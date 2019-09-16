Archford Capital Strategies Lowered Holding in Home Depot Com (HD) by $347,553; American National Insurance Company Has Decreased Anthem (ANTM) Holding by $6.70 Million; Market Value Rose

American National Insurance Company decreased its stake in Anthem Inc (ANTM) by 36.57% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. American National Insurance Company sold 23,755 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.00% . The institutional investor held 41,205 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.63 million, down from 64,960 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American National Insurance Company who had been investing in Anthem Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $65.59B market cap company. The stock increased 1.31% or $3.31 during the last trading session, reaching $256.39. About 719,999 shares traded. Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has risen 16.81% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.81% the S&P500. Some Historical ANTM News: 01/05/2018 – Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield Launches New Medicare Supplement Plans to Make Health Care More Affordable for Wisconsin; 17/05/2018 – Diageo Launches New American Anthem Vodka; 24/05/2018 – S-Curve Records Signs Eurovision Winner Netta’s Empowerment Anthem “Toy”; 25/04/2018 – U.S. health insurer Anthem’s quarterly profit rises 30 pct; 07/05/2018 – Children’s Hospital Colorado, Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield collaborate to pilot value-based payment model to improve patient outcomes; 25/04/2018 – Anthem Posts a Big Beat After Insurer’s Retreat From Obamacare; 24/05/2018 – N.F.L. Teams Face Fines if Players Kneel During National Anthem; 05/04/2018 – Anthem to Hold Conference Call and Webcast to Discuss First Quarter Results on April 25, 2018; 01/05/2018 – Fitch: Anthem’s ‘BBB’ Senior Debt Rating Was Also Affirmed; 23/05/2018 – ABC6: #BREAKING: #NFL implements standing for Anthem policy, players have option of staying in locker room…

Archford Capital Strategies Llc decreased its stake in Home Depot Inc Com (HD) by 16.23% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Archford Capital Strategies Llc sold 1,679 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The institutional investor held 8,665 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.80M, down from 10,344 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Archford Capital Strategies Llc who had been investing in Home Depot Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $253.19B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.19% or $2.79 during the last trading session, reaching $231.19. About 1.17M shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 16/05/2018 – Home Depot Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference May 31; 24/04/2018 – FOX 12 Oregon KPTV: #BREAKING: Two Dallas police officers shot, critically wounded at Home Depot; 24/04/2018 – KHOU 11 News Houston: BREAKING: Sources: 2 Dallas police officers, 1 civilian shot at Home Depot in north Dallas; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot 1Q Customer Transactions Fell 1.3%; 15/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT INC – IN ACCORDANCE WITH ACCOUNTING STANDARD ADOPTION FINANCIAL INFORMATION PRIOR TO FISCAL 2018 WILL NOT BE RECAST; 08/03/2018 – Challenger Gray: Retailers Also Led in Hiring, With Lowe’s and Home Depot Ramping Up for Spring; 30/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Retailers that are expanding offer ‘experiences’; 02/04/2018 – HOME DEPOT REPORTS NOMINATION OF LINNARTZ FOR ELECTION TO BOARD; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot 1Q Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities $3.98B; 18/04/2018 – Home Depot Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Archford Capital Strategies Llc, which manages about $349.45 million and $274.80 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Broadcom Inc Com by 1,064 shares to 1,367 shares, valued at $394,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amazon Com Inc Com (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 335 shares in the quarter, for a total of 991 shares, and has risen its stake in Alphabet Inc Cap Stk Cl A.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.06, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 54 investors sold HD shares while 602 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 545 raised stakes. 734.39 million shares or 0.05% more from 734.02 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Farmers has 1.59% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 27,108 shares. Bokf Na accumulated 119,031 shares or 0.59% of the stock. Covington has invested 1.12% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Sandy Spring Bancorp invested in 1.02% or 60,950 shares. Markston International Ltd Com, a New York-based fund reported 49,086 shares. 4,543 are owned by Frontier Inv Commerce. 2,598 were reported by Sns Financial Group Incorporated Ltd Liability Co. Sterling Capital Mngmt Limited Co holds 1.23% or 613,215 shares in its portfolio. Paloma Management Company invested 1.02% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Davenport Ltd Llc has 0.87% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 353,391 shares. Blue Financial Capital Inc has 0.62% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group Lc reported 9,219 shares or 0.82% of all its holdings. Lowe Brockenbrough And Incorporated owns 1.08% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 38,234 shares. First National Trust accumulated 1.55% or 80,104 shares. Plancorp Ltd Llc reported 2,991 shares.

Analysts await The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) to report earnings on November, 12. They expect $2.52 earnings per share, up 0.40% or $0.01 from last year’s $2.51 per share. HD’s profit will be $2.76B for 22.94 P/E if the $2.52 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.17 actual earnings per share reported by The Home Depot, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.50% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $4.80 earnings per share, up 25.98% or $0.99 from last year’s $3.81 per share. ANTM’s profit will be $1.23B for 13.35 P/E if the $4.80 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.64 actual earnings per share reported by Anthem, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.45% EPS growth.

