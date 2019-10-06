Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (ADM) Touches $40.35 Formed H&S; Gotham Asset Management Lifted By $432,481 Its Werner Enterprises (WERN) Position

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (ADM) formed inverse H&S with $41.96 target or 4.00% above today’s $40.35 share price. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (ADM) has $22.58 billion valuation. The stock increased 2.07% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $40.35. About 1.92 million shares traded. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) has declined 13.24% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.24% the S&P500. Some Historical ADM News: 30/05/2018 – CANADA OILSEED PROCESSING CURBS LIKELY ‘IN MATTER OF DAYS’ DUE TO CP STRIKE – COPA; 03/04/2018 – Navy News Stand: CSG-10 Bids Farewell to Rear Adm. Paparo, Welcomes Rear Adm. Meier during Change of Command; 19/03/2018 – ARCHER DANIELS MIDLAND CO – STEFANO RETTORE HAS BEEN NAMED SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT AND PRESIDENT, ORIGINATION; 01/05/2018 – Archer Daniels Midland 1Q Adjusted Segment Operating Profit $717M; 09/03/2018 – Takeover Talks Between ADM, Bunge Have Stalled; 12/03/2018 – Navy News Stand: Rear Adm. Bolivar Speaks to Girls, Inc; 09/03/2018 – ADM TAKEOVER TALKS WITH BUNGE ARE SAID TO HAVE STALLED: DJ; 01/05/2018 – ADM REPORTS 1Q EARNINGS OF $0.70/SHR, $0.68/SHR ON AN ADJUSTED; 17/05/2018 – Alicorp Announces Acquisition of lndustrias de Aceite S.A. (“Fino”) and the Assignment of the Purchase Agreement for the Acquisition of ADM-SAO S.A. (“SAO”); 28/03/2018 – Trump Names Rear Adm. Ronny Jackson, His Physician, as New VA Secretary

Gotham Asset Management Llc increased Werner Enterprises Inc (WERN) stake by 121.04% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Gotham Asset Management Llc acquired 13,951 shares as Werner Enterprises Inc (WERN)’s stock rose 15.40%. The Gotham Asset Management Llc holds 25,477 shares with $792,000 value, up from 11,526 last quarter. Werner Enterprises Inc now has $2.33 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.62% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $33.92. About 407,006 shares traded. Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) has risen 2.48% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.48% the S&P500. Some Historical WERN News: 08/03/2018 – HUGE OPPORTUNITY FOR INTEGRATING STORAGE WITH SOLAR: WERNER; 29/03/2018 – Werner Enterprises Designated as Freedom Award Finalist; 04/05/2018 – Werner Enterprises to Participate in Three Investment Conferences; 16/04/2018 – CBRE GROUP – MATT WERNER WILL JOIN REDAPTIVE BOARD; 09/05/2018 – WERNER ENTERPRISES INC – DECLARED REGULAR QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $.09 PER COMMON SHARE, AN INCREASE OF 29 PCT FROM PRIOR QTRLY DIVIDEND; 24/04/2018 – Werner Enterprises Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 19/04/2018 – CORRECT: WERN 1Q EPS 38C, MAY NOT COMPARE WITH EST. 36C; 18/03/2018 – WERNER: MOST EM ECONOMIES TO KEEP BENEFITTING FROM WORLD GROWTH; 09/05/2018 – WERNER ENTERPRISES BOOSTS QTR DIV/SHR TO 9C FROM 7C, EST. 8C; 29/03/2018 – PTA-Adhoc: HOCHDORF Holding Ltd: Changes in Senior Management – Werner Schweizer is succeeded by Dr Peter Pfeilschifter

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.06, from 1.06 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 18 investors sold WERN shares while 65 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 55 raised stakes. 45.70 million shares or 1.49% more from 45.03 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Capital Fund Mngmt Sa reported 28,500 shares stake. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 4,702 shares. Commonwealth Comml Bank Of Australia holds 0% of its portfolio in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) for 6,500 shares. Vanguard Grp Inc owns 4.23M shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Markston Interest Llc has invested 0% in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN). 2,000 were accumulated by America First Invest Lc. Cortina Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Co stated it has 175,370 shares. Morgan Stanley accumulated 86,277 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Co holds 14,536 shares. Amg Funds Lc has 0.83% invested in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN). Fifth Third Bankshares owns 15,000 shares. Green Square Capital Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.13% of its portfolio in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN). Comml Bank Of Ny Mellon Corporation accumulated 2.72M shares or 0.02% of the stock. Ls Advisors Lc accumulated 2,189 shares. Groesbeck Mngmt Nj reported 30,000 shares or 0.76% of all its holdings.

Gotham Asset Management Llc decreased Sysco Corp (NYSE:SYY) stake by 180,266 shares to 420,462 valued at $29.74 million in 2019Q2. It also reduced Suntrust Bks Inc (NYSE:STI) stake by 29,429 shares and now owns 118,990 shares. Hexcel Corp New (NYSE:HXL) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.16, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 57 investors sold Archer-Daniels-Midland Company shares while 202 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 175 raised stakes. 412.08 million shares or 0.78% less from 415.31 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Numerixs Investment Technology has 0.23% invested in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) for 19,800 shares. D E Shaw & Inc has 1.69M shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Westfield Mngmt Com Ltd Partnership holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) for 116,134 shares. Next Grp reported 0.01% stake. 18,240 were reported by Alpha Windward Limited. Meiji Yasuda Life reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM). Raymond James Fincl Svcs Advsr owns 84,635 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Stephens Ar invested in 72,792 shares or 0.07% of the stock. -based Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Mngmt Incorporated has invested 0.17% in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM). Hartford Invest reported 61,017 shares stake. 200 were reported by Edge Wealth Management Ltd Liability. 10,720 were accumulated by Arete Wealth Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company. Citigroup Inc invested in 0.03% or 941,894 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Co reported 15,127 shares. Ar Asset Mgmt Inc invested in 0.15% or 10,172 shares.

Since April 29, 2019, it had 4 buys, and 0 sales for $1.58 million activity. $1.00 million worth of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) was bought by LUCIANO JUAN R. Young Ray G also bought $124,899 worth of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) shares.