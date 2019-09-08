Archford Capital Strategies Has Upped Position in Cummins Com (CMI) as Stock Price Declined; Brigade Capital Management LP Has Lowered Its Sinclair Broadcast Group (SBGI) Stake by $3.97 Million; Market Valuation Rose

Archford Capital Strategies Llc increased its stake in Cummins Inc Com (CMI) by 19.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Archford Capital Strategies Llc bought 2,170 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.89% . The institutional investor held 13,456 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.12M, up from 11,286 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Archford Capital Strategies Llc who had been investing in Cummins Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $23.59 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $154.9. About 1.09 million shares traded. Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) has risen 19.52% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.52% the S&P500. Some Historical CMI News: 19/04/2018 – Indy Biz Journal: Cummins considering $3B deal for GE engine business; 24/05/2018 – CUMMINS INDIA 4Q REV. 12.1B RUPEES; 24/05/2018 – CUMMINS INDIA LTD CUMM.NS – CO IS POSITIVE ON MEDIUM TO LONG TERM OUTLOOK FOR DOMESTIC SALES AS UNDERLYING DEMAND CONDITIONS REMAIN POSITIVE; 24/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from KPIT Cummins Infosystems for Jan 01 to Mar 31; 24/05/2018 – CUMMINS INDIA LTD CUMM.NS – MARCH QTR INCOME FROM OPS 12.06 BLN RUPEES VS 12.39 BLN RUPEES YR AGO; 17/05/2018 – Eric Cummins Appointed as CFO of Deluxe; 14/05/2018 – Cummins and JAC Motors Form Joint Venture Partnership; 17/04/2018 – GE’s Jenbacher Is Said to Attract Interest From Cummins, CVC; 22/03/2018 – Oracle Recognizes HR Pioneers in Annual Awards; 24/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from KPIT Cummins Infosystems for Apr 01 to Mar 31

Brigade Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc (SBGI) by 20.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brigade Capital Management Lp sold 104,350 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.71% . The hedge fund held 406,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.62 million, down from 510,350 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brigade Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.04 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.02% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $43.87. About 647,300 shares traded. Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) has risen 94.39% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 94.39% the S&P500. Some Historical SBGI News: 02/04/2018 – DEMOCRATS ASK DOJ TO REVIEW SINCLAIR-TRIBUNE MERGER REVIEW; 09/05/2018 – SINCLAIR CONFIRMS FOX AS PURCHASER FOR SOME TV STATIONS; 09/05/2018 – SINCLAIR- DIVESTED STATIONS SALE ALSO INCLUDES ANOTHER ABOUT $100 MLN IN RETAINED WORKING CAPITAL THAT WILL CONVERT TO CASH OVER 90-120 DAYS POST CLOSE; 09/05/2018 – 21st Century Fox to buy seven local TV stations from Sinclair; 06/04/2018 – Gaian Solutions, ONE Media 3.0, and Sinclair Broadcast Group Announce MOU to Lead Development and Implementation of Next Gen Broadcast Platform; 12/04/2018 – Breitbart News: Exclusive: FCC Chair Ajit Pai Rejects Democrats’ Call to Investigate Sinclair Over Media Bias, Fake News; 21/05/2018 – FCC Timeline Puts Sinclair-Tribune Deal at Court Risk (Correct); 02/05/2018 – Event Driven: $TRCO / $SBGI: Event Driven has learned that the DOJ consent decree process will begin in the coming weeks:; 07/03/2018 – Mediagazer: Sources: local TV anchors at Sinclair stations are concerned about mandatory corporate promotion language that clai; 09/05/2018 – Sinclair Selling Stations to Fox in Bid to Get Tribune Approval

Brigade Capital Management Lp, which manages about $17.09 billion and $1.61 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Forterra Inc by 134,000 shares to 2.21 million shares, valued at $9.31M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Constellium Nv (NYSE:CSTM) by 86,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.76M shares, and has risen its stake in Arconic Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.07, from 1.27 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 21 investors sold SBGI shares while 66 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 59 raised stakes. 55.70 million shares or 2.18% more from 54.51 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Missouri-based American Century has invested 0% in Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI). Legal General Grp Public Ltd Co holds 58,630 shares. 500 were reported by Orrstown Financial Ser Inc. James Research, a Ohio-based fund reported 18,120 shares. 19,129 are owned by Neuberger Berman. 120,792 are held by Tocqueville Asset Mngmt Lp. First Tru Advsrs LP owns 82,776 shares. Whittier Company holds 0% of its portfolio in Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) for 21 shares. Gamco Invsts Incorporated Et Al accumulated 245,566 shares. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas reported 0% of its portfolio in Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI). Raging Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 1.32M shares. Loomis Sayles & Limited Partnership accumulated 0.01% or 74,532 shares. Renaissance Technology reported 3.22 million shares stake. Moreover, Fmr Limited Liability Corporation has 0% invested in Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI). Goodnow Grp Inc Llc invested in 5.32% or 1.00 million shares.

Analysts await Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.33 earnings per share, down 46.77% or $0.29 from last year’s $0.62 per share. SBGI’s profit will be $30.39 million for 33.23 P/E if the $0.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.70 actual earnings per share reported by Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -52.86% negative EPS growth.

Since July 10, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $21.76 million activity.

Archford Capital Strategies Llc, which manages about $349.45 million and $271.44M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund (VGT) by 13,105 shares to 39,466 shares, valued at $7.92 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Value Index Fund (VTV) by 3,810 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 81,939 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Msci Emerging Markets Etf (EEM).