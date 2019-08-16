Archford Capital Strategies Has Lifted Position in Cummins Com (CMI); Activision Blizzard (ATVI) Market Valuation Rose While Gabalex Capital Management Has Raised by $1.13 Million Its Position

Gabalex Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Activision Blizzard Inc (ATVI) by 33.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gabalex Capital Management Llc bought 25,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The hedge fund held 100,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.55 million, up from 75,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gabalex Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Activision Blizzard Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $35.89B market cap company. The stock increased 2.82% or $1.28 during the last trading session, reaching $46.79. About 4.25M shares traded. Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) has declined 33.00% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ATVI News: 05/05/2018 – The surging popularity of Epic Games’ “Fortnite” is not significantly hurting Activision Blizzard’s gaming business; 21/03/2018 – Activision Concerns ‘overblown’ Even As Fortnite Gains Steam, Says Analyst — MarketWatch; 18/05/2018 – Activision announced a battle royale mode in Call of Duty to compete with the surging popularity of Epic Games’ “Fortnite.”; 30/04/2018 – ACTIVISION BLIZZARD OUTLOOK STABLE BY MOODY’S; 09/03/2018 – Wumpa Fruit for Everyone! Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy Makes Its Way to Nintendo Switch, Xbox One and Steam for the First; 30/04/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES ACTIVISION BLIZZARD INC.’S SR UNSECURED; 21/03/2018 – Worries over the rising popularity of Epic Games “Fortnite” have sparked a $6.3 billion decline in Activision Blizzard’s market value; 03/05/2018 – Activision Blizzard Sees 2Q EPS 26c; 05/04/2018 – MOODY’S PLACES ACTIVISION BLIZZARD, INC.’S Baa2 SR UNSECURED; 23/04/2018 – DJ Activision Blizzard Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ATVI)

Archford Capital Strategies Llc increased its stake in Cummins Inc Com (CMI) by 19.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Archford Capital Strategies Llc bought 2,170 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.89% . The institutional investor held 13,456 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.12 million, up from 11,286 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Archford Capital Strategies Llc who had been investing in Cummins Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $23.63 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.54% or $3.71 during the last trading session, reaching $149.74. About 853,301 shares traded. Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) has risen 19.52% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.52% the S&P500. Some Historical CMI News: 01/05/2018 – CUMMINS 1Q EPS $1.96; 20/03/2018 – Cummins Announces Sponsorship of the Nonprofit Federal Alliance for Safe Homes #HurricaneStrong Initiative to Raise Awareness of Hurricane Safety and Readiness; 14/05/2018 – CUMMINS & JAC MOTORS FORM JOINT VENTURE PARTNERSHIP; 01/05/2018 – Cummins To Address Performance of Aftertreatment Component in Some On-Highway Products Produced Between 2010-2015; 24/05/2018 – CUMMINS INDIA 4Q TOTAL COSTS 10.9B RUPEES; 24/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from KPIT Cummins Infosystems for Jan 01 to Mar 31; 14/05/2018 – Cummins and JAC Motors Form Joint Venture Partnership; 01/05/2018 – Cummins Sees 2018 Adjusted Ebitda 16,2%-16.6% of Sales; 13/04/2018 – Cummins Could Regain Its Highs — Barrons.com; 22/03/2018 – Cricket-De Villiers wicket was catalyst for turnaround – Cummins

Gabalex Capital Management Llc, which manages about $399.75 million and $346.16 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 15,000 shares to 160,000 shares, valued at $15.61 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Booking Hldgs Inc by 1,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,500 shares, and cut its stake in Micron Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MU).

More notable recent Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Activision (ATVI) to Report Q2 Earnings: What’s in Store? – Nasdaq” on August 06, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Analysts Estimate Activision Blizzard (ATVI) to Report a Decline in Earnings: What to Look Out for – Nasdaq” published on August 01, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “The 8 Best Cash Cow Stocks to Buy for Stable Returns – Nasdaq” on August 14, 2019. More interesting news about Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “XLC, CHTR, ATVI, EA: Large Outflows Detected at ETF – Nasdaq” published on July 26, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Lone Pine Capital Enters Activision (ATVI), Chewy (CHWY), Domino’s (DPZ) (more…) – 13F – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: August 14, 2019.

More notable recent Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “These Fundamentals Make Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Truly Worth Looking At – Yahoo Finance” on July 26, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Cummins Inc.’s (NYSE:CMI) ROE Of 29% Impressive? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 12, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Cummins Is Gapping Down For A Reason – Seeking Alpha” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Should You Know About Cummins Inc.’s (NYSE:CMI) Future? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Cummins -5% seeing flat revenue for 2019 – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

Archford Capital Strategies Llc, which manages about $349.45 million and $271.44 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Materials Select Sector Spdr Fund (XLB) by 8,292 shares to 6,682 shares, valued at $371,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Industrials Index Fund (VIS) by 3,406 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8,152 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund (IBB).