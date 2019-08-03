Archon Capital Management Cut Its Agilysys (AGYS) Holding by $7.37 Million as Market Valuation Rose; Citigroup (C) Share Price Rose While Wright Investors Service Has Upped by $1.01 Million Its Stake

Wright Investors Service Inc increased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 46.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wright Investors Service Inc bought 16,328 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The institutional investor held 51,081 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.18M, up from 34,753 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $152.74 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.34% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $67.61. About 14.56 million shares traded or 10.86% up from the average. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 13/04/2018 – CITIGROUP INC – CITIGROUP’S ALLOWANCE FOR LOAN LOSSES WAS $12.4 BLN AT QUARTER END COMPARED TO $12.0 BLN; 04/04/2018 – Citi Is Said to Hire Credit Derivatives Traders Abadou, Vegetti; 22/03/2018 – NASPERS – BANK OF AMERICA MERRILL LYNCH, CITIGROUP AND MORGAN STANLEY APPOINTED JOINT GLOBAL-COORDINATORS AND JOINT BOOK-RUNNERS TO MANAGE TRANSACTION; 25/05/2018 – MDC Partners Presenting at Citi SMID Conference Jun 7; 03/05/2018 – HERSHEY FILES FOR 3-PART NOTES OFFERING VIA BOFAML, CITI, RBC; 16/04/2018 – Inghams Group Target Lifted to A$3.90 from A$3.60 by Citi; 14/03/2018 – Signa Sports plans stock market listing in Frankfurt; 09/04/2018 – Citigroup 4Q 2017 Net Loss Revised to $18.89 Billion From $18.3 Billion; 23/05/2018 – CITIGROUP ASKS APOLLO, HELLENIC FOR COOP CLARIFICATIONS: CNA; 11/05/2018 – Citigroup Adds Aptiv, Cuts Lowe’s, Buys More Visa: 13F

Archon Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Agilysys Inc (AGYS) by 29.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Archon Capital Management Llc sold 351,024 shares as the company’s stock rose 29.86% . The hedge fund held 844,414 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.88 million, down from 1.20 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Archon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Agilysys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $579.57 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $24.48. About 92,321 shares traded. Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) has risen 51.89% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 51.89% the S&P500. Some Historical AGYS News: 23/03/2018 – Agilysys Appoints Two New Senior Executives to Lead Technology and Marketing Initiatives; 24/05/2018 – AGILYSYS INC AGYS.O SEES FY 2019 REVENUE GROWTH OF ABOUT 10 PCT; 23/03/2018 – Agilysys: Heather Varian Foster Appointed VP of Marketing, a New Position at Agilysys, Effective March 29

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 sales for $791,051 activity. Hu W. Bradford had sold 5,420 shares worth $348,343.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 57 investors sold C shares while 463 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 1.78 billion shares or 0.44% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Wright Investors Service Inc, which manages about $1.36B and $247.47 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc by 375 shares to 2,182 shares, valued at $2.57 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vmware Inc (NYSE:VMW) by 2,608 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 15,308 shares, and cut its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.97 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 1.93 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 8 investors sold AGYS shares while 24 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 41 raised stakes. 16.47 million shares or 13.25% less from 18.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Punch Assocs Mgmt Inc invested 0.81% in Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS). Ajo Ltd Partnership has invested 0% in Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS). Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans owns 13,507 shares. Alliancebernstein LP invested in 0% or 14,350 shares. 240,627 were accumulated by Clarivest Asset Mngmt Lc. Rhumbline Advisers holds 0% of its portfolio in Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) for 49,720 shares. Blackrock invested in 2.52M shares. Bank Of New York Mellon invested 0% in Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS). State Of Tennessee Treasury Department owns 0% invested in Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) for 11,133 shares. Federated Pa accumulated 0% or 1,769 shares. Geode Cap Management Ltd Llc has 271,547 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Kbc Gp Nv holds 1,199 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Mak One Limited Liability Co owns 2.07 million shares for 24.59% of their portfolio. Morgan Stanley has invested 0% of its portfolio in Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS). Citigroup has invested 0% in Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS).

Since February 5, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 23 insider sales for $9.75 million activity. Shares for $367,977 were bought by SRINIVASAN RAMESH on Tuesday, February 5.

Archon Capital Management Llc, which manages about $475.28M and $366.59M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Conformis Inc by 560,000 shares to 8.17M shares, valued at $23.53 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.