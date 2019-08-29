Archford Capital Strategies Boosted Holding in American Wtr Wks Co New Com (AWK) as Share Price Rose; 3M Co Com Com (MMM) Position Raised by Groesbeck Investment Management Corp

Groesbeck Investment Management Corp increased its stake in 3M Co Com Com (MMM) by 245.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp bought 3,070 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.10% . The institutional investor held 4,320 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $898,000, up from 1,250 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp who had been investing in 3M Co Com Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $92.21B market cap company. The stock increased 1.74% or $2.74 during the last trading session, reaching $160.29. About 2.72 million shares traded. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 14.82% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.82% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 30/05/2018 – HOULIHAN LOKEY REPORTS 3M-SHARE SECONDARY BY SELLING HOLDERS; 24/04/2018 – 3M said Tuesday it expects earnings per share for the year to range between $10.20 and $10.55, down from a range between $10.20 and $10.70; 30/04/2018 – 3m company | 3m attest super rapid readout steam chal | K173519 | 04/23/2018 |; 13/04/2018 – U.S. 3M Libor Yield at 2.49% by End-3Q vs 2.38% Prior (Correct); 24/04/2018 – 3M Narrows 2018 View To Adj EPS $10.20-Adj EPS $10.55; 23/03/2018 – Norway 3M Nibor Yield 1.00% by End-18 (Survey); 10/04/2018 – PERU SAYS IT SHOULD PRODUCE 3M TONS OF COPPER BY 2021-2022; 21/05/2018 – 3M Forms Sustainability and Product Stewardship Organization; Names Dr. Gayle Schueller Next Chief Sustainability Officer; 23/03/2018 – Sweden 3M Stibor at -0.30% by End-18 vs -0.14% Prior (Survey); 24/04/2018 – 3M CO MMM.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $10.20 TO $10.55 EXCLUDING ITEMS

Archford Capital Strategies Llc increased its stake in American Wtr Wks Co Inc New Com (AWK) by 585.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Archford Capital Strategies Llc bought 4,931 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.17% . The institutional investor held 5,773 shares of the water supply company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $602,000, up from 842 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Archford Capital Strategies Llc who had been investing in American Wtr Wks Co Inc New Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $22.89 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.54% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $126.72. About 497,585 shares traded. American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) has risen 31.07% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.07% the S&P500. Some Historical AWK News: 13/04/2018 – ILLINOIS AMERICAN WATER TO BUY ALTON REGIONAL WASTEWATER SYSTEM; 13/04/2018 – Illinois American Water Announces Agreement to Acquire Alton’s Regional Wastewater System; 03/05/2018 – New Customer Rates for Missouri American Water Approved by Missouri Public Service Commission; 05/04/2018 – Illinois American Water Acquires City Of Farmington Water System; 12/04/2018 – West Virginia American Water Launches 2018 Infrastructure Upgrade Map; 30/05/2018 – AMERICAN WATER WORKS COMPANY INC – DEAL FOR APPROXIMATELY $96 MLN; 13/04/2018 – IL AMERICAN WATER: PACT TO BUY ALTON’S REGIONAL WASTEWATER; 02/05/2018 – American Water Works 1Q Net $106M; 02/05/2018 – PA AMERICAN WATER: PACT TO BUY SADSBURY TOWNSHIP’S WASTEWATER; 02/05/2018 – CORRECT: AMERICAN WATER 1Q EPS CONT OPS REPORTED IN ERROR

More notable recent 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: "Is 3M Company (MMM) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance" on June 11, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: "3M: The First Purchase In Our Newborn Portfolio – Seeking Alpha" published on August 16, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: "SHAREHOLDER ALERT: VNTR MMM CARB PS: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors of Important Class Action Deadlines – GlobeNewswire" on August 29, 2019. More interesting news about 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: "SHAREHOLDER ALERT BY FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL: KSF REMINDS CTST, MMM, OMCL, RBGLY INVESTORS of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuits – Yahoo Finance" published on August 29, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com's news article titled: "SHAREHOLDER ALERT: MMM EROS BUD RBGLY: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors of Important Class Action Deadlines – GlobeNewswire" with publication date: August 07, 2019.

More notable recent 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is 3M Company (MMM) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 11, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “3M: The First Purchase In Our Newborn Portfolio – Seeking Alpha” published on August 16, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “SHAREHOLDER ALERT: VNTR MMM CARB PS: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors of Important Class Action Deadlines – GlobeNewswire” on August 29, 2019. More interesting news about 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “SHAREHOLDER ALERT BY FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL: KSF REMINDS CTST, MMM, OMCL, RBGLY INVESTORS of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuits – Yahoo Finance” published on August 29, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “SHAREHOLDER ALERT: MMM EROS BUD RBGLY: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors of Important Class Action Deadlines – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: August 07, 2019.

Since May 9, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $176,260 activity.

Groesbeck Investment Management Corp, which manages about $250.00 million and $131.16 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Gamestop Corp New Cl A Com (NYSE:GME) by 30,300 shares to 62,650 shares, valued at $637,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Archford Capital Strategies Llc, which manages about $349.45 million and $271.44M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in First Trust Cloud Computing Etf (SKYY) by 13,386 shares to 7,266 shares, valued at $419,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Growth Index Fund (VUG) by 8,573 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 71,726 shares, and cut its stake in Consumer Discretionary Select Sector Spdr Fund (XLY).