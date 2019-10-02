Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (ADM) Touches $40.33 Formed H&S; Beutel Goodman & Co LTD Upped Amerisource (ABC) Position By $3.74 Million

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (ADM) formed inverse H&S with $41.94 target or 4.00% above today’s $40.33 share price. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (ADM) has $22.46 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.80% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $40.33. About 2.98M shares traded. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) has declined 13.24% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.24% the S&P500. Some Historical ADM News: 26/04/2018 – U.S. sorghum ship heads to Gran Canaria with grain trade all at sea; 19/03/2018 – ADM REALIGNS SEGMENTS TO FURTHER ACCELERATE GROWTH; 30/05/2018 – FACTBOX-Brazil’s commodities firms scramble to resume ops amid trucker protests; 16/05/2018 – ADM IS ‘CREATING A FAIRLY SIZABLE FORWARD MEAL BOOK’ AS ARGENTINA DROUGHT PROMPTS ADVANCE SOYMEAL PURCHASES -CFO; 10/03/2018 – Mansion Global: ADM, Bunge Takeover Talks Have Stalled; 11/04/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: Evaluation of ADM Soft Tissue Reinforcement; 17/05/2018 – Alicorp Announces Acquisition of lndustrias de Aceite S.A. (“Fino”) and the Assignment of the Purchase Agreement for the Acquisition of ADM-SAO S.A. (“SAO”); 25/05/2018 – ADM COMMENTS IN EMAIL; 19/03/2018 – Archer Daniels Midland: Creates Carbohydrate Solutions, Nutrition, Oilseeds, Origination Segments; 19/03/2018 – ARCHER DANIELS MIDLAND CO – GREG MORRIS WILL CONTINUE TO LEAD OILSEEDS BUSINESS UNIT, WHICH WILL REMAIN UNCHANGED

Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd increased Amerisource (ABC) stake by 2.51% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd acquired 57,604 shares as Amerisource (ABC)’s stock rose 18.75%. The Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd holds 2.36 million shares with $153.33M value, up from 2.30M last quarter. Amerisource now has $17.11 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.26% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $82.12. About 1.29M shares traded or 0.61% up from the average. AmerisourceBergen Corporation (NYSE:ABC) has risen 5.11% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.11% the S&P500. Some Historical ABC News: 02/05/2018 – AmerisourceBergen 2Q Net $287.5M; 09/03/2018 – The Moyer Foundation Receives Grant from the AmerisourceBergen Foundation to Launch New Community Program for Children Living; 02/04/2018 – AMERISOURCEBERGEN SAYS PLANS TO PROVIDE A FURTHER UPDATE TO FDA UPON COMPLETION OF REMEDIATION MEASURES AT THE FACILITY- SEC FILING; 02/05/2018 – AMERISOURCEBERGEN 2Q REV. $41.0B, EST. $40.59B; 07/03/2018 – FDA’S GOTTLIEB SAYS CONCENTRATION IN PHARMACY BENEFIT MANAGER, DISTRIBUTION, PHARMACY STORE BUSINESSES MAY PREVENT COMPETITION; 02/04/2018 – ABC: PRODUCTION AT PHARMEDIUM’S MEMPHIS SITE STILL SUSPENDED; 21/04/2018 – DJ AmerisourceBergen Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ABC); 02/04/2018 – AMERISOURCEBERGEN CORP – COMPLETING CERTAIN REMEDIATION MEASURES AT PHARMEDIUM’S MEMPHIS OUTSOURCING FACILITY; 09/03/2018 – AmerisourceBergen to Participate in Barclays Global Healthcare Conference; 02/05/2018 – AmerisourceBergen 2Q Rev $41B

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.16, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 57 investors sold Archer-Daniels-Midland Company shares while 202 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 175 raised stakes. 412.08 million shares or 0.78% less from 415.31 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Artemis Invest Management Limited Liability Partnership accumulated 0.36% or 741,227 shares. Sunbelt Secs holds 0.09% in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) or 5,249 shares. Aull Monroe Mngmt Corporation has invested 0.34% in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM). Jacobs Levy Equity Inc has invested 0.3% in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM). Hartford Fincl has 900 shares. Farmers & Merchants Invs invested in 0% or 710 shares. Tarbox Family Office holds 332 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Los Angeles And Equity Research accumulated 8,152 shares or 0% of the stock. Cap Inv Ltd Liability Com owns 6,426 shares. Eaton Vance Mngmt owns 329,868 shares. Gateway Invest Advisers Lc invested 0.01% in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM). The Kentucky-based Kentucky Retirement Insur Trust Fund has invested 0.1% in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM). Assetmark Inc invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM). Qci Asset Ny holds 0.01% or 1,665 shares. Country Club Tru Company Na reported 1.07% of its portfolio in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM).

Since April 29, 2019, it had 4 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $1.58 million activity. $256,542 worth of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) was bought by Young Ray G. 23,657 shares were bought by LUCIANO JUAN R, worth $1.00M on Monday, April 29.

Among 3 analysts covering Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Archer-Daniels-Midland has $5600 highest and $5100 lowest target. $51’s average target is 26.46% above currents $40.33 stock price. Archer-Daniels-Midland had 9 analyst reports since April 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Tuesday, April 30 by Stifel Nicolaus. As per Wednesday, June 26, the company rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Monday, April 29 by BMO Capital Markets. The firm has “Buy” rating by Buckingham Research given on Friday, July 19.

Analysts await Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.78 earnings per share, down 15.22% or $0.14 from last year’s $0.92 per share. ADM’s profit will be $434.44 million for 12.93 P/E if the $0.78 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.60 actual earnings per share reported by Archer-Daniels-Midland Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 30.00% EPS growth.

More notable recent AmerisourceBergen Corporation (NYSE:ABC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Wall Street Breakfast: Recession Red Flags? – Seeking Alpha” on October 02, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Cannabis Countdown: Top 10 Marijuana Stock News Stories Of The Week – Benzinga” published on September 30, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “J&J agrees to settlement with two Ohio counties ahead of opioid trial – Seeking Alpha” on October 02, 2019. More interesting news about AmerisourceBergen Corporation (NYSE:ABC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Stocks To Watch: Amazon, Alibaba And Peloton In Focus – Seeking Alpha” published on September 21, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Should You Know About The Future Of AmerisourceBergen Corporation’s (NYSE:ABC)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

Among 4 analysts covering AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. AmerisourceBergen has $10000 highest and $76 lowest target. $87.50’s average target is 6.55% above currents $82.12 stock price. AmerisourceBergen had 8 analyst reports since April 10, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Friday, September 6. The stock of AmerisourceBergen Corporation (NYSE:ABC) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, June 3 by Argus Research. The company was downgraded on Wednesday, April 10 by Bank of America.