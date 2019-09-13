Archford Capital Strategies Trimmed Its Emerson Elec Co Com (EMR) Stake by $331,254; Progressive Ohio (PGR) Holder Cookson Peirce & Co Cut Stake as Stock Price Rose

Cookson Peirce & Co Inc decreased its stake in Progressive Corp Ohio (PGR) by 5.34% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cookson Peirce & Co Inc sold 7,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.29% . The institutional investor held 134,825 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.78M, down from 142,425 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co Inc who had been investing in Progressive Corp Ohio for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $45.01B market cap company. The stock increased 0.92% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $76.98. About 2.19M shares traded. The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) has risen 36.28% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.28% the S&P500.

Archford Capital Strategies Llc decreased its stake in Emerson Elec Co Com (EMR) by 42.67% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Archford Capital Strategies Llc sold 5,019 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.68% . The institutional investor held 6,742 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $450,000, down from 11,761 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Archford Capital Strategies Llc who had been investing in Emerson Elec Co Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $39.80 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.75% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $64.71. About 2.35 million shares traded. Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) has declined 8.01% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.01% the S&P500. Some Historical EMR News: 18/04/2018 – TEXTRON INC – SEES 2018 CASH FLOW FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS OF MANUFACTURING GROUP BEFORE PENSION CONTRIBUTIONS OF $700 TO $800 MLN; 23/05/2018 – Emerson to Make Available Materials from the Company’s Presentation at Electrical Products Group Conference; 18/04/2018 – EMERSON TO BUY TOOLS & TEST EQUIPMENT FROM TEXTRON; 18/04/2018 – Emerson Electric Sees Acquisition Closing Within Next 90 Days; 05/03/2018 – EMERSON & TOTAL SIGN LONG-TERM GLOBAL PACT FOR PARADIGM EXPLORA; 23/05/2018 – EMERSON ELECTRIC TRAILING THREE-MONTH ORDERS UP 5% TO 10%; 17/05/2018 – EMERSON ELECTRIC CO – AGREED ON TERMS TO ACQUIRE AVENTICS FROM TRITON FOR A CASH PURCHASE PRICE OF EUR 527 MLN; 18/04/2018 – TEXTRON INC – INCLUDED IN BUSINESS SALE TO EMERSON ARE ALL TEXTRON TOOLS & TEST BUSINESSES AND BRANDS; 01/05/2018 – EMERSON SEES 2018 EPS $3.10-$3.20, SAW $3.05-$3.15, EST. $3.13; 06/03/2018 – Emerson Chairman and CEO David Farr to Deliver Keynote at CERAWeek by IHS Markit 2018

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.19, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 68 investors sold EMR shares while 418 reduced holdings. 87 funds opened positions while 317 raised stakes. 419.86 million shares or 0.55% less from 422.18 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Tru Of Virginia Va, Virginia-based fund reported 7,468 shares. Cutter & Brokerage Inc has invested 0.1% in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR). Boston Common Asset Mngmt Ltd reported 74,501 shares. Tompkins Fin, New York-based fund reported 9,251 shares. Palisade Asset Limited Liability Corp accumulated 31,542 shares. Condor Mgmt has invested 0.55% in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR). Welch Gp Lc owns 2.74% invested in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) for 384,958 shares. Piedmont Investment Incorporated invested in 15,582 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Old Natl Bancorp In invested 0.26% in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR). Jefferies Gp Ltd Liability reported 0% in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR). The Nebraska-based Cls Invests Ltd has invested 0.01% in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR). Northeast Financial Consultants Inc invested in 0.03% or 4,000 shares. The Tennessee-based Delta Asset Lc Tn has invested 1.06% in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR). Washington Trust Financial Bank owns 5,288 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Oakworth Capital Incorporated accumulated 2,602 shares.

Analysts await Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $1.09 earnings per share, up 22.47% or $0.20 from last year’s $0.89 per share. EMR’s profit will be $670.46 million for 14.84 P/E if the $1.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.94 actual earnings per share reported by Emerson Electric Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 15.96% EPS growth.

Archford Capital Strategies Llc, which manages about $349.45M and $274.80 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Microsoft Corp Com (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 6,357 shares to 57,614 shares, valued at $7.72M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amazon Com Inc Com (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 335 shares in the quarter, for a total of 991 shares, and has risen its stake in Baxter Intl Inc Com (NYSE:BAX).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.15 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.07, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 35 investors sold PGR shares while 242 reduced holdings. 95 funds opened positions while 224 raised stakes. 444.06 million shares or 0.68% less from 447.09 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Todd Asset Mgmt Limited Liability owns 108,307 shares. First Hawaiian Bancorporation invested in 45,573 shares. Natl Asset Management Inc, New York-based fund reported 6,045 shares. Caprock Gp owns 2,612 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Us State Bank De reported 107,039 shares. Amalgamated Bank, a New York-based fund reported 81,662 shares. Raymond James Assocs holds 0.07% or 639,354 shares. Pub Sector Pension Board reported 0.1% of its portfolio in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Capital Fund Mgmt Sa owns 0% invested in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) for 3,150 shares. Ameriprise Fincl stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Choate Inv Advisors reported 2,691 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. The Alabama-based Kistler has invested 0% in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Marble Harbor Inv Counsel Ltd Liability Corp invested 1.37% in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Sandy Spring National Bank, a Maryland-based fund reported 57 shares. Price T Rowe Associates Md holds 0.07% or 6.54M shares.

Cookson Peirce & Co Inc, which manages about $632.80M and $1.19B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ametek Inc New (NYSE:AME) by 232,585 shares to 241,145 shares, valued at $21.91 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Xilinx Inc (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 5,237 shares in the quarter, for a total of 265,384 shares, and has risen its stake in Invesco Exch Trd Slf Idx Fd Bu.