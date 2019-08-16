Archon Capital Management Decreased Sabre (SABR) Holding by $4.11 Million; Share Value Rose; As Splunk (SPLK) Stock Rose, Taylor Frigon Capital Management Has Trimmed Its Position

Taylor Frigon Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Splunk Inc. (SPLK) by 23.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Taylor Frigon Capital Management Llc sold 4,270 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The institutional investor held 13,530 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.69 million, down from 17,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Splunk Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.55 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.64% or $2.06 during the last trading session, reaching $123.54. About 967,774 shares traded. Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) has risen 41.86% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.86% the S&P500. Some Historical SPLK News: 12/03/2018 – “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer sits down with Splunk President and CEO Doug Merritt for the latest on his analytics company’s disruptive story; 12/03/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Splunk and Workday; 16/05/2018 – tCell Joins Splunk Adaptive Response Initiative; 24/05/2018 – Splunk 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 7c; 24/05/2018 – Splunk 1Q Loss $118.5M; 24/05/2018 – SPLUNK INC – PROMOTED TIM TULLY TO SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT, CHIEF TECHNOLOGY OFFICER; 25/05/2018 – SPLUNK INC SPLK.O : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $133 FROM $114; 05/03/2018 – Splunk Named in the Leaders Category of the IDC MarketScape Asia/Pacific Big Data and Analytics Platform 2017 Vendor Analysis Report; 09/04/2018 – Splunk Closes Acquisition Of Phantom; 24/05/2018 – SPLUNK INC SPLK.O SEES FY 2019 REVENUE ABOUT $1.645 BLN

Archon Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Sabre Corp (SABR) by 66.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Archon Capital Management Llc sold 195,577 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.54% . The hedge fund held 97,257 shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.08 million, down from 292,834 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Archon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Sabre Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.56 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.99% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $23.95. About 1.25 million shares traded. Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ:SABR) has declined 9.47% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.47% the S&P500. Some Historical SABR News: 13/03/2018 – HotelREZ Hotels & Resorts growth powered by Sabre distribution and retailing solutions; 22/04/2018 – DJ Sabre Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SABR); 07/03/2018 – SABRE CORP SABR.O : COWEN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $27 FROM $25; RATING OUTPERFORM; 01/05/2018 – Sabre Sees 2018 Capex $290M-$310M; 23/05/2018 – Sabre Conference Call Scheduled By Aliya Capital for May. 24; 08/03/2018 – SABRE SIGNS L-T DISTRIBUTION PACT W/ MEXICO’S INTERJET; 10/04/2018 – Sabre launches new guest-centric solutions on the SynXis Enterprise Platform; 01/05/2018 – SABRE 1Q REV. $988.4M, EST. $942.7M; 15/05/2018 – SABRE CORP SABR.O : BOFA MERRILL RAISES TO BUY; 01/05/2018 – Sabre 1Q EPS 32c

Analysts await Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) to report earnings on August, 22. They expect $-0.51 earnings per share, up 1.92% or $0.01 from last year’s $-0.52 per share. After $-0.85 actual earnings per share reported by Splunk Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -40.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.50, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 26 investors sold SPLK shares while 136 reduced holdings. 80 funds opened positions while 127 raised stakes. 157.67 million shares or 17.33% more from 134.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Northern Tru reported 961,612 shares. 70 were reported by Smithfield Tru Company. Moreover, Daiwa Securities Gru has 0.01% invested in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) for 7,412 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Holdings Sa holds 0% or 3,680 shares in its portfolio. Jump Trading Ltd Liability holds 0.09% or 2,220 shares. Sg Americas Securities Ltd Liability Co accumulated 74,776 shares. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi has 17,317 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Amalgamated Bank owns 19,980 shares. Amp Investors owns 47,562 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Perigon Wealth Ltd Liability Corp, California-based fund reported 5,442 shares. Susquehanna Intl Gru Limited Liability Partnership invested 0.02% in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK). Moreover, Captrust Advisors has 0% invested in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) for 562 shares. Fmr Limited Liability Com accumulated 803,171 shares. 263 are held by Mufg Americas Holdings. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling Limited holds 1.27% in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) or 25,782 shares.

Archon Capital Management Llc, which manages about $475.28 million and $366.59M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Conformis Inc by 560,000 shares to 8.17M shares, valued at $23.53 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

