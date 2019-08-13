Archon Capital Management Decreased Stake in Digi Intl (DGII) as Share Value Rose; Biotime (BTX) Shareholder Broadwood Capital Raised Holding by $3.76 Million as Valuation Declined

Archon Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Digi Intl Inc (DGII) by 56.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Archon Capital Management Llc sold 90,645 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.63% . The hedge fund held 68,729 shares of the computer communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $871,000, down from 159,374 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Archon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Digi Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $385.58 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.44% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $13.71. About 164,156 shares traded or 37.06% up from the average. Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII) has declined 3.10% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.10% the S&P500. Some Historical DGII News: 08/05/2018 – Digi-Key Offers Unlimited Access to Ultra Librarian EDA/CAD Models; 30/04/2018 – Gilder Gagnon Howe Buys New 3.2% Position in Digi International; 26/04/2018 – DIGI INTERNATIONAL INC DGII.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $215 MLN TO $223 MLN; 26/04/2018 – Digi Intl 2Q Rev $54.8M; 21/05/2018 – Wakefield-Vette Honors Digi-Key with Distributor Award “In Recognition of Highest NPI Revenue Growth”; 26/04/2018 – Digi Intl 2Q Adj Loss/Shr 1c; 26/04/2018 – Digi International CFO Michael Goergen to Resign on June 30; 26/04/2018 – Digi International: Board Commencing Search for Goergen Replacement; 13/04/2018 – TELENOR’S DIGI MAINTAINS 2018 OUTLOOK; 15/05/2018 – Carlo Gavazzi Honors Digi-Key with Outstanding Distributor Achievement Award, 2018

Broadwood Capital Inc increased its stake in Biotime Inc (BTX) by 12.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Broadwood Capital Inc bought 3.76M shares as the company’s stock declined 14.06% . The hedge fund held 33.73 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $44.19M, up from 29.97 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Broadwood Capital Inc who had been investing in Biotime Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $137.66 million market cap company. The stock decreased 7.08% or $0.0701 during the last trading session, reaching $0.9199. About 694,268 shares traded or 47.07% up from the average. Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSEMKT:BTX) has declined 40.74% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.74% the S&P500. Some Historical BTX News: 24/05/2018 – BIOTIME INC – EXPANSION OF ONGOING PHASE l/llA CLINICAL TRIAL FOR OPREGEN, WITH ADDITION OF TWO NEW U.S. SITES; 25/04/2018 – BioTime Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Chardan for May. 2; 09/04/2018 – Data from BioTime’s OpRegen® Program to Be Presented at the Fifth Annual Retinal Cell and Gene Therapy Innovation Summit; 27/03/2018 – BioTime: AgeX, a Subsidiary, Owned Minority Stake in Ascendance; 10/05/2018 – Invus Public Equities Advisors Exits Position in BioTime; 02/05/2018 – Asterias Biotherapeutics to Present Safety and Efficacy Data from AST-OPC1 SCiStar Study at the American Spinal Injury Associat; 01/05/2018 – BioTime: Signs of a Reduction and Change in Drusen Material; 15/03/2018 – BioTime 4Q Loss $72.1M; 21/03/2018 – BioTime Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 27/03/2018 – BioTime Announces Cash Sale of Ascendance Biotechnology

