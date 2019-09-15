Archford Capital Strategies Stake In Microsoft Com (MSFT) Was Upped; Disney Walt Co (DIS) Holder Partnervest Advisory Services Has Boosted Stake by $327,484

Partnervest Advisory Services Llc increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 39.67% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Partnervest Advisory Services Llc bought 2,356 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 8,295 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.16M, up from 5,939 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Partnervest Advisory Services Llc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $248.63 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $138.02. About 5.21 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 14/03/2018 – Disney Reorganization Anticipates 21st Century Fox Assets; 14/03/2018 – Walt Disney Co. Reorganizes to Focus on Streaming; 14/03/2018 – Walt Disney unveils shake up to focus on streaming services; 13/04/2018 – With ESPN+, Disney Hopes to Fix TV — Barrons.com; 13/04/2018 – Huffington Post: Here’s A Look At The Delightful Disney-Pixar Short About A Teeny Dumpling; 05/03/2018 – James Pitaro Named Pres of ESPN and Co-Chair, Disney Media Networks; 08/05/2018 – CNN Money: PACIFIC: The Disney-Comcast War Gets Hot; 03/04/2018 – Disney vs. Comcast: Stay Tuned for Sky Bidding — Heard on the Street; 08/05/2018 – 21st Century Fox Files Updated Form 13-D In Relation to Asset Sale to Walt Disney; 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – REORGANIZATION IS EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY

Archford Capital Strategies Llc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp Com (MSFT) by 12.4% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Archford Capital Strategies Llc bought 6,357 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 57,614 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.72 million, up from 51,257 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Archford Capital Strategies Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $137.32. About 23.36M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT – QTRLY SERVER PRODUCTS AND CLOUD SERVICES REVENUE INCREASED 20%; 15/05/2018 – THIRD POINT LLC DISSOLVES STAKE IN HONEYWELL – SEC FILING; 07/05/2018 – MICROSOFT – JOINT EFFORT WITH QUALCOMM TECHNOLOGIES TO CREATE A VISION Al DEVELOPER KIT RUNNING AZURE IOT EDGE; 21/05/2018 – Microsoft Will Share Data, Tools to Speed Chinese AI Development; 22/05/2018 – Blue Prism to Collaborate with Microsoft to Strategically Provide Access to Al Technology; 22/05/2018 – CIT Serves As Sole Lead Arranger On $107.5 Million For Oakland Residential Project; 29/05/2018 – Over the past 12 months, Microsoft has surged 40%, more than five times Alphabet’s gain, and has again become the more valuable of the two; 30/05/2018 – VASCO Transforms Business Enablement with Launch of New Anti-Fraud Platform, Renames Company OneSpan; 06/04/2018 – The CEOs from Microsoft, Adobe, and Mastercard have all graduated from this high school. via @CNBCMakeIt; 03/04/2018 – Accenture Recognized for Innovation Across Microsoft’s Global Procurement with Supplier Partnership of the Year Award

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in 2019 Q2. Its down 1.59, from 2.8 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 78 investors sold DIS shares while 627 reduced holdings. 195 funds opened positions while 660 raised stakes. 1.17 billion shares or 7.23% more from 1.09 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Park Natl Corp Oh owns 309,121 shares for 2.35% of their portfolio. Bankshares Of Stockton holds 1.3% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 18,346 shares. Buffington Mohr Mcneal owns 6,822 shares. Trillium Asset Management Lc holds 3,826 shares. Vigilant Cap Mgmt Limited Com holds 0.05% or 2,485 shares in its portfolio. Bb&T holds 169,181 shares or 0.41% of its portfolio. Pineno Levin Ford Asset Mngmt Inc holds 3.62% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 66,011 shares. Highland Mngmt Limited Partnership reported 15,000 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. 26,699 were accumulated by Lafleur & Godfrey Ltd. Parthenon Lc invested 0.19% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Fincl Advantage Inc invested in 6.31% or 65,964 shares. Birch Hill Advsrs Ltd Liability owns 15,130 shares or 0.16% of their US portfolio. M&R Management holds 2.96% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) or 93,696 shares. Texas Yale Corporation owns 41,777 shares or 0.44% of their US portfolio. Duff Phelps Mngmt Communications holds 0.04% or 19,063 shares in its portfolio.

Partnervest Advisory Services Llc, which manages about $418.45 million and $252.86 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 3.09 million shares to 9,455 shares, valued at $274,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 89,438 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 230,562 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (Call) (SPY).

Archford Capital Strategies Llc, which manages about $349.45 million and $274.80M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in American Tower Corp New Com (NYSE:AMT) by 2,330 shares to 2,939 shares, valued at $601,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr S&P 500 Etf (SPY) by 2,069 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,071 shares, and cut its stake in Automatic Data Processing Inc Com (NASDAQ:ADP).