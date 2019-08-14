Archford Capital Strategies Stake in American Wtr Wks Co New Com (AWK) Lifted by $512,824 as Stock Rose; As South Jersey Industries (SJI) Stock Value Rose, Channing Capital Management Has Increased Its Holding

Channing Capital Management Llc increased its stake in South Jersey Industries (SJI) by 9.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Channing Capital Management Llc bought 123,915 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.61% . The institutional investor held 1.41M shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $45.36 million, up from 1.29 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Channing Capital Management Llc who had been investing in South Jersey Industries for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.85 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.42% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $30.86. About 146,826 shares traded. South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) has risen 1.98% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.98% the S&P500. Some Historical SJI News: 21/05/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within South Jersey Industries, SITO Mobile, Ormat Technologies, R; 07/05/2018 – South Jersey Industries Backs FY18 Economic EPS $1.57-$1.65; 07/05/2018 – South Jersey Industries 1Q Economic EPS $1.26; 18/04/2018 – SOUTH JERSEY INDUSTRIES OFFERINGS PRICES AT $29.50/SHR; 14/05/2018 – REG-South Jersey Industries Declares Quarterly Dividend; 07/05/2018 – SOUTH JERSEY INDUSTRIES REAFFIRMS ’18 ECONOMIC EARNINGS VIEW; 10/04/2018 SOUTH JERSEY INDUSTRIES INC SJI.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $30 FROM $29

Archford Capital Strategies Llc increased its stake in American Wtr Wks Co Inc New Com (AWK) by 585.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Archford Capital Strategies Llc bought 4,931 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.17% . The institutional investor held 5,773 shares of the water supply company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $602,000, up from 842 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Archford Capital Strategies Llc who had been investing in American Wtr Wks Co Inc New Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.85 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.75% or $0.91 during the last trading session, reaching $120.92. About 687,919 shares traded. American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) has risen 31.07% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.07% the S&P500. Some Historical AWK News: 08/03/2018 – AMERICAN WATER WORKS COMPANY INC AWK.N : UBS STARTS WITH BUY; TARGET PRICE $89; 24/04/2018 – American Water Names Deborah Degillio Senior Vice President of Its Eastern Division and President of New Jersey American Water and Robert MacLean President of American Water Enterprises; 12/04/2018 – AMERICAN WATER WORKS COMPANY – AFFIRMS 2018 EPS GUIDANCE RANGE OF $3.22 – $3.32; 27/04/2018 – Illinois American Water Encourages Customers to Participate in National Prescription Drug Take Back Day; 02/05/2018 – AMERICAN WATER: AFFIRMS 2018 EARNINGS GUIDANCE; 16/05/2018 – American Water’s Vallejo to Participate in BetterInvesting National Convention; 29/03/2018 – American Water’s Vallejo, Tilden to Participate in P3 Water Summit; 02/05/2018 – American Water Works 1Q Net $106M; 16/04/2018 – AMERICAN WATER WORKS COMPANY INC AWK.N : JANNEY RAISES FAIR VALUE TO $92 FROM $87; 11/04/2018 – AMERICAN WATER OFFERING PRICES AT $80.50/SHR

Investors sentiment increased to 1.61 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.40, from 1.21 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 20 investors sold SJI shares while 46 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 77 raised stakes. 74.50 million shares or 4.64% more from 71.20 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has 48,541 shares. Wells Fargo Company Mn invested 0.01% of its portfolio in South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI). High Pointe Capital Mngmt Ltd Llc owns 20,140 shares for 0.88% of their portfolio. Price T Rowe Md reported 135,347 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage holds 21,319 shares. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado accumulated 13,850 shares. Kistler holds 0% of its portfolio in South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) for 157 shares. Ameritas Investment Prtn Inc has 7,639 shares. Sei Invs reported 0% stake. Bragg Advsr Inc holds 0.4% or 95,001 shares. California State Teachers Retirement System holds 0.01% of its portfolio in South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) for 141,829 shares. Parametric Assoc Ltd Liability Com invested in 243,142 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Oppenheimer Asset Incorporated invested in 49,112 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Us Bancorporation De invested in 0% or 3,997 shares. Aperio Grp Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.01% in South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI).

Channing Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.58B and $2.17 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) by 10,494 shares to 48,471 shares, valued at $8.08 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Adt Inc by 125,661 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.03M shares, and cut its stake in Kemper Corp (NYSE:KMPR).

Archford Capital Strategies Llc, which manages about $349.45 million and $271.44M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund (IBB) by 4,850 shares to 2,579 shares, valued at $288,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund (VGT) by 13,105 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 39,466 shares, and cut its stake in Industrial Select Sector Spdr Fund (XLI).