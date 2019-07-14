Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (ADM) Analysts See $0.69 EPS; New South Capital Management Cut By $4.77 Million Its Fiserv (FISV) Holding

Analysts expect Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) to report $0.69 EPS on July, 30.They anticipate $0.33 EPS change or 32.35% from last quarter’s $1.02 EPS. ADM’s profit would be $386.51M giving it 15.19 P/E if the $0.69 EPS is correct. After having $0.46 EPS previously, Archer-Daniels-Midland Company’s analysts see 50.00% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.46% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $41.92. About 2.76 million shares traded. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) has declined 7.74% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.17% the S&P500. Some Historical ADM News: 01/05/2018 – Archer Daniels Midland: Even More Confident About 2018; 01/05/2018 – ADM EXPECTS 200M-GALLON DROP IN ETHANOL EXPORTS TO CHINA; 17/04/2018 – As trade spat grows, China hits U.S. sorghum imports with hefty deposit; 05/03/2018 – Continental Grain to push Bunge to consider potential sale; 16/05/2018 – ADM MAY LOOK AT ORGANIC EXPANSION, BOLT-ON ACQUISITIONS IN ANIMAL NUTRITION IN ASIA, SOUTH AMERICA -CFO; 01/05/2018 – ADM EXPECTS $30M HIT IN 2Q DUE TO CHINESE SORGHUM SPAT; 25/04/2018 – U.S. sorghum ship switches destination from Asia to Las Palmas – Eikon data; 01/05/2018 – ADM Says Ballyhooed Days of Crop Origination Are Thing of Past; 01/05/2018 – ADM SAYS U.S. CRUSHING CAPACITY RAN ABOVE 95% IN 1Q; 16/05/2018 – ADM SEES GLOBAL SOYMEAL BUYERS ARE NO LONGER BUYING HAND-TO-MOUTH, OUTLOOK FOR 2019 IS ‘VERY, VERY HEALTHY’ FOR OILSEEDS BUSINESS -CFO

New South Capital Management Inc decreased Fiserv Inc (FISV) stake by 3.76% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. New South Capital Management Inc sold 54,187 shares as Fiserv Inc (FISV)’s stock rose 1.75%. The New South Capital Management Inc holds 1.39M shares with $122.47M value, down from 1.44M last quarter. Fiserv Inc now has $37.09 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.88% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $94.51. About 2.28 million shares traded. Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) has risen 18.57% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.14% the S&P500. Some Historical FISV News: 04/04/2018 – Convenient Cardless Access to Cash Available at More Retail ATMs; 18/04/2018 – IMM, Ascensus Unveil Enhanced Version of lRAdirect eSign at Fiserv Forum; 12/04/2018 – Farmers & Merchants Savings Bank Moves to Fiserv to Drive Growth with an Enhanced Customer Experience; 11/04/2018 – Fiserv Names Kim Crawford Goodman Card Services President; 01/05/2018 – Fiserv Continues to Expect Internal Rev Growth of at Least 4.5 % for the Year; 01/05/2018 – Fiserv Completed Two-For-One Stk Split on March 19; 25/04/2018 – Financial Institutions Get Fit for Open Banking with Fiserv; 09/04/2018 – Fiserv Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 01/05/2018 – FISERV: FULL YEAR 2018 GUIDANCE AFFIRMED; 03/04/2018 – SQN Banking Systems Partners with First Bank and Trust of New Orleans to Stop Bogus Checks

Since February 7, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 sales for $3.77 million activity. Felsinger Donald E also bought $2.51 million worth of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) on Thursday, February 7. Shares for $1.00M were bought by LUCIANO JUAN R. Young Ray G had bought 6,000 shares worth $256,542.

