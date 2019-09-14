Archford Capital Strategies Cut Its Automatic Data Processing Com (ADP) Position by $312,675; Share Price Rose; Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD Increased Bank Amer (BAC) Position by $20.39 Million as Stock Value Rose

Archford Capital Strategies Llc decreased its stake in Automatic Data Processing Inc Com (ADP) by 20.63% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Archford Capital Strategies Llc sold 1,895 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.74% . The institutional investor held 7,291 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.21 million, down from 9,186 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Archford Capital Strategies Llc who had been investing in Automatic Data Processing Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $69.32B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.42% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $159.74. About 1.38M shares traded. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) has risen 24.00% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ADP News: 30/05/2018 – U.S. ADP May National Employment Report Details (Table); 28/03/2018 – March 2018 ADP National Employment Report®, ADP Small Business Report® and ADP National Franchise Report® to be Released on; 17/05/2018 – ADP SAYS CANADA ADDS 30.2K JOBS IN APRIL; 04/04/2018 – ADP Report: Midsized Businesses Added Nearly Half of All Jobs in March; 16/05/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – SINCE THE BEGINNING OF THE YEAR, PARIS AÉROPORT PASSENGER TRAFFIC HAS INCREASED BY 2.3%, WITH A TOTAL OF 31.5 MILLION PASSENGERS; 18/04/2018 – ADP Appoints Thomas J. Lynch and Scott F. Powers to Board of Directors; 02/05/2018 – Automatic Data Had Seen FY18 Adjusted EPS Up 12%-13%; 12/03/2018 – Paris airport operator to bid in Hokkaido privatization; 30/05/2018 – U.S. ADP May National Employment Report: Summary (Table); 07/03/2018 – French Government to Launch Full Privatization of ADP -BFM Business

Menora Mivtachim Holdings Ltd increased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (BAC) by 20.52% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Menora Mivtachim Holdings Ltd bought 728,374 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.39% . The institutional investor held 4.28M shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $124.07M, up from 3.55M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings Ltd who had been investing in Bank Amer Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $280.83 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.69% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $30.17. About 77.14 million shares traded or 42.36% up from the average. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 14/05/2018 – Mednax Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 17; 09/03/2018 – MOVES-Former BofA exec joins JPMorgan’s oil & gas investment banking team; 25/04/2018 – BofA Says 151 Employees Were Affected by Mass Shootings in U.S; 25/04/2018 – M037: Merrill Lynch Intnl: Annual Financial Report; 13/03/2018 – Boeing Vice President of Commercial Marketing to Speak at Bank of America Merrill Lynch Global Industrials Conference on March; 26/03/2018 – Bank Of America: Bank of America Introduces Business Advantage Relationship Rewards – Monday, March 26, 2018 9:02 am EDT; 16/05/2018 – Hedge Funds Buy VICI Properties, Sell BofA in Financials: 13F; 21/05/2018 – HIBBETT SPORTS INC HIBB.O : BOFA MERRILL RAISES PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $30 FROM $28; 09/04/2018 – U.S. Leveraged Loan Issuance Drops 31% This Year, BofA Leads; 14/05/2018 – Integra LifeSciences at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow

Menora Mivtachim Holdings Ltd, which manages about $3.70B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 123,385 shares to 3,330 shares, valued at $614,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Delek Us Hldgs Inc New by 861,285 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.93 million shares, and cut its stake in Fedex Corp (NYSE:FDX).

Investors sentiment is 0.99 in Q2 2019. Its the same as in 2019Q1. It is flat, as 51 investors sold BAC shares while 568 reduced holdings. only 124 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 6.42 billion shares or 2.00% more from 6.30 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bluecrest Cap Mngmt reported 20,349 shares. The California-based Gamble Jones Inv Counsel has invested 0.09% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). New York-based Focused Wealth Management Inc has invested 1.44% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Incorporated Adv has 1.18% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Hedeker Wealth Ltd Liability has 176,159 shares for 3.24% of their portfolio. Bartlett And Communications Ltd Liability Co has 11,494 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Appleton Prtn Ma owns 338,817 shares. Goldman Sachs holds 0.34% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 41.30 million shares. Duff & Phelps Investment Mgmt has 96,745 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Wright Invsts Serv has invested 1.52% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Pictet National Bank & Trust & Limited reported 0.51% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). California-based Perigon Wealth Mngmt has invested 0.32% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). The New York-based Qs Invsts Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.11% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Atlantic Union Bankshares reported 154,506 shares. Monetta Fin Serv reported 150,000 shares.

Archford Capital Strategies Llc, which manages about $349.45 million and $274.80 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc Com by 15,486 shares to 16,986 shares, valued at $491,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alphabet Inc Cap Stk Cl A by 707 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1,277 shares, and has risen its stake in Fastenal Co Com (NASDAQ:FAST).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.13, from 0.95 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 45 investors sold ADP shares while 448 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 291 raised stakes. 337.62 million shares or 0.85% less from 340.50 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Brinker Capital accumulated 45,698 shares or 0.28% of the stock. Alexandria Capital Llc invested in 0.05% or 2,188 shares. 4,703 were accumulated by Eagle Global Advsr Ltd Liability Company. Amer Asset Incorporated owns 2,000 shares or 0.23% of their US portfolio. Buffington Mohr Mcneal reported 0.18% stake. Employees Retirement Of Texas has invested 0.1% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Michigan-based Csat Advisory Lp has invested 0.04% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Rmb Cap Management Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Raub Brock Capital Management LP holds 4.45% of its portfolio in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) for 131,717 shares. Cleararc Capital has invested 0.32% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). New York-based Jane Street Grp Inc Limited Liability has invested 0% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Motco has invested 0.05% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). The Nebraska-based America First Advsrs Limited Liability Corp has invested 5.49% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Osborne Ptnrs Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Com holds 1.02% or 32,202 shares. Grandfield Dodd Llc has 10,063 shares.

Analysts await Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $1.33 earnings per share, up 10.83% or $0.13 from last year’s $1.2 per share. ADP’s profit will be $577.14M for 30.03 P/E if the $1.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.14 actual earnings per share reported by Automatic Data Processing, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.67% EPS growth.