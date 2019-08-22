Archon Capital Management Boosted Synchronoss Technologies (SNCR) Position by $2.51 Million as Share Value Rose; Lowe’s (LOW) Market Value Declined While Saturna Capital Increased Its Holding

Archon Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Synchronoss Technologies Inc (SNCR) by 20.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Archon Capital Management Llc bought 418,580 shares as the company’s stock rose 49.26% . The hedge fund held 2.47M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.00M, up from 2.05M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Archon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Synchronoss Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $352.59M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.44% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $8.24. About 103,362 shares traded. Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) has risen 99.26% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 99.26% the S&P500. Some Historical SNCR News: 09/03/2018 Synchronoss Receives NASDAQ Letter; 23/04/2018 – DJ Synchronoss Technologies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SNCR); 04/05/2018 – Synchronoss Technologies: Honeybee Acquisition to Close Toward End of May; 04/05/2018 – SYNCHRONOSS TECHNOLOGIES INC – HAS SIGNED AN AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE DIXONS CARPHONE PLC’S HONEYBEE SOFTWARE BUSINESS; 04/05/2018 – Synchronoss Technologies Signs Agreement To Acquire Honeybee; 22/03/2018 – Synchronoss Renews Agreement to Power Verizon Cloud; 22/03/2018 – SYNCHRONOSS TECHNOLOGIES INC – RENEWED EXISTING AGREEMENT WITH VERIZON TO POWER VERIZON’S CLOUD SOLUTION FOR WIRELESS CUSTOMERS FOR ADDITIONAL 5 YEARS; 09/03/2018 – Synchronoss Technologies: Plans to Become Current in SEC Filings on or Before May 10; 22/03/2018 – Verizon to Pay Monthly Fee for Each Subscriber Utilizing Synchronoss Content Hub Software With Fixed Minimum Monthly Amount; 22/03/2018 – SYNCHRONOSS RENEWS PACT TO POWER VERIZON CLOUD

Saturna Capital Corp increased its stake in Lowe’s (LOW) by 2.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Saturna Capital Corp bought 8,729 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.40% . The institutional investor held 426,043 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $46.64M, up from 417,314 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Saturna Capital Corp who had been investing in Lowe’s for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $84.68 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $108.16. About 6.44M shares traded or 16.64% up from the average. Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) has risen 2.14% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LOW News: 23/05/2018 – Bill Ackman’s Pershing Square has taken a stake in Lowe’s, according to a new report; 23/05/2018 – LOWE’S 1Q ADJ EPS $1.19, EST. $1.22; 16/04/2018 – A. O. Smith to become primary water treatment brand at Lowe’s; 23/05/2018 – LOWE’S: CUSTOMER TRAFFIC IS POSITIVE FOR STORES, WEBSITE; 23/05/2018 – RBA’S LOWE: HAVE MORE STAFF LOOKING AT CHINA THAN ANY OTHER SINGLE OVERSEAS ECONOMY; 23/05/2018 – ACKMAN IS SAID NOT CURRENTLY SEEKING LOWE’S BOARD SEAT: CNBC; 22/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Day Ahead: Looking for details on the path of interest rate hikes; 23/05/2018 – Lowe’s: Prolonged Unfavorable Weather Led to Delayed Spring Selling Season; 08/05/2018 – ENERCARE ANNOUNCES THE APPOINTMENT OF GEOFF LOWE AS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER; 23/03/2018 – Lowe’s Declares Dividend of 41c

More notable recent Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Synchronoss Has Made Some Positive Steps Forward – Seeking Alpha” on March 01, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Synchronoss: After The Drama, The Opportunity – Seeking Alpha” published on November 20, 2017, Nasdaq.com published: “Synchronoss (SNCR) Reports Q2 Loss, Misses Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Synchronoss Technologies’ (SNCR) CEO Glenn Lurie on Management Update – Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on March 29, 2018 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Synchronoss Technologies to host Investor Day in NYC – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: May 30, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.72 in 2019 Q1. Its down 59.28, from 61 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 9 investors sold SNCR shares while 16 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 23 raised stakes. 17.16 million shares or 47.27% less from 32.55 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Regions has 35 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Moreover, Jefferies Grp Incorporated Limited Liability Corporation has 0% invested in Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) for 21,800 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity Management invested in 0.02% or 280,239 shares. One Trading Lp holds 0% or 224 shares in its portfolio. Optimum Inv reported 0.01% stake. Raymond James And Associates invested in 0% or 221,170 shares. Morgan Stanley accumulated 0% or 26,816 shares. Citigroup Inc has 0% invested in Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) for 110,120 shares. United Svcs Automobile Association accumulated 11,700 shares. Dorsey & Whitney Communications Lc holds 0.02% or 25,610 shares in its portfolio. Verition Fund Mngmt Limited Liability Company owns 19,660 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Vanguard Grp Incorporated stated it has 0% in Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR). The California-based Charles Schwab Investment Mgmt has invested 0% in Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR). Brighton Jones Ltd Liability Com invested in 140,000 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Fmr Lc holds 0% or 150 shares in its portfolio.

Archon Capital Management Llc, which manages about $475.28 million and $366.59 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sabre Corp (NASDAQ:SABR) by 195,577 shares to 97,257 shares, valued at $2.08M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Zix Corp (NASDAQ:ZIXI) by 976,798 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 557,991 shares, and cut its stake in Digi Intl Inc (NASDAQ:DGII).

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 42 investors sold LOW shares while 441 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 357 raised stakes. 578.56 million shares or 3.13% less from 597.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mckinley Carter Wealth Serv owns 11,798 shares for 0.36% of their portfolio. Eagle Global Advsr reported 2,365 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Hodges Cap Management reported 24,224 shares stake. Garrison Bradford & Associate reported 7,950 shares stake. Meridian Management invested 0.82% of its portfolio in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Trust Of Vermont stated it has 0.88% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Moreover, Aqr Mngmt Ltd Co has 0.16% invested in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) for 1.42 million shares. Field & Main National Bank & Trust holds 0% or 50 shares in its portfolio. Livingston Grp Asset Management (Operating As Southport Cap Management) has 0.9% invested in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Strategic Advsr reported 4,500 shares. Condor Mngmt accumulated 0.62% or 34,714 shares. Weiss Multi has 0.12% invested in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). First Business Inc has invested 0.15% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Horan Cap Lc holds 0.11% of its portfolio in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) for 1,650 shares. Moreover, Acg Wealth has 0.27% invested in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW).

Since May 24, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $1.17 million activity. Another trade for 10,000 shares valued at $950,538 was made by Ellison Marvin R on Friday, May 24. On Wednesday, June 19 the insider Frieson Donald bought $200,342.

More notable recent Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Lowe’s: An Intriguing Turnaround Story – Seeking Alpha” on August 21, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Shareholders Are Thrilled That The Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) Share Price Increased 115% – Yahoo Finance” published on June 21, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Cramer: Short Sellers Played Role In Wednesday’s Retail Surge – Benzinga” on August 22, 2019. More interesting news about Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Lowe’s Has Self-Help Comeback, Boosts Hopes For Rest Of The Year – Yahoo Finance” published on August 22, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “NYSE gives notice to Ferrellgas about low stock price – Kansas City Business Journal” with publication date: July 29, 2019.