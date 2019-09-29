Archford Capital Strategies Lowered Its Stake in Boeing Co Com (BA) by $349,206 as Share Price Declined; As Dave & Busters Entmt (PLAY) Market Value Declined, Holder Sheffield Asset Management Has Increased Position

Sheffield Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Dave & Busters Entmt Inc (PLAY) by 93.51% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sheffield Asset Management Llc bought 59,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 29.13% . The hedge fund held 122,510 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.96M, up from 63,310 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sheffield Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Dave & Busters Entmt Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.19B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.36% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $38.72. About 1.52M shares traded or 35.96% up from the average. Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAY) has declined 14.83% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.83% the S&P500. Some Historical PLAY News: 03/04/2018 – DAVE & BUSTER’S ENTERTAINMENT – QTRLY COMPARABLE STORE SALES (13 WEEKS), DECREASED 5.9%; 03/04/2018 – Dave & Busters Sees FY18 Comparable Store Sales Down in Low to Mid Single Digits; 03/04/2018 – Dave & Busters 4Q Net $35.6M; 15/05/2018 – TimesSquare Capital Management Exits Dave & Buster’s; 03/04/2018 – Dave & Busters Sees FY18 Net $95M-Net $110M; 03/04/2018 – Dave & Buster’s Delivers Fourth Consecutive Year of Record Performance; 03/04/2018 – DAVE & BUSTER’S 4Q EPS 85C; 15/05/2018 – Balyasny Asset Management LLC Exits Position in Dave & Buster’s; 03/04/2018 Dave & Buster’s Delivers Fourth Consecutive Year of Record Performance; 03/04/2018 – Dave & Buster’s Issues Downbeat Guidance — Market Mover

Archford Capital Strategies Llc decreased its stake in Boeing Co Com (BA) by 10.75% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Archford Capital Strategies Llc sold 962 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 7,990 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.91M, down from 8,952 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Archford Capital Strategies Llc who had been investing in Boeing Co Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $215.44 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.04% or $4.03 during the last trading session, reaching $382.86. About 2.73 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 08/05/2018 – Boeing says will consult with U.S. on ‘next steps’ after Iran announcement; 10/04/2018 – Edge Malaysia: Malaysia Airlines launches widebody tender process, could oust Boeing 787 deal –; 04/04/2018 – BOEING, JET AIRWAYS ANNOUNCE ORDER FOR 75 737 MAX AIRPLANES; 25/04/2018 – BOEING CEO SAYS STILL WORKING TO OPEN NEW CHINA COMPLETION CENTRE BY END-YEAR; 12/04/2018 – BOEING CEO DENNIS MUILENBURG ADDRESSES POLITICO SPACE FORUM; 27/04/2018 – EMBRAER EXECUTIVE SAYS CO IS CAUTIOUSLY OPTIMISTIC ABOUT OPPORTUNITY FOR SUPER TUCANO SALES TO U.S. AIR FORCE; 16/04/2018 – CB Technologies, Inc. Receives Boeing Excellence in Advocacy Award; 13/04/2018 – Boeing studying impact of ‘anti-American’ legislation in Russia; 15/03/2018 – Is Boeing Caught in Trade War Crosshairs? (Video); 26/04/2018 – BOEING BA.N – GULF AIR IS SET TO TAKE DELIVERY OF FOUR MORE DREAMLINERS THIS YEAR

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.33 earnings per share, down 34.92% or $1.25 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.31B for 41.08 P/E if the $2.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual earnings per share reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.21% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAY) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Why Regeneron Is Still A Deep Value Play – Seeking Alpha” on September 17, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Cultural Capital – Nasdaq” published on September 13, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “How Large Option Traders Are Playing The Micron Earnings Dip – Yahoo Finance” on September 27, 2019. More interesting news about Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAY) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “A 12.88% Dividend Play: Capitala Finance Corp. – Seeking Alpha” published on September 11, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Dave & Buster’s Entertainment, Inc. (PLAY) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 24, 2018 – Nasdaq” with publication date: December 21, 2018.

