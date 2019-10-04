Archon Capital Management Decreased Edap Tms S A (EDAP) Position by $626,030; Share Price Declined; Nli International Increases Position in Mcdonalds (MCD)

Nli International Inc increased its stake in Mcdonalds Corp (MCD) by 5.1% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nli International Inc bought 2,910 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.52% . The institutional investor held 59,950 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.45M, up from 57,040 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nli International Inc who had been investing in Mcdonalds Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $159.85 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $210.48. About 902,174 shares traded. McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) has risen 32.83% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.83% the S&P500. Some Historical MCD News: 19/03/2018 – McDonald’s proposes settlement in U.S. labor board case; 24/05/2018 – MCDONALD’S: NEW STRATEGY IS WORKING GLOBALLY ACROSS BUSINESS; 30/04/2018 – McDonald’s rolled out its $1 $2 $3 Dollar Menu in January; 05/03/2018 Mondelez Follows Apple, McDonald’s in Offering Debut Maple Bonds; 20/03/2018 – McDonald’s sets greenhouse gas reduction targets; 29/03/2018 – McDonald’s to Boost Tuition Benefits After Getting Tax Windfall; 23/05/2018 – Women’s Groups Urge McDonald’s to Improve Harassment Policy; 30/04/2018 – MCDONALD’S: U.S. COMPS DRIVEN BY PRICE INCREASES, TRADING UP; 15/03/2018 – Value Menu Flop Has Traders Gobbling Up McDonald’s on the Cheap; 30/05/2018 – SADOUN: WON BUSINESS W/ MCDONALD’S IN FRANCE, MACY’S IN U.S

Archon Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Edap Tms S A (EDAP) by 31.51% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Archon Capital Management Llc sold 313,015 shares as the company’s stock declined 35.08% . The hedge fund held 680,494 shares of the electromedical & electrotherapeutic apparatus company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.84M, down from 993,509 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Archon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Edap Tms S A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $127.59M market cap company. The stock increased 1.38% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $4.4. About 31,775 shares traded. EDAP TMS S.A. (NASDAQ:EDAP) has risen 1.90% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.90% the S&P500. Some Historical EDAP News: 17/05/2018 – Edap TMS SA at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By LifeSci Advisors; 27/03/2018 – EDAP TMS 4Q EPS EUR0.00; 03/04/2018 – EDAP TMS SA : EDAP Reports First US Cohort Study Results of Focal HIFU Prostate Ablation Shows Promising Outcomes; 14/03/2018 EDAP TMS SA : EDAP TMS to Announce Year End 2017 Financial Results on Tuesday, March 27, 2018; 14/05/2018 – EDAP TMS 1Q Rev $11.3M; 21/03/2018 – EDAP SAYS CIGNA TO COVER HIFU FOR PROSTATE PROCEDURE; 27/03/2018 – EDAP TMS 4Q Rev $12.6M; 21/03/2018 – EDAP TMS SA : EDAP Announces CIGNA as First Major U.S. Private Health Insurer to Cover HIFU for Prostate Procedure; 14/05/2018 – EDAP TMS 1Q EPS 0c; 11/05/2018 – Edap TMS SA Access Event Set By LifeSci Advisors for May. 18

Archon Capital Management Llc, which manages about $475.28M and $545.13 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Stericycle Inc (NASDAQ:SRCL) by 241,423 shares to 500,426 shares, valued at $23.90M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Apyx Med Corp by 1.27M shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.79M shares, and has risen its stake in Cutera Inc (NASDAQ:CUTR).

More notable recent EDAP TMS S.A. (NASDAQ:EDAP) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “EDAP Reports 2019 Second Quarter Results Nasdaq:EDAP – GlobeNewswire” on August 28, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “The Daily Biotech Pulse: EC Approves Roche’s Tecentriq For Breast Cancer, Trevena On Track For NDA Resubmission, Edap Earnings – Benzinga” published on August 29, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “The Week Ahead In Biotech: Conferences, PDUFA Dates, Clinical Trials, Earnings And IPOs – Benzinga” on March 30, 2019. More interesting news about EDAP TMS S.A. (NASDAQ:EDAP) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) A High Quality Stock To Own? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 12, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “European ADRs Move Higher in Thursday Trading – Nasdaq” with publication date: March 08, 2018.

Nli International Inc, which manages about $9.21 billion and $1.32B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nextera Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 1,970 shares to 110,280 shares, valued at $22.59 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 3,600 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 26,550 shares, and cut its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN).

More notable recent McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “McDonald’s Is Becoming a Tech Company With Its Latest Purchase – The Motley Fool” on September 18, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Barron’s Picks And Pans: Coca-Cola, McDonald’s, Ford, Nike And More – Benzinga” published on September 22, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “A McDonald’s Analyst On The Chain’s Meatless Prospects – Benzinga” on September 27, 2019. More interesting news about McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “Dow Jones Today: Legends of the Fall – Investorplace.com” published on September 20, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is McDonald’s Corporation’s (NYSE:MCD) CEO Paid At A Competitive Rate? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: October 03, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.03, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 45 investors sold MCD shares while 548 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 462 raised stakes. 490.26 million shares or 1.30% less from 496.73 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Westwood Grp has 0.04% invested in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). The New Jersey-based Lord Abbett And Limited has invested 0.08% in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Capital reported 0.77% stake. Mogy Joel R Invest Counsel invested in 0.2% or 7,303 shares. 51,547 were accumulated by Paragon Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company. Cincinnati Specialty Underwriters Ins stated it has 1.47% of its portfolio in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). 50 were reported by Thomas J Herzfeld Advisors Incorporated. Private Asset Mngmt Inc holds 0.07% in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) or 1,886 shares. Horan Mgmt has invested 0.02% in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Cibc Corporation accumulated 267,567 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 0.18% in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) or 140,464 shares. Litman Gregory Asset Lc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) for 131 shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt holds 0.23% of its portfolio in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) for 9,069 shares. Gam Hldg Ag reported 8,181 shares. Pictet North America Advsr accumulated 9,104 shares.