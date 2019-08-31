Archford Capital Strategies Continues to Hold Stake in American Wtr Wks Co New Com (AWK); Horrell Capital Management Has Upped Stake in Juniper Networks (JNPR)

Archford Capital Strategies Llc increased its stake in American Wtr Wks Co Inc New Com (AWK) by 585.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Archford Capital Strategies Llc bought 4,931 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.17% . The institutional investor held 5,773 shares of the water supply company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $602,000, up from 842 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Archford Capital Strategies Llc who had been investing in American Wtr Wks Co Inc New Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $22.85 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.33% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $127.32. About 757,210 shares traded. American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) has risen 31.07% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.07% the S&P500. Some Historical AWK News: 02/05/2018 – CORRECT: AMERICAN WATER 1Q EPS CONT OPS REPORTED IN ERROR; 18/05/2018 – Illinois American Water Acquires Sundale Utilities, Inc; 08/03/2018 – AMERICAN WATER WORKS COMPANY INC AWK.N : UBS STARTS WITH BUY; TARGET PRICE $89; 21/05/2018 – Water Quality Reports Show Illinois American Water Continues to Deliver Water That Meets, or is Better Than, Drinking Water Standards; 29/05/2018 – Missouri American Water Announces Six Winners of Funding from Company’s Environmental Grants Program; 28/03/2018 – Illinois American Water Acquires Village Of Fisher Water And Wastewater Systems; 02/05/2018 – American Water Works 1Q Rev $761M; 01/04/2018 – Virginia American Water LIFTS Boil Water Advisory for Customers in Hopewell District; 16/05/2018 – American Water’s Vallejo to Participate in BetterInvesting National Convention; 11/05/2018 – AMERICAN WATER WORKS COMPANY – FOLLOWING 2018 ANNUAL MEETING, BOARD APPOINTED DIRECTOR KARL KURZ TO SERVE AS CHAIRMAN OF BOARD – SEC FILING

Horrell Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Juniper Networks (JNPR) by 14.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Horrell Capital Management Inc bought 18,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.77% . The institutional investor held 140,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.71 million, up from 122,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Juniper Networks for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.99B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.04% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $23.16. About 2.63 million shares traded. Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) has risen 2.74% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.74% the S&P500. Some Historical JNPR News: 10/05/2018 – Juniper Networks to Host Tech Talk on Contrail Enterprise Multicloud; 03/04/2018 – Media Advisory: Juniper Networks Will Showcase Simplicity in Engineering at 20th Edition of MPLS + SDN + NFV World Congress; 14/05/2018 – Juniper Presenting at Bank of America Conference Jun 5; 25/04/2018 – DARE IN EXCLUSIVE WORLDWIDE LICENSE PACT FOR JUNIPER’S IVR TECH; 22/05/2018 – Source Photonics Wins a Juniper Networks Supplier of the Year Award; 04/05/2018 – Company Profile for Juniper Payments; 05/03/2018 Juniper Conference Call Scheduled By Aliya Capital for Mar. 6; 13/03/2018 – Juniper Research: Digital Transformation & IoT to Drive Cybersecurity Spend to $134 Billion Annually by 2022; 14/05/2018 – Juniper Research: Enterprise Mixed Reality Applications to Approach 40 Million by 2022, as App Revenues Near $6 Billion; 18/04/2018 – Juniper Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

More notable recent Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Multiple Expansion, 5G Can Boost Nokia Stock – Nasdaq” on August 14, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) Passed Our Checks, And It’s About To Pay A 0.8% Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on August 29, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Juniper: Challenges Ahead – Seeking Alpha” on August 03, 2019. More interesting news about Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) Be Disappointed With Their 25% Profit? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 25, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Read This Before Selling Your Shares of Cisco Systems – The Motley Fool” with publication date: August 19, 2019.

