Archford Capital Strategies Increased Position in Microsoft Com (MSFT) by $845,481 as Shares Rose; Wix Com LTD (WIX) Shares Rose While Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD Trimmed Its Holding by $59.64 Million

Menora Mivtachim Holdings Ltd decreased its stake in Wix Com Ltd (WIX) by 50.4% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Menora Mivtachim Holdings Ltd sold 420,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.31% . The institutional investor held 413,289 shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $58.73M, down from 833,289 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings Ltd who had been investing in Wix Com Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.97 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.44% or $1.78 during the last trading session, reaching $121.77. About 396,957 shares traded. Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) has risen 53.19% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 53.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WIX News: 09/05/2018 – Wix 1Q Loss/Shr 42c; 09/05/2018 – Wix 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 5c; 09/05/2018 – WIX.COM LTD WIX.O – SEES 2018 REVENUE $594 MLN – $597 MILLION; 09/05/2018 – Wix Sees 2Q Rev $144M-$145M

Archford Capital Strategies Llc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp Com (MSFT) by 12.4% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Archford Capital Strategies Llc bought 6,357 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 57,614 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.72M, up from 51,257 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Archford Capital Strategies Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 1.16% or $1.63 during the last trading session, reaching $139.44. About 40.04M shares traded or 63.77% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 05/03/2018 – MEDIA-Microsoft is bringing Cortana to Outlook for iOS and Android – The Verge; 08/05/2018 – Change Healthcare Teams Up with Adobe and Microsoft to Put the “Consumer” in Healthcare Consumer Engagement; 28/03/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: Microsoft retiring Redstone codename later this year for upcoming Windows 10 releases, new codename format; 02/04/2018 – Kenna Security Given 5-Star Rating in CRN’s 2018 Partner Program Guide; 17/04/2018 – LendUp and Nonprofit EARN Launch Cross-Sector Partnership to Combat America’s Savings Crisis; 17/05/2018 – Microsoft Favored by 39 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 16/05/2018 – Microsoft Wins Lucrative Cloud Deal With Intelligence Community; 29/03/2018 – Microsoft Unveils Biggest Reorganization in Years as Myerson Out; 27/04/2018 – MICROSOFT COMMENTS ON ERIC LUNDGREN CASE; 24/04/2018 – Microsoft denies auditing partner KPMG’s anti-piracy work in India

Archford Capital Strategies Llc, which manages about $349.45 million and $274.80 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Anthem Inc Com (NYSE:ANTM) by 1,239 shares to 2,300 shares, valued at $649,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nextera Energy Inc Com (NYSE:NEE) by 1,703 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,094 shares, and cut its stake in Fedex Corp Com (NYSE:FDX).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Kdi Cap Prtnrs has invested 6.1% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). New Vernon Investment Llc has invested 1.07% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Clearbridge Invests Ltd Company accumulated 24.22M shares. Private Wealth Advisors Incorporated has invested 1.85% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). The Wisconsin-based Annex Advisory Serv Limited Co has invested 0.82% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Hollow Brook Wealth Mngmt Ltd Com accumulated 50,342 shares. 400,629 were reported by Stephens Inc Ar. Cypress Asset Management Tx holds 2.72% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 59,334 shares. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan holds 3.68% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 153,000 shares. Litman Gregory Asset Management Ltd Company accumulated 1,748 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership reported 2.25 million shares. Reynders Mcveigh Capital Management Limited Liability Company owns 1.74% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 121,008 shares. Moreover, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund has 2.8% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 1.54M shares. Baldwin Investment Lc holds 1.09% or 28,262 shares. Toronto Dominion Bancorp owns 4.74 million shares.

Analysts await Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) to report earnings on November, 12. After $-0.21 actual earnings per share reported by Wix.com Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 61.90% negative EPS growth.

Menora Mivtachim Holdings Ltd, which manages about $3.70 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 728,374 shares to 4.28 million shares, valued at $124.07 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 378,320 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.23M shares, and has risen its stake in Mylan N V (NASDAQ:MYL).