More notable recent Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why You Should Care About Archer-Daniels-Midland Companyâ€™s (NYSE:ADM) Low Return On Capital – Yahoo Finance” on June 15, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “ADM, Cargill to swap Midwest grain elevators – Seeking Alpha” published on July 11, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Bert’s Dividend Stock Watch List – June And July 2019 – Seeking Alpha” on June 24, 2019. More interesting news about Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) were released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: AbbVie, ADM, Conoco, FedEx, Fox, Kinder Morgan, Lennar, Micron, Slack, Virtu and More – 24/7 Wall St.” published on June 26, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “The Retiree’s Dividend Portfolio – Jane’s May Update: Women And The Challenge Of Retirement – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 19, 2019.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities and products. The company has market cap of $23.48 billion. The Company’s Agricultural Services segment offers agricultural commodities, including oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, rice, and barley. It has a 14.46 P/E ratio. This segment also provides structured trade finance; and processes wheat into wheat flour.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 62 investors sold Archer-Daniels-Midland Company shares while 195 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 202 raised stakes. 415.31 million shares or 4.43% less from 434.55 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Raymond James & Assocs owns 415,097 shares. Bowling Mgmt Lc accumulated 69,450 shares or 0.48% of the stock. Whitnell holds 0.01% or 500 shares. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas holds 3.12M shares. Horrell Cap Mngmt accumulated 1,350 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Utd Cap Fincl Advisers Ltd holds 15,383 shares. Weiss Asset Mngmt L P accumulated 4,872 shares. Koshinski Asset Management accumulated 0% or 36,134 shares. Quantbot Techs Lp accumulated 153,157 shares or 0.63% of the stock. Intrust State Bank Na has 9,088 shares. Grp Inc Inc reported 0.03% in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM). Conning Inc owns 213,982 shares. Pathstone Family Office Limited Liability reported 2 shares. Engineers Gate Manager Limited Partnership, a New York-based fund reported 6,207 shares. Cordasco Financial Networks reported 1,056 shares.

Among 2 analysts covering Archer-Daniels Midland (NYSE:ADM), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Archer-Daniels Midland had 9 analyst reports since February 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Wednesday, June 26, the company rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus. The rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus on Tuesday, April 30 with “Buy”. As per Friday, February 8, the company rating was upgraded by Stifel Nicolaus. The rating was upgraded by BMO Capital Markets on Monday, April 29 to “Outperform”.

Since January 16, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $3.56 million activity. YABUKI JEFFERY W also sold $3.56M worth of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) on Wednesday, January 16.

More notable recent Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Does Fiserv, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:FISV) CEO Salary Compare Well With Others? – Yahoo Finance” on June 17, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Why First Data Surged 60.1% in the First Half of 2019 – Nasdaq” published on July 12, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “VO, ROP, FISV, RHT: Large Inflows Detected at ETF – Nasdaq” on July 10, 2019. More interesting news about Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “S&P 500 Analyst Moves: FISV – Nasdaq” published on July 01, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Fiserv Enables Digital Delivery of Consumer Bills Via Mobile Wallet – Business Wire” with publication date: July 01, 2019.

New South Capital Management Inc increased Evoqua Water Technologies Corp stake by 44,580 shares to 2.42 million valued at $30.40M in 2019Q1. It also upped Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) stake by 15,305 shares and now owns 552,047 shares. Fmc Corp (NYSE:FMC) was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.16, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 39 investors sold FISV shares while 301 reduced holdings. 123 funds opened positions while 209 raised stakes. 384.95 million shares or 12.17% more from 343.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Contravisory Management owns 0.19% invested in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) for 5,428 shares. Stifel Fincl reported 179,428 shares stake. Pinnacle Fin Prtn accumulated 3,012 shares or 0.02% of the stock. First Interstate Bankshares holds 2,579 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Yhb Invest Advsrs holds 0.14% in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) or 10,198 shares. Pittenger And Anderson reported 3.14M shares. Millennium Mgmt Limited Co holds 37,553 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Invest Mngmt Corp owns 120,900 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Captrust Fincl invested in 1,480 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) stated it has 0.19% in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Bancorp Of Montreal Can reported 0.04% in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Cornerstone Advsr accumulated 452,417 shares. Cls Invs stated it has 1,400 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Zeke Cap Advsr Ltd Liability Company reported 5,858 shares stake. 42.56 million are held by Vanguard Grp Inc.