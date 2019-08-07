Archford Capital Strategies Has Lifted American Wtr Wks Co New Com (AWK) Position; comScore, Inc. (SCOR) Covered By 2 Bulls

Among 4 analysts covering comScore (NASDAQ:SCOR), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. comScore had 7 analyst reports since March 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Oppenheimer maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Monday, March 4 report. Needham maintained comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR) on Friday, March 1 with “Buy” rating. SunTrust maintained comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR) on Monday, March 4 with “Buy” rating. On Monday, April 1 the stock rating was downgraded by Loop Capital to “Hold”. On Monday, June 24 the stock rating was maintained by Loop Capital Markets with “Hold”. See comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR) latest ratings:

Archford Capital Strategies Llc increased American Wtr Wks Co Inc New Com (AWK) stake by 585.63% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Archford Capital Strategies Llc acquired 4,931 shares as American Wtr Wks Co Inc New Com (AWK)’s stock rose 7.17%. The Archford Capital Strategies Llc holds 5,773 shares with $602,000 value, up from 842 last quarter. American Wtr Wks Co Inc New Com now has $21.75B valuation. The stock increased 0.88% or $1.03 during the last trading session, reaching $118.45. About 1.02M shares traded or 11.56% up from the average. American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) has risen 31.07% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.07% the S&P500. Some Historical AWK News: 24/05/2018 – New Jersey American Water Announces Winners of 2018 Emergency Responders Grants; 30/05/2018 – PENNSYLVANIA AMERICAN WATER PACT VALUED AT ABOUT $96M; 20/04/2018 – American Water Works Raises Dividend to 45.5c Vs. 41.5c; 30/03/2018 – North American Water Filtration Bottle Market 2018 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 25/05/2018 – American Water Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/05/2018 – Pennsylvania American Water Signs Agreement To Acquire Exeter Township Wastewater System; 05/04/2018 – Illinois American Water Acquires City Of Farmington Water System; 16/05/2018 – New Jersey American Water Elevates Infrastructure Conversation and Mobilizes Action During Infrastructure Week; 02/04/2018 – Desalination Project Environmental Reports Released; 20/03/2018 – Missouri American Water Reminds Customers That Each Drop Adds Up During Fix a Leak Week

Investors sentiment increased to 2.47 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.35, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 3 investors sold comScore, Inc. shares while 14 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 27 raised stakes. 40.92 million shares or 1.47% more from 40.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 26,229 were reported by Jpmorgan Chase. Jacobs Levy Equity Management reported 67,900 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Dimensional Fund Advsrs L P has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR). Fmr Ltd Llc, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 2.52M shares. 3.19 million are owned by Bares Cap Mngmt. Markston accumulated 1,800 shares. Jefferies Group Inc Limited reported 15,200 shares. Morgan Stanley holds 0% or 1,394 shares. Moreover, Credit Suisse Ag has 0% invested in comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR) for 25,155 shares. The New York-based Tower Rech Ltd Liability Com (Trc) has invested 0% in comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR). Gabelli Funds Lc has invested 0.03% in comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR). Charles Schwab Investment Mngmt holds 0% in comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR) or 170,419 shares. 10,800 are held by Ubs Asset Management Americas. Moreover, Verition Fund Management Limited Company has 0.02% invested in comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR) for 28,931 shares. D E Shaw And Incorporated reported 0.02% stake.

comScore, Inc. operates as a cross-platform measurement firm that measures audiences, brands, and consumer behavior worldwide. The company has market cap of $127.85 million. The Company’s data footprint combines proprietary digital, TV, and movie intelligence with demographic details to quantify consumersÂ’ multiscreen behavior. It currently has negative earnings. The firm deliver custom solutions, syndicated reporting, cloud services , and on-premise software to drive reporting, and real-time and predictive analytics.

The stock decreased 33.11% or $1 during the last trading session, reaching $2.02. About 2.49M shares traded or 256.74% up from the average. comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR) has declined 83.18% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 83.18% the S&P500.

Archford Capital Strategies Llc decreased Ishares Msci Eafe Etf (EFA) stake by 25,119 shares to 54,092 valued at $3.51M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Ishares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund (IBB) stake by 4,850 shares and now owns 2,579 shares. Vanguard Growth Index Fund (VUG) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.21, from 1.3 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 34 investors sold AWK shares while 202 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 187 raised stakes. 144.69 million shares or 0.15% more from 144.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Farmers National Bank has invested 0.05% in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK). Maine-based Davis R M Incorporated has invested 1.76% in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK). Arga Inv Mgmt Limited Partnership owns 0.41% invested in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) for 26,000 shares. California Employees Retirement Systems has 0.14% invested in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) for 1.11 million shares. State Common Retirement Fund accumulated 627,086 shares. Arcadia Inv Management Corporation Mi stated it has 2,748 shares. Oakbrook Ltd Liability Co reported 8,470 shares. Fil Limited reported 0.08% stake. Rampart Investment Ltd Com accumulated 69,082 shares. Trillium Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company owns 368,355 shares or 1.94% of their US portfolio. Evermay Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability Co invested in 0.09% or 2,972 shares. Sg Americas Secs Ltd Liability Corporation owns 0.01% invested in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) for 8,237 shares. Comm Retail Bank holds 0.02% or 16,052 shares in its portfolio. 8,407 were reported by Vident Inv Advisory Ltd Liability.