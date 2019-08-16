Archford Capital Strategies Has Increased Cummins Com (CMI) Position by $340,690 as Stock Value Declined; Northern Trust Holding in Union Pacific (UNP) Has Trimmed by $9.48 Million as Share Price Rose

Northern Trust Corp decreased its stake in Union Pacific Corp (UNP) by 0.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northern Trust Corp sold 56,760 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.62% . The institutional investor held 8.23 million shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.38 billion, down from 8.28M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northern Trust Corp who had been investing in Union Pacific Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $114.45B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.76% or $1.25 during the last trading session, reaching $162.45. About 2.65M shares traded. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 21.16% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.16% the S&P500. Some Historical UNP News: 10/05/2018 – UNION PACIFIC CORP UNP.N : BAIRD RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $144 FROM $140; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC CEO LANCE FRITZ SAYS HIRING BONUSES HAVE BEEN IMPLEMENTED BY CO IN CERTAIN AREAS ONLY AND NOT ACROSS THE BOARD – CNBC; 26/04/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: UNION PACIFIC RAILROAD COMPANY–ABANDONMENT AND DISCONTINUANCE OF SERVICE EXEMPTION–IN CERRO GORDO; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC TO FULLY IMPLEMENT PTC BY `NO LATER’ THAN 2020; 16/03/2018 – U.S. regulator to meet next month with disgruntled railroad customers; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS; 08/05/2018 – Union Pacific Presenting at Conference May 15; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Advisor Growth Opportunities Adds Union Pacific; 13/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 03/13/2018 03:24 PM; 06/03/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: BNSF RAILWAY COMPANY–TERMINAL TRACKAGE RIGHTS–KANSAS CITY SOUTHERN RAILWAY COMPANY AND UNION PACIFIC

Archford Capital Strategies Llc increased its stake in Cummins Inc Com (CMI) by 19.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Archford Capital Strategies Llc bought 2,170 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.89% . The institutional investor held 13,456 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.12 million, up from 11,286 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Archford Capital Strategies Llc who had been investing in Cummins Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $23.04B market cap company. The stock increased 1.07% or $1.54 during the last trading session, reaching $146.03. About 1.48M shares traded or 18.00% up from the average. Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) has risen 19.52% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.52% the S&P500. Some Historical CMI News: 24/05/2018 – CUMMINS INDIA 4Q OTHER INCOME 664M RUPEES; 27/04/2018 – Wartsila, private equity among bidders for GE’s Jenbacher; 01/05/2018 – Cummins Had Seen 2018 Revenue Up 4%-8%; 12/03/2018 – Abaco Systems Names Christopher G. Cummins Chief Operating Officer; 01/05/2018 – Cummins Raises Outlook for 2018; 16/05/2018 – Diversified Manufacturer Wabash National Corporation Appoints New General Counsel; 22/03/2018 – Cricket-Elgar scores unbeaten ton but Cummins makes it Australia’s day; 24/05/2018 – CUMMINS INDIA 4Q NET INCOME 1.61B RUPEES, EST. 1.71B; 19/04/2018 – Cummins Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9; 18/04/2018 – Cummins at Wells Fargo Securities Industrials Conference May 9

Archford Capital Strategies Llc, which manages about $349.45M and $271.44 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Financials Index Fund (VFH) by 6,781 shares to 44,126 shares, valued at $2.85M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Msci Emerging Markets Etf (EEM) by 38,720 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 83,529 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Msci Eafe Etf (EFA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.54, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 35 investors sold CMI shares while 240 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 269 raised stakes. 123.87 million shares or 8.17% less from 134.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sumitomo Mitsui Tru has 0.1% invested in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) for 710,663 shares. Rockland Trust, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 7,517 shares. Srb Corp invested in 0.07% or 4,687 shares. Agf Invs has invested 0.01% in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). Matthew 25 Mngmt Corp reported 32,000 shares. Alliancebernstein Lp invested in 279,611 shares. American Gp owns 71,278 shares. Employees Retirement Of Ohio owns 65,916 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Comml Bank Of America De stated it has 1.04 million shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Stephens Ar reported 36,842 shares stake. Webster Bank N A invested in 0.06% or 2,495 shares. Avalon Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.33% of its portfolio in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). San Francisco Sentry Investment Grp (Ca) accumulated 147 shares. Sandy Spring Bank & Trust stated it has 0.02% in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). Hartline Invest has 0.06% invested in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) for 1,528 shares.

Analysts await Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.43 EPS, up 13.02% or $0.28 from last year’s $2.15 per share. UNP’s profit will be $1.71B for 16.71 P/E if the $2.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.22 actual EPS reported by Union Pacific Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.46% EPS growth.

Northern Trust Corp, which manages about $404.87 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Monster Beverage Corp New by 21,204 shares to 4.78 million shares, valued at $260.91M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Buckeye Partners LP (NYSE:BPL) by 43,681 shares in the quarter, for a total of 140,351 shares, and has risen its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply Inc (NASDAQ:BECN).