Archford Capital Strategies Has Upped Its American Wtr Wks Co New Com (AWK) Holding by $512,824; As Plains All Amern Pipeline L (PAA) Stock Value Rose, Permanens Capital LP Upped Stake

Permanens Capital Lp increased its stake in Plains All Amern Pipeline L (PAA) by 300% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Permanens Capital Lp bought 30,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.62% . The institutional investor held 40,000 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $980,000, up from 10,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Permanens Capital Lp who had been investing in Plains All Amern Pipeline L for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.79 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.78% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $21.72. About 2.46M shares traded or 14.55% up from the average. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) has declined 3.10% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.10% the S&P500.

Archford Capital Strategies Llc increased its stake in American Wtr Wks Co Inc New Com (AWK) by 585.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Archford Capital Strategies Llc bought 4,931 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.17% . The institutional investor held 5,773 shares of the water supply company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $602,000, up from 842 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Archford Capital Strategies Llc who had been investing in American Wtr Wks Co Inc New Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $22.44 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $124.22. About 1.07M shares traded or 15.91% up from the average. American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) has risen 31.07% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.07% the S&P500. Some Historical AWK News: 20/04/2018 – New Jersey American Water Announces 2018 Environmental Grant Recipients; 11/05/2018 – AMERICAN WATER WORKS SAYS NEW JERSEY-AMERICAN WATER FILED TO IMPLEMENT ABOUT $75 MLN IN PROVISIONAL RATES FOR WATER AND WASTEWATER SERVICE; 11/04/2018 – AMERICAN WATER WORKS COMPANY INC – DEAL FOR APPROXIMATELY $365 MLN IN CASH, INCLUDING ESTIMATED WORKING CAPITAL; 30/03/2018 – Water Service Update for Virginia American Water’s Hopewell District; 23/03/2018 – Company Profile for Kentucky American Water; 11/05/2018 – New Jersey American Water to Implement Provisional Rates as the Company’s Rate Request is Being Reviewed; 16/05/2018 – New Jersey American Water Elevates Infrastructure Conversation and Mobilizes Action During Infrastructure Week; 07/05/2018 – Consumer Confidence Reports Show Excellent Water Quality in Sacramento; 24/04/2018 – American Water Names Deborah Degillio Senior Vice President of Its Eastern Division and President of New Jersey American Water; 02/05/2018 – AMERICAN WATER 1Q EPS 59C

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.21, from 1.3 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 34 investors sold AWK shares while 202 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 187 raised stakes. 144.69 million shares or 0.15% more from 144.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hightower Limited Liability Corp accumulated 0.26% or 374,833 shares. Susquehanna Grp Llp holds 0% or 16,171 shares in its portfolio. Peddock Capital Advsr Llc owns 0.09% invested in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) for 1,680 shares. Whittier Tru owns 151,121 shares or 0.48% of their US portfolio. Mark Sheptoff Planning invested in 1.3% or 17,290 shares. Td Asset Mngmt invested in 0.07% or 418,616 shares. Pnc Financial Services Grp holds 0.17% or 1.68 million shares. Royal London Asset Management invested in 73,900 shares or 0% of the stock. 8,508 were accumulated by Banque Pictet & Cie. Choate Advisors stated it has 0.05% in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK). Cordasco Network owns 0.07% invested in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) for 650 shares. Amalgamated Bancorp has invested 0.06% in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK). Blackrock accumulated 14.57 million shares. Paloma Prns Mgmt Company reported 2,300 shares stake. Murphy Mngmt invested 0.28% of its portfolio in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK).

Archford Capital Strategies Llc, which manages about $349.45 million and $271.44 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Msci Emerging Markets Etf (EEM) by 38,720 shares to 83,529 shares, valued at $3.59M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Financials Index Fund (VFH) by 6,781 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 44,126 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Industrials Index Fund (VIS).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.16, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 26 investors sold PAA shares while 91 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 69 raised stakes. 326.22 million shares or 2.26% more from 318.99 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Ftb Advisors has 0.01% invested in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) for 3,368 shares. Miller Howard Invests Inc New York accumulated 2.18 million shares or 1.47% of the stock. 17,176 are owned by Ares. Price Michael F reported 418,581 shares. First Manhattan stated it has 3,000 shares. South Carolina-based Verity Verity Ltd has invested 0.3% in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA). Massachusetts Fincl Svcs Communication Ma reported 1.22 million shares. Duncker Streett & Comm Inc has invested 0.01% in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA). Moreover, Moody Bank & Trust Trust Division has 0.01% invested in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) for 17,315 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt has 0.03% invested in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) for 47,917 shares. 4.25M are owned by Tiaa Cref Management Ltd Company. 25,935 were accumulated by Cibc Asset Mngmt Inc. Tower Research Cap Limited Co (Trc) invested 0% of its portfolio in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA). Ruggie has invested 0.01% in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA). Cohen And Steers Incorporated holds 0% or 71,774 shares.

