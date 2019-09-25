Archford Capital Strategies Has Trimmed Its Position in Automatic Data Processing Com (ADP) by $312,675 as Share Price Rose; Carmignac Gestion Cut Its Yy (YY) Holding as Stock Declined

Archford Capital Strategies Llc decreased its stake in Automatic Data Processing Inc Com (ADP) by 20.63% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Archford Capital Strategies Llc sold 1,895 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.74% . The institutional investor held 7,291 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.21 million, down from 9,186 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Archford Capital Strategies Llc who had been investing in Automatic Data Processing Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $70.16B market cap company. The stock increased 1.03% or $1.65 during the last trading session, reaching $161.68. About 1.53 million shares traded. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) has risen 24.00% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ADP News: 02/05/2018 – Automatic Data Now Sees FY18 EPS Up 11%-12%; Had Seen Up 8%-9%; 17/05/2018 – ADP Says Canada Firms Added 30.2K Jobs in April (Table); 22/04/2018 – DJ Automatic Data Processing Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ADP); 11/05/2018 – Ontario Teachers Adds Heico, Exits ADP, Cuts XPO Logistics: 13F; 15/05/2018 – D.E. SHAW GROUP AND SACHEM HEAD CAPITAL MANAGEMENT HAVE BUILT SMALL STAKES IN AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING – WSJ, CITING; 07/03/2018 – ADP Report: At This Pace of Job Growth, Employers Will Soon Become Hard-Pressed to Find Qualified Workers; 30/05/2018 – U.S. ADP May National Franchise Report (Table); 30/05/2018 – On the data front, ADP payrolls data are due at 8:15 a.m. ET while a second reading of first-quarter GDP will come out at 8.30 a.m. ET; 02/05/2018 – ADP Earns Top 10 Spot on 2018 Top 50 Companies List from DiversityInc; 16/05/2018 – ADP SAYS PARIS AIRPORTS APRIL TRAFFIC WAS IMPACTED BY STRIKES

Carmignac Gestion decreased its stake in Yy Inc (YY) by 17.06% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Carmignac Gestion sold 33,306 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.02% . The institutional investor held 161,895 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.28M, down from 195,201 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Carmignac Gestion who had been investing in Yy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.87 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.60% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $60.26. About 469,286 shares traded. YY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) has declined 32.57% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.57% the S&P500. Some Historical YY News: 17/05/2018 – YY Announces Full Exercise of Over-allotment Option in HUYA Inc.’s Initial Public Offering; 10/05/2018 – Chinese gaming firm Huya prices IPO in New York at $12 per share; 05/03/2018 – YY INC 4Q EARNINGS PER ADS $1.77; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity VIP Mid Cap Adds Bandai Namco, Exits YY Inc; 05/03/2018 – YY INC 4Q NET REV. $557.4M, EST. $550.9M; 21/05/2018 – CITI NAMED SUCCESSOR DEPOSITARY BANK FOR YY INC.’S SPONSORED; 08/03/2018 – YY RAISED ABOUT US$461.6M IN FINANCING ROUND WITH TENCENT; 06/03/2018 – YY INC YY.O : BENCHMARK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $180 FROM $127; 05/03/2018 – YY INC SEES 1Q NET REV. 3B YUAN TO 3.15B YUAN, EST. 3.08B YUAN; 08/03/2018 – YY INC – TOTAL AMOUNT RAISED IN LATEST ROUND BY HUYA IS ABOUT $461.6 MLN

Carmignac Gestion, which manages about $8.05 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tiffany & Co (NYSE:TIF) by 964,534 shares to 1.62 million shares, valued at $152.11M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Godaddy Inc by 690,949 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.26M shares, and has risen its stake in Intuitive Surgical Inc (NASDAQ:ISRG).

Analysts await YY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) to report earnings on November, 11. They expect $0.73 earnings per share, down 58.52% or $1.03 from last year’s $1.76 per share. YY’s profit will be $59.02M for 20.64 P/E if the $0.73 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.75 actual earnings per share reported by YY Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.67% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.13, from 0.95 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 45 investors sold ADP shares while 448 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 291 raised stakes. 337.62 million shares or 0.85% less from 340.50 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Fdx Advsr invested 0.33% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Tower Ltd Liability (Trc) reported 0.05% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Winslow invested in 1.82M shares or 1.61% of the stock. Markston holds 30,083 shares or 0.58% of its portfolio. Pinnacle Wealth Mngmt Advisory Grp Incorporated Ltd Liability Company owns 1,450 shares. 2.65M are owned by Ubs Asset Management Americas Incorporated. Lipe And Dalton stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Wellington Shields Capital Management Limited Liability Com stated it has 1,826 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. 4,210 were accumulated by Signaturefd Ltd. Westpac accumulated 0% or 91,204 shares. Bailard Inc has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Birch Hill Investment Advsrs Ltd Liability, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 34,407 shares. Whittier Trust has 0.2% invested in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Cornerstone Advisors Incorporated reported 0.02% stake. Forbes J M & Ltd Liability Partnership invested 0.35% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP).

Analysts await Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $1.33 EPS, up 10.83% or $0.13 from last year’s $1.2 per share. ADP’s profit will be $577.14M for 30.39 P/E if the $1.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.14 actual EPS reported by Automatic Data Processing, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.67% EPS growth.