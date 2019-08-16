Archer Daniels Midland Co Com (ADM) Share Value Declined While Piedmont Investment Advisors Decreased Its Stake by $7.88 Million; United Rentals (URI) Position Raised by Shanda Payment Holdings Ltd

Piedmont Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Archer Daniels Midland Co Com (ADM) by 95.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Piedmont Investment Advisors Llc sold 183,203 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.78% . The institutional investor held 9,080 shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $392,000, down from 192,283 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Archer Daniels Midland Co Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.06 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.87% or $1.06 during the last trading session, reaching $37.81. About 1.57 million shares traded. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) has declined 13.24% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.24% the S&P500. Some Historical ADM News: 01/05/2018 – ADM CFO RAY YOUNG MAKES COMMENTS ON OILSEEDS; 05/03/2018 – Bunge’s Talks to Sell Itself to ADM Are Progressing at a Slow Pace; 19/03/2018 – ADM REALIGNS SEGMENTS TO FURTHER ACCELERATE GROWTH; 01/05/2018 – Archer Daniels Midland 1Q EPS 70c; 03/05/2018 – ARCHER DANIELS MIDLAND CO – ELEVEN INCUMBENT DIRECTORS WERE ALSO RE-ELECTED; 19/03/2018 – Archer Daniels Midland: Four New Business Segments to Be Reflected in Fincl Results Beginning With 1Q; 07/03/2018 – “The greatest concern in the Indo-Pacific is the diminishment of the rules-based order,” Adm. Swift said in a goodbye press conference; 16/05/2018 – ADM CFO YOUNG COMMENTS AT N.Y. CONFERENCE; 16/05/2018 – ADM EXPECTS ‘FAIRLY MINIMAL’ IMPACT FROM CHINA SHIFTING SOY PURCHASES TO SOUTH AMERICA FROM U.S.; CHINA TYPICALLY MAKES SEASONAL SHIFT -CFO; 12/03/2018 – Agri Marketing: ADM, BUNGE’S TALKS HAVE STALLED

Shanda Payment Holdings Ltd increased its stake in United Rentals Inc (URI) by 27.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shanda Payment Holdings Ltd bought 14,436 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.72% . The institutional investor held 67,812 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.75M, up from 53,376 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shanda Payment Holdings Ltd who had been investing in United Rentals Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.34 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.39% or $3.55 during the last trading session, reaching $108.12. About 969,652 shares traded. United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) has declined 12.99% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.99% the S&P500. Some Historical URI News: 12/04/2018 – Buy United Rentals over Caterpillar as US-China trade disputes loom: @JimCramer; 08/03/2018 – UNITED RENTALS INC – BOARD APPOINTED MATTHEW FLANNERYAS PRESIDENT OF COMPANY; 18/04/2018 – UNITED RENTALS REAFFIRMS YR FORECAST; 19/04/2018 – S&P REVISES UNITED RENTALS (NORTH AMERICA) INC. TO RATING ‘BB’ FROM ‘BB-‘; 15/03/2018 – Rhode Island Gov: Governor Raimondo Wishes Luck to URI and PC; 18/04/2018 – United Rentals Backs FY Rev $7.3B-$7.6B; 19/04/2018 – S&P REVISES UNITED RENTALS INC. TO RATING ‘BB’ FROM ‘BB-‘; 18/04/2018 – United Rentals: Authorized New $1.25B Shr-Repurchase Program; 02/05/2018 – Achaogen Announces FDA Advisory Committee Voted Unanimously in Favor of Plazomicin for Treatment of Adults with Complicated Uri; 03/04/2018 – GREENLIGHT SAYS IT EXITED POSITIONS IN CHEMOURS CC.N AND UNIPER UN01.DE , EXITED SHORT BETS AGAINST UNITED RENTALS URI.N AND HEXAGON HEXAb.ST -LETTER

Since April 29, 2019, it had 4 insider buys, and 0 sales for $1.58 million activity. $1.00M worth of stock was bought by LUCIANO JUAN R on Monday, April 29.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 62 investors sold ADM shares while 195 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 202 raised stakes. 415.31 million shares or 4.43% less from 434.55 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bartlett And Ltd Company owns 1,150 shares. Sage Financial Grp Incorporated holds 918 shares. Prelude Management Ltd Liability Com owns 10,483 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Lazard Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability reported 51,537 shares stake. Hussman Strategic Advsrs, Maryland-based fund reported 75,000 shares. Natl Bank Pictet & Cie (Asia) owns 11,000 shares. Mufg Americas Holdg reported 0% stake. The Ohio-based Strs Ohio has invested 0.02% in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM). Duncker Streett & owns 4,085 shares. Metropolitan Life holds 1.67% of its portfolio in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) for 72,444 shares. Eastern Natl Bank owns 16,110 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Cwm Ltd Liability Corp reported 539,991 shares or 0.47% of all its holdings. Moreover, Wealthtrust Fairport Limited Liability Com has 0.01% invested in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM). Jane Street Gp Ltd Co has 38,463 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Gabelli Funds holds 0.16% or 589,000 shares.

Piedmont Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.73B and $2.47 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co Com (NYSE:JPM) by 3,106 shares to 53,205 shares, valued at $5.39M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dxc Technology Co Com by 32,879 shares in the quarter, for a total of 66,315 shares, and has risen its stake in Micron Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MU).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 50 investors sold URI shares while 186 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 159 raised stakes. 63.73 million shares or 9.11% less from 70.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Tci Wealth has 0.02% invested in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) for 318 shares. Elm Ridge Mgmt holds 78,209 shares or 6.64% of its portfolio. 30,047 are owned by Aviva Public Ltd Limited Liability Company. Shanda Asset Management Limited stated it has 1.25% in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI). Moreover, Capstone Inv Advsr Limited Liability Corporation has 0% invested in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) for 2,861 shares. Mutual Of America Cap Management Lc has invested 0.04% in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI). Panagora Asset Mngmt Inc has 2,783 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Ellington Mngmt Group Incorporated Ltd Liability Corporation, a Connecticut-based fund reported 43,130 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI). Park Avenue Ltd Liability Co has 0.01% invested in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) for 2,166 shares. Clearbridge Invs Ltd invested 0.05% of its portfolio in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI). Secor Capital Advsr Limited Partnership owns 0.4% invested in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) for 17,065 shares. Bronson Point Management Ltd Liability holds 3.89% of its portfolio in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) for 50,000 shares. Kbc Gru Nv stated it has 9,447 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Zeke Capital Limited Liability holds 0.04% of its portfolio in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) for 3,354 shares.

