Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (ADM)’s Financial Results Comparing With Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP)

As Farm Products companies, Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) and Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Archer-Daniels-Midland Company 42 0.36 N/A 2.91 14.10 Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. 28 0.29 N/A -0.57 0.00

Demonstrates Archer-Daniels-Midland Company and Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Archer-Daniels-Midland Company 0.00% 8.7% 4.1% Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. 0.00% -1.6% -0.8%

Volatility & Risk

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a beta of 0.96 and its 4.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc.’s 0.71 beta is the reason why it is 29.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company is 0.8 while its Current Ratio is 1.5. Meanwhile, Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.9 while its Quick Ratio is 1. Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Archer-Daniels-Midland Company.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland Company and Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Archer-Daniels-Midland Company 0 0 2 3.00 Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 22.92% upside potential and an average target price of $51.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company and Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 79.8% and 64.7%. About 0.4% of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 18% of Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Archer-Daniels-Midland Company -3.39% -5.45% -3.35% -15.08% -7.74% 0.02% Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. 2.48% 11.54% -15.57% -7.93% -37.53% 3.96%

For the past year Archer-Daniels-Midland Company’s stock price has smaller growth than Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc.

Summary

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company beats Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. on 7 of the 9 factors.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities and products. Its Agricultural Services segment offers agricultural commodities, including oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, rice, and barley. This segment also provides structured trade finance; and processes wheat into wheat flour. The companyÂ’s Corn Processing segment provides sweeteners, starch, syrup, glucose, and dextrose; bio products; alcohol, amino acids, and other food and animal feed ingredients; and ethyl alcohol. This segment also offers corn gluten feed and meal, and distillersÂ’ grains; vegetable oil and protein meal; formula feeds, and animal health and nutrition products; citric acids and glycols; glucose and native starch; and contract and private label pet treats and foods, and specialty ingredients. Its Oilseeds Processing segment processes soybeans and soft seeds into vegetable oils and protein meals. This segment offers ingredients for the food, feed, energy, and industrial products industries; crude vegetable and salad oils; margarine, shortening, and other food products; partially refined oils; oilseed protein meals; peanuts, tree nuts, and peanut-derived ingredients; cottonseed flour for the pharmaceutical industry; cotton cellulose pulp for the chemical, paper, and filter markets; and agricultural commodity raw materials. The companyÂ’s Wild Flavors and Specialty Ingredients segment provides natural flavor ingredients, flavor systems, natural colors, proteins, emulsifiers, soluble fiber, polyols, hydrocolloids, natural health and nutrition products, and other specialty food and feed ingredients; edible beans; soy proteins, oils, and gluten-free ingredients; natural extracts and compounds; and gluten-free and high-protein pastas. The company also engages in the futures commission and insurance activities. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company was founded in 1898 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes fresh and fresh-cut fruit and vegetables worldwide. It offers fresh produce products consisting of bananas, pineapples, melons, tomatoes, grapes, apples, pears, peaches, plums, nectarines, cherries, citrus, avocados, blueberries, and kiwi; various vegetables, including potatoes, onions, bell peppers, and cucumbers; and various other fruits, such as strawberries, plantains, and mangos. The company also provides prepared food products comprising prepared fruits and vegetables, juices, other beverages, snacks, poultry, and meat products. In addition, it engages in ocean freight business; and manufacturing plastic and box products, such as bins, trays, bags, and boxes. The company offers its products under the DEL MONTE brand, as well as under other brands, such as UTC, Rosy, Fruit Express, Just Juice, Fruitini, and other regional brands. It markets and distributes its products to retail stores, club stores, wholesalers, distributors, and foodservice operators. Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. was founded in 1886 and is headquartered in Coral Gables, Florida.