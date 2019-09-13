Archford Capital Strategies Cut Its American Tower New Com (AMT) Holding by $475,320; Share Value Rose; Blackstone Group LP (BX) Holder Bourgeon Capital Management Has Lowered Stake

Archford Capital Strategies Llc decreased its stake in American Tower Corp New Com (AMT) by 44.22% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Archford Capital Strategies Llc sold 2,330 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.70% . The institutional investor held 2,939 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $601,000, down from 5,269 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Archford Capital Strategies Llc who had been investing in American Tower Corp New Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $95.33B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.60% or $3.5 during the last trading session, reaching $215.35. About 1.48M shares traded. American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT) has risen 48.28% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.28% the S&P500.

Bourgeon Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Blackstone Group Lp (BX) by 37.89% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bourgeon Capital Management Llc sold 27,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.40% . The hedge fund held 44,750 shares of the investment managers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.99 million, down from 72,050 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Blackstone Group Lp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $64.02 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.55% or $1.33 during the last trading session, reaching $53.57. About 8.78M shares traded or 29.26% up from the average. The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) has risen 37.24% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.24% the S&P500. Some Historical BX News: 12/03/2018 – Blackstone Real Estate Income Trust Acquires $1.8 Billion Canyon Industrial Portfolio; 06/03/2018 – HELICAL PLC HLCL.L – HELICAL PLC ANNOUNCES THAT IS HAS EXCHANGED CONTRACTS TO SELL MAGNUS PORTFOLIO OF 20 LOGISTICS ASSETS TO REAL ESTATE FUNDS MANAGED BY BLACKSTONE AND M7 REAL ESTATE FOR £150M; 13/03/2018 – BLACKSTONE FUND IS SAID TO BUY STAKE IN PROPERTY FIRM ROCKPOINT; 18/05/2018 – Kahuna Ventures at Work on $1.5 Billion Worth of Natural Gas Projects, an Industrial Info News Alert; 27/05/2018 – INVESTA OFFICE FUND GETS OFFER FROM BLACKSTONE AT A$5.25/UNIT; 05/04/2018 – The majority of institutional investors including longtime partner Blackstone Group are leaving the hedge fund, according to a person familiar with the situation; 12/04/2018 – Australia’s AMA Group to sell vehicle panel repair business to Blackstone for $394.9 mln; 13/04/2018 – BLACKSTONE TO BUY CENTER FOR AUTISM, RELATED DISORDERS (CARD); 21/05/2018 – Blackstone to Buy LaSalle Hotel Properties for $3.7 Billion; 21/05/2018 – Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Issues Statement in Response to LaSalle Hotel Properties’ Announcement of Merger Agreement With Blackstone

Bourgeon Capital Management Llc, which manages about $244.47M and $172.33M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Weyerhaeuser Co Reit (NYSE:WY) by 60,905 shares to 212,636 shares, valued at $5.60M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $0.59 earnings per share, down 22.37% or $0.17 from last year’s $0.76 per share. BX’s profit will be $705.11M for 22.70 P/E if the $0.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.57 actual earnings per share reported by The Blackstone Group Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.51% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.55 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.50, from 1.05 in 2019Q1.

Archford Capital Strategies Llc, which manages about $349.45 million and $274.80M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Microsoft Corp Com (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 6,357 shares to 57,614 shares, valued at $7.72M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amazon Com Inc Com (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 335 shares in the quarter, for a total of 991 shares, and has risen its stake in Disney Walt Co Com Disney (NYSE:DIS).