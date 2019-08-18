Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (ADM)’s Financial Results Comparing With CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCN)

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) and CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCN) compete against each other in the Farm Products sector. We will contrast them and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Archer-Daniels-Midland Company 41 0.33 N/A 2.91 14.14 CHS Inc. 27 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 has Archer-Daniels-Midland Company and CHS Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Archer-Daniels-Midland Company 0.00% 8.7% 4.1% CHS Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Archer-Daniels-Midland Company and CHS Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Archer-Daniels-Midland Company 0 0 3 3.00 CHS Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The average price target of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company is $51, with potential upside of 34.78%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company and CHS Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 79.2% and 50.76%. About 0.4% of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company’s share are owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Archer-Daniels-Midland Company 1.26% -0.77% -6.78% -8.08% -13.24% 0.27% CHS Inc. -0.15% 2.15% 2.19% 1.77% -3.15% 9.48%

For the past year Archer-Daniels-Midland Company was less bullish than CHS Inc.

Summary

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company beats CHS Inc. on 8 of the 9 factors.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities and products. Its Agricultural Services segment offers agricultural commodities, including oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, rice, and barley. This segment also provides structured trade finance; and processes wheat into wheat flour. The companyÂ’s Corn Processing segment provides sweeteners, starch, syrup, glucose, and dextrose; bio products; alcohol, amino acids, and other food and animal feed ingredients; and ethyl alcohol. This segment also offers corn gluten feed and meal, and distillersÂ’ grains; vegetable oil and protein meal; formula feeds, and animal health and nutrition products; citric acids and glycols; glucose and native starch; and contract and private label pet treats and foods, and specialty ingredients. Its Oilseeds Processing segment processes soybeans and soft seeds into vegetable oils and protein meals. This segment offers ingredients for the food, feed, energy, and industrial products industries; crude vegetable and salad oils; margarine, shortening, and other food products; partially refined oils; oilseed protein meals; peanuts, tree nuts, and peanut-derived ingredients; cottonseed flour for the pharmaceutical industry; cotton cellulose pulp for the chemical, paper, and filter markets; and agricultural commodity raw materials. The companyÂ’s Wild Flavors and Specialty Ingredients segment provides natural flavor ingredients, flavor systems, natural colors, proteins, emulsifiers, soluble fiber, polyols, hydrocolloids, natural health and nutrition products, and other specialty food and feed ingredients; edible beans; soy proteins, oils, and gluten-free ingredients; natural extracts and compounds; and gluten-free and high-protein pastas. The company also engages in the futures commission and insurance activities. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company was founded in 1898 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

CHS Inc., an integrated agricultural company, provides grains, foods, and energy resources to businesses and consumers worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Energy, Ag, Nitrogen Production, and Foods. It engages in the operation of petroleum refineries and pipelines; supply, marketing, and distribution of refined fuels, including gasoline, diesel fuel, and other energy products; blending, sale, and distribution of lubricants; and the supply of propane and other natural gas liquids. The company also processes and sells crude oil into refined petroleum products under the Cenex brand name to member cooperatives and other independent retailers through a network of approximately 1,500 sites; and provides transportation services. In addition, it is involved in the purchase or resale of grains and oilseeds; and manufacture and sale of seeds, crop nutrients, crop protection products, animal feed, animal health products, refined fuels, and propane, as well as refined oils, meal, soy flour, and processed sunflower products. Further, the company produces and sells nitrogen-based products, including methanol, UAN and urea, and related products; and manufactures, packages, and distributes vegetable oil-based products, such as packaged frying oils, margarine, mayonnaise, salad dressings, sauces, and other food products. Additionally, it offers open account financing services; cooperative associations with various loans that meet commercial agriculture needs; loans to individual producers; commodity risk management services to agricultural producers and commercial agribusinesses; and property and casualty insurance products, surety bonds, safety resources, employment services, and group benefits to agribusiness, construction, energy, and processing industries. The company also engages in the wheat milling activities. CHS Inc. is headquartered in Inver Grove Heights, Minnesota.