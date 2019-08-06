Archford Capital Strategies Has Upped Its Cummins Com (CMI) Stake by $340,690 as Shares Declined; Freshford Capital Management Holds Holding in Post Hldgs (POST)

Archford Capital Strategies Llc increased its stake in Cummins Inc Com (CMI) by 19.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Archford Capital Strategies Llc bought 2,170 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.89% . The institutional investor held 13,456 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.12M, up from 11,286 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Archford Capital Strategies Llc who had been investing in Cummins Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $24.04B market cap company. The stock increased 0.61% or $0.92 during the last trading session, reaching $152.35. About 321,319 shares traded. Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) has risen 19.52% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.52% the S&P500. Some Historical CMI News: 14/03/2018 – Allison Transmission receives certification from California Air Resources Board for model year 2018 hybrid-electric propulsion system paired with Cummins engines

Freshford Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Post Hldgs Inc (POST) by 51.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Freshford Capital Management Llc bought 90,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.14% . The hedge fund held 263,197 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.79 million, up from 173,197 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Freshford Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Post Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.23B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.09% or $1.09 during the last trading session, reaching $98.56. About 135,968 shares traded. Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) has risen 23.11% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.11% the S&P500. Some Historical POST News: 17/05/2018 – POST HOLDINGS CONTINUES TO EVALUATE OPTIONS FOR PRIVATE BRANDS; 19/03/2018 – Japan Post Holdings Raises FY Net View To Y450.00B; 28/03/2018 – Post Holdings Files Confidential Draft Registration for Proposed IPO of Private Brands Business; 19/03/2018 – JAPAN POST HOLDINGS 6178.T -REVISES 2017/18 GROUP RECURRING FORECAST TO PROFIT 890.00 BLN YEN FROM PROFIT 780.00 BLN YEN (+14.1%); 25/05/2018 – POST HOLDINGS INC – CAUSE OF FIRE AT ITS MICHAEL FOODS PLANT, WHICH STARTED IN DUCT WORK OF AN OVEN, IS BEING INVESTIGATED; 17/05/2018 – Post Holdings Said in January It Was Exploring Alternatives for Private-Brands Operations; 03/05/2018 – POST HOLDINGS INC – POST MANAGEMENT HAS AFFIRMED ITS FISCAL YEAR 2018 ADJUSTED EBITDA RANGE OF $1.22-$1.25 BLN; 23/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Trading at Noon: Target misses profit forecast but maintains outlook; 31/05/2018 – Post Holdings Non-Deal Roadshow Set By SunTrust for Jun. 7; 28/03/2018 – Post Weighs IPO of Private Brands, Explores Options for Unit

Since February 7, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $3.52 million activity. On Monday, February 11 CALLISON EDWIN H bought $28,157 worth of Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) or 280 shares. BROWN JAY W also sold $240,374 worth of Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) shares.

More notable recent Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “10 Stocks To Watch For August 6, 2019 – Benzinga” on August 06, 2019, also Marketwatch.com with their article: “Bank of Americaâ€™s stock seesaws to a gain after post-earnings conference call – MarketWatch” published on July 17, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Stable Tone Prevails After Monday Rout As Disney Earnings Loom After Close – Benzinga” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Post Holdings Schedules Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2019 Conference Call – GlobeNewswire” published on July 15, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “What Analysts Think About Square’s Post-Earnings Prospects – Benzinga” with publication date: August 02, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 27 investors sold POST shares while 93 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 96 raised stakes. 65.78 million shares or 6.72% less from 70.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Glenmede Trust Na stated it has 19 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Fincl Bank Of America Corp De has invested 0.01% in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST). Parametrica Limited holds 0.71% of its portfolio in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) for 3,068 shares. Harvest Cap Strategies Lc invested in 5.39% or 35,000 shares. Moreover, Anderson Hoagland And has 0.77% invested in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST). D E Shaw And Co Inc owns 589,743 shares or 0.08% of their US portfolio. Sei accumulated 0.03% or 90,173 shares. Cornerstone Advisors Inc owns 28 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Moors & Cabot Inc accumulated 2,870 shares. Invesco Limited holds 0.01% in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) or 168,987 shares. New York-based Blackrock has invested 0.03% in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST). Envestnet Asset Mngmt reported 41,619 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Principal Fin Group stated it has 0.03% in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST). M&T State Bank invested in 2,091 shares. Peregrine Asset Advisers holds 0.14% of its portfolio in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) for 2,150 shares.

Freshford Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.21 billion and $521.75 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Shutterfly Inc (NASDAQ:SFLY) by 181,635 shares to 1.19M shares, valued at $48.17 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Liberty Broadband Corp by 43,350 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 235,296 shares, and cut its stake in Air Prods & Chems Inc (NYSE:APD).

Archford Capital Strategies Llc, which manages about $349.45M and $271.44 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Msci Eafe Etf (EFA) by 25,119 shares to 54,092 shares, valued at $3.51 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in First Trust Cloud Computing Etf (SKYY) by 13,386 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,266 shares, and cut its stake in Materials Select Sector Spdr Fund (XLB).

More notable recent Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Cummins Inc. (CMI) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Cummins Inc (Ex. Cummins Engine Inc) (CMI) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on July 30, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Cummins partners on remote engine diagnostics – Seeking Alpha” on July 16, 2019. More interesting news about Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Jerome Dodson Comments on Cummins – Yahoo Finance” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI), Hydrogenics Corporation (NASDAQ:HYGS) – Cummins Announces 15 Percent Increase To Dividend – Benzinga” with publication date: July 10, 2019.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $63,499 activity.