – MCKESSON CORP MCK.N SEES FY 2019 ADJUSTED SHR $13.00 TO $13.80; 20/04/2018 – MCKESSON: PROBE IN RESPONSE TO REQUEST FROM TEAMSTERS; 12/04/2018 – Griffin Capital Essential Asset REIT Completes Acquisition of McKesson Scottsdale Campus; 25/04/2018 – MCKESSON CORP – EXPECTS TRANSACTION WILL BE MODESTLY ACCRETIVE TO ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE IN FISCAL 2019; 25/04/2018 – McKesson: Restructuring Plan Consists of 2019 After-Tax GAAP Charges Estimated at Approximately $150M to $210M; 04/04/2018 – McKesson Specialty Health and CoverMyMeds Launch ExpressCoverage™, an Integrated eServices Platform Designed to Improve the

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.29, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 50 investors sold MCK shares while 236 reduced holdings.

Kempner Capital Management Inc, which manages about $421.42 million and $151.48M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vz Verizon Comm. Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 42,067 shares to 42,042 shares, valued at $2.49 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Archon Capital Management Llc, which manages about $475.28M and $366.59 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Synchronoss Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SNCR) by 418,580 shares to 2.47M shares, valued at $15.00 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Zix Corporation (NASDAQ:ZIXI) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.09 EPS, up 80.00% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.05 per share. ZIXI’s profit will be $4.83 million for 20.42 P/E if the $0.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.08 actual EPS reported by Zix Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 12.50% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.36, from 1.61 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 12 investors sold ZIXI shares while 44 reduced holdings.